Tory leadership hustings live: We should never have closed schools in pandemic, Liz Truss says

Camilla Turner
·13 min read
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Norwich
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Norwich

Liz Truss has said that schools should never have been closed during the pandemic as she claimed that she did question lockdown at the time.

"Clearly in retrospect, we did do too much. It was too draconian. I don't think we should have closed schools," she said.

The Foreign Secretary added that a lot of children have ended up suffering as a result of school closures.

She added: "I can assure you that I would never impose a lockdown if I am selected as PM."

Her remarks came as she faced off Rishi Sunak in the penultimate leadership hustings event of the Conservative leadership race taking place in Norwich.

The two candidates are being grilled by Julia Hartley-Brewer and Conservative party members during the hustings, which is being hosted by TalkTV.

There is less than two weeks left before the end of the race when a new party leader, and prime minister, will be announced.

Today, Mr Sunak spoke about the struggles he faced while Chancellor during the pandemic, saying that he was banned from discussing the “trade-offs” of plunging the country into restrictions.

Elsewhere, Ms Truss made a visit to a food manufacturer in Norwich ahead of the event as part of her ongoing campaign to win over Tory voters and businesses in the area.

Follow below for live updates.

08:45 PM

Right to work

Liz Truss is asked why are asylum seekers not allowed to work when we have a labour shortage?

The Foreign Secretary says we also have huge numbers of people who are "economically inactive" and it should be our "first port of call" to get those people into work.

The reason why we don't allow asylum seekers to work is because the UK will become "even more of a magnate" for people to travel here illegally, she adds.

08:41 PM

Liz Truss taken to task over M&S changing rooms

Questioned about single-sex changing rooms,  Ms Truss said: "I am very clear and I have made this clear in parliament. Places absolutely have the ability to restrict access on the basis of biological sex".

She is asked about Marks & Spencer's decision to allow shoppers to choose whether to use the men's or women's changing rooms.

"M&S is a shop, they can decide their policies as they see fit," Ms Truss said. "I have been to the bra fitting service in M&S and it is behind a curtain. No one has ever tried to open the curtain while I am in there."

08:34 PM

Quick fire questions for Liz Truss

Name me a single public service that works well: Our education system has got a hell of a lot better in the last ten years.

Macron, friend or foe? The jury's out. If I become PM I will judge him on deeds not words

Mask mandates or no mask mandates? No mask mandates

Is a trans woman a woman? No

Who would you rather be stuck in a lift with, Keir Starmer or Nicola Sturgeon? I think Nicola Sturgeon. I'd hope to persuade her to stop being a separatist by the time we got to the ground floor.

If not you, who would be a better PM, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss? Boris Johnson

08:30 PM

I questioned lockdown

I did question lockdown, Liz Truss says.

"Clearly in retrospect, we did do too much. It was too draconian. I don't think we should have closed schools," she said. "A lot of children have ended up suffering."

She adds: "I can assure you that I would never impose a lockdown if I am selected as PM."

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Norwich
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Norwich

08:26 PM

Net Zero should not clobber investment

We need to be "pro-business" and "pro-consumer" while we look at better ways of delivering Net Zero.

"I support the use of gas as a transition fuel," she says. "We need to care about our energy independence."

"Of course we need to achieve Net Zero but in a way that attracts investment" and not in a way that is about "clobbering" investment, Ms Truss says.

08:22 PM

I support fracking

Liz Truss is now back on the stage and is asked about what help she will give people with rising energy bills.

My approach is to cut taxes as we currently have the highest taxes in 70 years, Ms Truss says.

"We have got a massive issue with people not being able to afford energy," she says. "What isn't right is to just bung more money into the system".

We haven't been getting enough gas out of the North Sea, going fast enough on nuclear or renewable energy, she adds.

I support fracking in areas where there is support for it, because we need to be more energy efficient as quickly as possible, Ms Truss says.

08:18 PM

Innovation economy

Rishi Sunak tells the audience that the only thing his daughters ask him about is: "Daddy what are you going to do for the environment?"

