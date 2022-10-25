Sunak Vows to Fix Errors After Taking Reins of Power: UK Update

(Bloomberg) --

Rishi Sunak formally took over as UK prime minister on Tuesday, vowing to “fix” the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, in her brief administration.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis” Sunak said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street shortly after becoming the first person of color to lead the British government and its youngest premier in more than two centuries. “This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

Sunak was formally appointed premier by King Charles III after traveling to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, shortly after Truss had done likewise to hand in her resignation.

Britain’s third premier in two months is likely to spend the rest of the day appointing and re-appointing members of his Cabinet. He’s expected to keep Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer ahead of the government’s planned fiscal statement on Oct. 31. His challenge when appointing his top team is striking a balance between rewarding loyalists who backed his two leadership campaigns this year while ensuring party unity by including figures from across warring factions.

Here are today’s latest developments:

Sunak Gives First Speech, Vows to Fix Errors (12:00 p.m.)

Sunak gave his first speech as prime minister, warning of “difficult decisions to come” as he bids to “fix” the errors of Truss’s outgoing administration.

He also said he would restore trust and integrity in government, a subtle jab at Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in disgrace earlier this year.

“I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened,” Sunak said. “All I can say is that I am not daunted.”

Truss Gives Final Speech as Prime Minister (10:17 a.m.)

Liz Truss made her final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, before heading to see the King to resign. She stuck to her guns in saying the country needs lower taxes and a strategy to take advantage of its Brexit freedoms, despite her plans spectacularly backfiring during her short tenure.

There was also no apology for the economic mistakes that roiled the markets and pushed up borrowing costs for millions of people.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm,” she said, wishing her successor “every success” in the job and pledging to stay on as an MP on the back benches. “I know that brighter days lie ahead.”

Sunak Supporter Says He Wants Oct. 31 Fiscal Statement (7:12 a.m.)

Victoria Atkins, a former justice minister and supporter of Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign, said the incoming premier “very much wants a statement on Oct. 31,” referring to the government’s current schedule for announcing its medium-term fiscal plans.

“But decisions need to be made on that,” Atkins said on Sky News. She said Sunak and Hunt will have detailed discussions in the coming days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.