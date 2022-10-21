Liz Truss resignation: World politicians and media react to Truss departure

Elsa Maishman & James FitzGerald - BBC News
·6 min read

News of Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday has generated significant reaction from the world's political leaders and media commentators.

Many editorials focus on Ms Truss's brief and chaotic time in office - while others speculate on what her departure means for British foreign and trade policies.

Among foreign politicians, France's President Emmanuel Macron said that on a personal level, he was always "sad to see a colleague go", but that the most important thing was for Britain to find stability.

White House reporters asked US President Joe Biden whether Ms Truss had made the right decision. He replied it was her decision to make, adding that he wouldn't "weigh in on her judgement".

In an earlier statement, Mr Biden said close relations with the UK would continue, and thanked Ms Truss for her partnership on issues including "holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine".

Dymtro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, said Ms Truss's exit had been dramatic, but voiced his confidence that British support for Kyiv would not drop.

The Ukrainian government was reported in the British press to have tweeted - and then deleted - a post reading "better call Boris", in an apparent endorsement of any bid by the former PM to win back Tory leadership.

There was little sympathy for Ms Truss from Russia. Its foreign ministry spokeswoman said the UK had "never known such a disgrace of a prime minister".

Other nations questioned what the news would mean for post-Brexit trading arrangements that had been under discussion with Ms Truss, a former international trade secretary.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "concerned" that the turmoil could scupper a deal between the two nations which had been finalised, though not yet ratified.

Calling attention to the UK's rapidly changing leadership, he said: "I've been in office for five months. I've met the two British prime ministers, so far, and I obviously will have contact with a third."

And there are similar concerns in India. "Truss's exit catapults the India-UK free trade deal in a zone of uncertainty", writes India's NDTV, quoting an Indian commerce minister as saying he would "wait and see" what happened next.

'A stark repudiation of her leadership'

The Daily Star's longevity competition between Ms Truss and a lettuce appears to have cut through to international audiences: "Her agenda had floundered, her own party had turned on her and commentators widely speculated on whether she could outlast a head of lettuce. She couldn't," wrote the New York Times.

Even the Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev - a close ally of President Vladimir Putin - referenced the feature, bidding a sarcastic farewell to Ms Truss on Twitter, saying: "Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce."

The Washington Post summed up the prime minister's end: "A disastrous series of self-inflicted wounds - which turned into a political death spiral - began with a misfired attempt by the Conservative leader to radically reorient the government's economic agenda by slashing taxes without saying how the move would be paid for. The markets responded badly, and Truss never recovered."

Canada's Globe and Mail wrote: "On Wednesday, she lost the second of the government's four most senior ministers, faced laughter as she tried to defend her record to parliament and saw her lawmakers openly quarrel over policy, deepening the sense of chaos at Westminster."

Chinese commentators took aim at the six-week prime minister. The China News Service said Ms Truss had proved to be not an Iron Lady, but a paper one - a reference to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The prominent former editor of the Global Times said Ms Truss had been "insolent and unreasonable" with her tough stance towards Beijing.

The Sydney Morning Herald was scathing, saying "the debacle highlights a worrying trend evident in many Western democracies - the rise of politicians ill-prepared and ill-suited to high office".

Nigeria's Premium Times said Ms Truss's botched mini-budget had caused "financial turmoil". And the London correspondent of Brazil's GloboNews described the situation in the UK as "utter turbulence, chaos on all fronts, a government in intensive care", while in Argentina, La Nación told of a "crisis in Great Britain".

Descent into hell

In Europe, The Irish Times pulled no punches in describing "a low moment in the history of British politics".

"Whatever emerges in the next week, the mother of parliaments has been reduced to a bad joke, its constitution a laughing stock," it said, later adding: "A prime minister is normally supposed to stand for something. Truss in Downing Street today stood for nothing."

Meanwhile, Irish leader Micheál Martin called for stability in the UK, saying: "We would like to see the UK system… to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible."

France's Le Figaro described Liz Truss's "descent into hell". It wrote: "She will go down as the most short-lived prime minister in contemporary history, with just 44 days in office during which she deepened the economic hardship of millions of Britons, weakened her country's image internationally and depleted what was left of unity in a conservative party weakened after 12 years in power."

Spanish newspaper El Pais was particularly blunt. "She had become a prime minister devoid of content, without a program to defend, incapable of effectively communicating the work of the government and completely at odds with her parliamentary group."

"The fiasco of Wednesday's vote on a booby-trapped motion by the Labour opposition made matters worse. Shaking, shoving and shouting among Tory MPs , forced to vote against their will on an issue as controversial as fracking to show their loyalty to a government that was falling apart minute by minute."

Commentators in Italy playfully compared the situation to repeat changes of government in their own country. "Great Britain seems to have fallen into a political instability worthy of the Roman theatre that we know well," read an editorial in Corriere Della Sera.

In Germany, tabloid Bild described the situation as a "Brit-quake", adding that the "head of lettuce is having a big party now", in another reference to the Daily Star.