He says we need to build an innovation economy and we can lead the world in finding new sources of energy.

08:15 PM

Flat pack housing

Rishi Sunak is heckled by an audience member and Julia Hartley-Brewer intervenes telling him to "Sit down, Sir!"

Meanwhile another audience member asks about housing supply. Rishi Sunak says we need to overcome our aversion to "flat pack" housing.

He says he wants to help young people get on the housing ladder much faster by "turbo-charging" a scheme that allows first time buyers to purchase a home with a small deposit.

08:03 PM

More maths in schools

First audience question is: How would you make the lives of disadvantage students better?

I want to look at the curriculum in our schools, he says, explaining that we are "pretty much" the only advanced economy in the world that allows children to give up maths by age 18.  Mr Sunak says he also wants to improve apprenticeships.

08:00 PM

Quick fire round

Rishi Sunak answers a series of quick fire questions....

Can you name a single public service that works well? The furlough scheme.

Macron, friend or foe? Friend

Mask mandates or no mask mandates? No mask mandates

Is a trans woman a woman? No

Who would you rather be stuck in a lift with, Keir Starmer or Nicola Sturgeon? Take the stairs

If not you, who would be a better PM, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss? Liz Truss

07:58 PM

Bold and radical

We need to be "bold and radical" in reforming the NHS and says tackling missed appointments will help with the backlog.

07:56 PM

Trade-offs of lockdown

Rishi Sunak defends his interview in the Spectator, saying one of the most "tragic" aspects of lockdown was the damage to children of school closures.

He said it is always important to have an honest discussion about "trade-offs", adding: "If something sounds too good to be true it probably is".

07:48 PM

Rishi Sunak returns

Rishi Sunak is now back on the stage for a Q+A with Julia Hartley-Brewer before taking questions from the audience.

He is asked about the energy price cap that is due to rise on Friday and the scale of the help that British families will need this winter.

"Without doubt that is the most pressing challenge that is facing the country," Mr Sunak says. "What we can do is target our help on the people who need it most".

07:44 PM

A woman is a woman

Liz Truss tells the audience that she is a "straight talking Yorkshire woman" and she knows that "a woman is a woman".

07:43 PM

Rwanda policy must work

We need to make the Rwanda policy work and we should extend it to more countries, Liz Truss says. And we should be prepared to leave the ECHR if we have to.

07:42 PM

Liz for farmers

What we want is our farmers producing food, not solar panels and we want to make sure they are farming, not filling in forms, Liz Truss says.

One of the reasons for our food insecurity is Putin's invasion of Ukraine, she adds.

07:40 PM

"Militant" trade unions

Outlining her plans to reduce tax, Liz Truss says: "As Conservatives we need to be on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing."

She promises to legislate to stop "militant trade unions" from grinding the country to a halt.

07:36 PM

Standing ovation for Liz Truss

Huge applause and a standing ovation for Liz Truss as she takes the stage, who is the MP for South West Norfolk so this is very much home turf for her.

"We have travellled around the entire United Kingdon but there is nothing better than being back in my adopted county of Norfolk," she says, and the audience break out into applause once again.

07:34 PM

Serious times for a serious person

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has always admired the integrity and intellect of Liz Truss.

Liz Truss has stood up to Putin and has played her part in making sure that we support Ukraine, Ms Coffey adds, saying: "These are serious times and Liz Truss is a serious person."

She ends her introduction by saying: "Back Liz for leader, you can trust her to deliver."

07:27 PM

We need to capitalise on Brexit

Mr Sunak says we need to capitalise on Brexit and cut EU red tape.

Levelling up is not just about big cities and the north - it is for everyone, including right here in east Anglia, he says and receives a round of applause.

07:25 PM

Inflation is the enemy

Rishi Sunak tells the audience that "inflation is the enemy, it makes everyone poorer".

He says he will not pursue policies that risk making inflation far worse and last far longer, especially if those policies amount to borrowing £50 billion.

