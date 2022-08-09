Tory leadership hustings latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face grilling in Darlington - follow live

Liz Truss - GETTY/Ian Forsyth

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face a grilling in Darlington tonight as the cost-of-living crisis continues to dominate the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will be interviewed by Tom Newton Dunn, TalkTV's political editor, before facing questions from an audience made up of Conservative members.

The 2019 general election saw Darlington elect a Conservative MP for the first time in 32 years as the party made dozens of gains in northern and predominantly working-class 'Red Wall' constituencies.

It comes after the two candidates clashed over measures to help households this winter amid projections that annual energy bills will reach £4,200 by January.

On Thursday, the Telegraph is hosting its own hustings event in Cheltenham

06:21 PM

Sunak all smiles as he descends on Darlington

Rishi Sunak has greeted supporters outside the Darlington Hippodrome, where tonight's hustings event will take place - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Not everyone is quite so happy to see Mr Sunak or the Foreign Secretary - there are a handful of Brexit and climate protesters outside the venue - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

06:09 PM

Analysis: Truss and Sunak have it all to prove in Darlington

The 2019 general election would prove something of a royal flush for the Tory Party as dozens of "Red Wall" seats, such as Darlington, turned blue for the first time in a generation.

Former Labour heartlands resoundingly rejected Jeremy Corbyn, backed the crystal-clear message of "get Brexit done" and placed their faith in Boris Johnson after a campaign fuelled by promises to level up the country and focus on the priorities of the British public.

Peter Gibson, the current MP for Darlington - Charlotte Graham

Mr Johnson's administration ultimately became tainted by a collapse in trust that followed a string of scandals, while Ben Houchen - the Tory mayor of the nearby Tees Valley - effectively admitted last week his party had to do more to be seen to be levelling up.

What will tonight's audience of Tory members have to say on Rishi Sunak's comments about "deprived urban areas" (see 5.47pm), and Liz Truss's tax-cutting approach to the cost-of-living crisis (see 5.40pm)? It is clear that if either candidate wishes to replicate the success of 2019, Darlington is archetypal of the seats they must retain.

05:55 PM

Your questions for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, please

On Thursday, the Telegraph is hosting its own hustings event in Cheltenham.

Please leave your questions for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the comments section of this live blog

05:47 PM

Rishi Sunak doubles down on levelling up

Rishi Sunak has doubled down on leaked comments he made about regional funding in an interview with ITV News this afternoon.

The former chancellor was filmed boasting to Conservative members that he had diverted government money from "deprived urban areas" to wealthier countryside towns.

Speaking on a visit to Newcastle, and told there are more children growing up in poverty in the North-East than anywhere else in the country, Mr Sunak described poverty as "awful, particularly poverty that affects children... That's an awful thing to have to see."

Asked if the Treasury was putting too much money into "deprived urban areas", he said: "There are pockets of poverty that exist everywhere, they're not just in big urban cities. They are rural areas. There is poverty everywhere we need to tackle and make sure they get the investment they need."

05:40 PM

Liz Truss: I won't announce any direct help in advance

Liz Truss retained a focus on immediate tax cuts today as she refused to be drawn on whether she would provide any direct financial support to Britons in her emergency Budget if elected.

The Foreign Secretary said she wanted "people to keep more of their money in their own pockets" and took aim at the current tax burden, which stands at a 70-year high.

"We are Conservatives, we believe in low taxes and what I'm not going to do is announce the next Budget in advance," she told reporters.

"Of course, we'll need to deal with the circumstances as they arise. My fundamental principle is that people should keep more of their own money... At present, there's a recession predicted, and I don't need to tell people what a recession is like."

05:34 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, taking you through the fifth of 12 Conservative leadership hustings.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tonight face Conservative members in Darlington, one of the many northern towns that propelled the party to an 80-seat landslide back in 2019.

New polling from Redfield & Wilton today suggests Labour now leads by 15 points in those same 'Red Wall' constituencies - a sign of the uphill task facing Ms Truss or Mr Sunak.

On Thursday, the Telegraph is hosting its own hustings event in Cheltenham.