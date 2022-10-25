Sunak Vows to Fix Errors After Taking Reins of Power: UK Update

Joe Mayes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak formally took over as UK prime minister on Tuesday, vowing to “fix” the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, in her brief administration.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis” Sunak said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street shortly after becoming the first person of color to lead the British government and its youngest premier in more than two centuries. “This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

Sunak was formally appointed premier by King Charles III after traveling to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, shortly after Truss had done likewise to hand in her resignation.

Britain’s third premier in two months is likely to spend the rest of the day appointing and re-appointing members of his Cabinet. He’s expected to keep Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer ahead of the government’s planned fiscal statement on Oct. 31. His challenge when appointing his top team is striking a balance between rewarding loyalists who backed his two leadership campaigns this year while ensuring party unity by including figures from across warring factions.

Sunak Expected to Keep Hunt as He Readies New UK Cabinet

Here are today’s latest developments:

Sunak Gives First Speech, Vows to Fix Errors (12:00 p.m.)

Sunak gave his first speech as prime minister, warning of “difficult decisions to come” as he bids to “fix” the errors of Truss’s outgoing administration.

https://t.co/lIHWqzpTHN pic.twitter.com/iS2SIeBPku

— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) October 25, 2022

He also said he would restore trust and integrity in government, a subtle jab at Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in disgrace earlier this year.

“I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened,” Sunak said. “All I can say is that I am not daunted.”

Truss Gives Final Speech as Prime Minister (10:17 a.m.)

Liz Truss made her final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, before heading to see the King to resign. She stuck to her guns in saying the country needs lower taxes and a strategy to take advantage of its Brexit freedoms, despite her plans spectacularly backfiring during her short tenure.

There was also no apology for the economic mistakes that roiled the markets and pushed up borrowing costs for millions of people.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm,” she said, wishing her successor “every success” in the job and pledging to stay on as an MP on the back benches. “I know that brighter days lie ahead.”

Sunak Supporter Says He Wants Oct. 31 Fiscal Statement (7:12 a.m.)

Victoria Atkins, a former justice minister and supporter of Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign, said the incoming premier “very much wants a statement on Oct. 31,” referring to the government’s current schedule for announcing its medium-term fiscal plans.

“But decisions need to be made on that,” Atkins said on Sky News. She said Sunak and Hunt will have detailed discussions in the coming days.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Chris Heagarty, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 7

    Who will represent District 7 on the Wake County school board? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.

  • Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption

    Arshad Sharif FAcebookAuthorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposi

  • A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'

    "They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.

  • A new PM and yet another new Downing Street lectern

    Rishi Sunak will not have his own personalised lectern in Downing Street because there was not time for him to design one during the rapid leadership contest to replace Liz Truss. In a break with Tory tradition, the new prime minister has not been given his own lectern to deliver statements to the public, and will use a leftover from the previous administration. Ms Truss sparked intrigue last month when she gave her first speech from Downing Street in front of a twisted lectern made of wooden bl

  • Sunak’s Prize for Predicting Truss Chaos: He Gets to Clean Up the Mess

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak spent the summer trying to warn the Conservative Party that Liz Truss would trash the economy if she became UK prime minister. He failed to win the top job then -- but is now on the hook for cleaning up her mess.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippin

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th