He says that asking our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab for the nation's spending is not responsible and it is "certainly not Conservative".

07:22 PM

Rishi Sunak's values

Rishi Sunak tells the audience in Norwich that his values are patriotism, family, hard work and service.

He says we need to restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.

We need to reform the NHS and take on the "lefty, woke culture" that is destroying our culture, he adds.

07:18 PM

Steve Barclay takes the stage

Health Secretary Steve Barclay says we need a PM who will act with "courage and tenacity" and this is Rishi Sunak.

He says it is "no surprise" that figures like Margaret Thatcher's Chancellor Nigel Lawson have endorsed Mr Sunak, as he understands about the importance of getting a grip on inflation.

07:10 PM

Too long or not long enough?

Andrew Stephenson, chairman of the Conservative Party, addresses the Norwich audience. He defends the leadership contest amid criticism that it has dragged on for too long.

07:05 PM

Tonight's hustings are underway

The chair of the national convention Peter Booth addresses the audience and urges them to ask "searching" questions to the candidates of the leadership candidates

06:56 PM

Rishi vows not to quit politics

Rishi Sunak has hit back at suggestions he might quit politics if he does not win the campaign.

On whether he will quit if he loses the leadership vote, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4's World at One earlier today: "Absolutely not. Of course not.

"And I would dispute the characterisation. I'm working incredibly hard going around the country talking about my ideas for the future, and actually having a very positive reception where I'm going, and I think there's everything left to play for.

"There's still weeks to run in this campaign, and that's why I'm continuing to give it everything I've got."

06:45 PM

Ready for Rishi

These audience members sit patiently with their "Ready for Rishi" placards ahead of tonight's hustings in Norwich

Supporters of Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak sit in the audience ahead of a hustings event
Supporters of Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak sit in the audience ahead of a hustings event

06:36 PM

Out and about

Liz Truss has been out and about in Norwich today, visiting Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park in Norwich.

Ms Truss told reporters at the factory near the Norfolk city that tax cuts and boosting energy supply were the key to addressing the cost-of-living crunch.

But she added that, if she is elected, her chancellor would look at "what else needs to be done" at a future budget.

Liz Truss attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park in Norwich
Liz Truss attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park in Norwich
Liz Truss and CEO Dave Martin (R) speak to a worker as she attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park&nbsp;
Liz Truss and CEO Dave Martin (R) speak to a worker as she attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park

06:33 PM

Earlier today...

Rishi Sunak's interview with The Spectator magazine - in which he revealed that he was told not to talk about the "trade offs" of lockdown - has prompted a row with former Downing Street employees.  

The former Chancellor told  the publication that it was a major mistake to "empower" scientists to such a degree during the pandemic and that his attempts to voice concerns about closing schools fell on deaf ears.

But this led to prompted a backlash from Dominic Cummings who criticised his account and claimed he was spouting "dangerous rubbish".

Meanwhile, Lee Cain, the former Downing Street head of communications, also used the social media platform to accuse Mr Sunak of being "simply wrong" about lockdown.

06:15 PM

The last hustings

At the last hustings in Birmingham on Tuesday, Liz Truss on Tuesday night vowed to divert billions of pounds for social care from the NHS to councils.

The Tory leadership frontrunner said she wanted to see the £13billion a year earmarked for the NHS from the recent National Insurance rise diverted to local authorities to pay for older people's care as soon as possible.

She confirmed at a leadership hustings in Birmingham that she would fund the spending out of general taxation and cancel the NI increase which had been imposed by her rival Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak refused to say he would vote for what he sees as Ms Truss’s “unfunded tax cuts” in the Commons if she wins the leadership race.

06:08 PM

Good evening

Camilla Turner here, the Telegraph's Chief Political Correspondent, taking you through the eleventh of 12 Conservative leadership hustings.

Tonight's action, hosted by TalkTV's Julia Hartley-Brewer, will come to you from Norwich where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make their pitch an audience filled with local Conservative members before answering questions.

I will be taking you through the evening as it unfolds.