'I was happy with how we were working'

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's outspoken and first-ever left-wing president, suggested that Ms Truss's demise was sparked by attempts to reduce taxes on the richest, adding that it was a lesson to leaders around the world.

Meanwhile, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte was another world leader to call for stability and a quick resolution to the leadership contest.

"Personally I was very happy with the way we were working together," he said of Ms Truss.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he thought Ms Truss had taken an "old-fashioned" approach to the economic crisis in lowering taxes and cutting welfare policies.

Latest Stories

  • Salem Academy and College to honor former students at upcoming Cherokee Commemoration Day

    Salem Academy and College to honor former students at upcoming Cherokee Commemoration Day

  • Officials: Power restored in Sanford after Hurricane Ian brings flooding

    Officials: Power restored in Sanford after Hurricane Ian brings flooding

  • How often should you take a cat to the vet? Meeting your feline friend's veterinary needs.

    It depends on a cat's age and health. Dr. Sylvalyn Hammond breaks down your pet's veterinary needs. Annual checkups usually are good for healthy cats.

  • EXPLAINER: What to expect at polling places this year

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This year's midterms are playing out against the backdrop of former President Donald Trump's persistent falsehoods about losing the 2020 election, a relentless campaign that will have implications for voters across the country as they cast their ballots. The baseless claims and conspiracy theories have prompted new laws in several Republican-led states and sowed distrust of voting machines. They have led conservative groups sympathetic to Trump's claims to challenge voters'

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies dazzles in Bayern Munich German Cup win

    AUGSBURG, Germany — Canadian star Alphonso Davies scored a goal and set up another as Bayern Munich defeated Augsburg 5-2 Wednesday to reach the German Cup round of 16. Both goals were stylish affairs. In the 74th minute, the 21-year-old from Edmonton passed the ball to himself in taking a corner and then nutmegged Augburg's Julian Baumgartlinger before feeding Jamal Musiala whose shot beat Augsburg 'keeper Tomas Koubek. Davies scored Bayern's fifth goal in the 91st minute, slotting home a pass

  • Martin Luther King’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican

    ‘What you share here is false and dismissive of daddy’s seminal work and beliefs’

  • Future of UK Crypto Regulation as Liz Truss Steps Down as Prime Minister

    Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would step down as U.K. Prime Minister after only six weeks in office. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Amitoj Singh discusses the recent shift in the British political landscape and what this means for crypto regulation in the U.K.

  • New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni

    ROME (Reuters) -Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-NATO and fully a part of Europe. Her uncompromising statement came after her conservative ally Silvio Berlusconi reiterated his sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of triggering the war. In a sharply worded declaration, Meloni said any party that disagreed with her foreign policy line should not join the government, which is set to take office next week.

  • US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Irani

  • How the Tories could force Liz Truss to resign

    Liz Truss's position as Prime Minister is in danger as a growing number of Tory MPs call for her to resign after a disastrous start to her premiership. Suella Braverman quit as Home Secretary after just six weeks in charge, delivering a scathing attack on the prime minister in her resignation letter.

  • EXPLAINER: Why was Truss' tenure so short — and now what?

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success. Instead, Truss’ tenure was scarred by turmoil as her economic policies threatened the country’s financial stability, driving the pound to record lows, sparking chaos on bond markets and increasing mortgage costs for millions of people.

  • Instant view: Canada annual inflation rate slows in Sept on lower gasoline prices

    Canada's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 6.9% in September, largely on lower gasoline prices though food prices hit a fresh 41-year high, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. It's going to increase the level of concern at the Bank of Canada. Given the persistence in the core inflation metrics, given the increasing threats of inflation - even though the headline numbers have moved lower - it does look like the inflationary shock is spreading a bit.

  • Boris Johnson forced out in scandal but could run to replace Liz Truss as PM

    A little over six weeks after he was forced from Downing Street, the former prime minister is eyeing a comeback.

  • Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and lo

  • Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss ends short, chaotic term in No 10

    Liz Truss became a quitter, not a fighter as she resigned as Tory leader, with her exit from No 10 due next week.

  • Salvini sees new Italian government in place next week

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy should have a new government in place by early next week, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, after a rightist coalition won a parliamentary election last month. Salvini said he expected the government to be sworn in some time between Saturday and Monday. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is set to become Italy's first woman prime minister.

  • UK-US co-operation will remain strong, says Biden

    The US president thanked Liz Truss for her partnership over the war in Ukraine.

  • Mortgage rates hit fresh 14-year highs

    Average two- and five-year fixed rates have jumped to 6.65% and 6.51% respectively.

  • Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation

    Liz Truss announced she would stand down as Prime Minister on Thursday.

  • New York City opens tent shelter for hundreds of migrant men

    "The history of this country has always been tied to welcoming those who are fleeing harm," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a video on Wednesday about the facility. "New York City has always been a role model on how to effectively use our infrastructure to address a crisis and make sure we treat people in a humane way and that is what we have done," he added. The need for the facility comes as the most populous city in the United States continues to receive buses full of migrants from Texas and other southern states as part of a high profile campaign by governors to put a spotlight on the record crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.