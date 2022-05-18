Foreign secretary says it is 'worrying' that another MP is facing 'appalling' accusations

The foreign secretary has said it was worrying that "appalling" allegations were again being made about a parliamentarian - after a Tory MP was arrested for rape.

Liz Truss made the comments to Sky News's Kay Burley a day after the Met Police said the man, aged in his 50s, had been held on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

He has now been released on bail.

The MP, who has not been named, has been asked by the Tory chief whip to stay away from parliament while the probe continues.

Ms Truss said: "I'm very, very concerned about the reports that I have heard. Clearly this is a matter for the police.

"It is worrying that we are seeing these appalling accusations again about a parliamentarian."

Last month, Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as an MP after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The Sunday Times has reported that 56 MPs face allegations ranging from making sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoing.

The allegations against the MP who has been arrested cover a period between 2002 and 2009 and are alleged to have occurred in London.

Police said they had received a report relating to the claims in January 2020.

Pressed over whether it was right that an MP arrested for rape should should still have the Tory whip, Ms Truss said: "I think it's a matter for the police about whether that individual is named.

"I don't know who it is. I know that the police are looking at it and investigating it and I think we need to wait for the police to conduct those investigations.

"I understand that this individual is not on the parliamentary estate."

A spokesperson for the whips office said on Tuesday: "The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further."

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

The Prospect union, which represents hundreds of staff working in the Houses of Parliament, said firmer action was needed.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary, said: "What will it take for parliament to finally take its responsibility to its staff and visitors seriously and suspend access to the estate for parliamentarians under investigation for sexual offences?

"Parliament has the same responsibilities towards its staff as any other workplace and it must live up to them."