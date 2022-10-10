Liz Truss overrules Kwasi Kwarteng to block plan for outsider to run Treasury

James Bowler

Liz Truss has overruled her Chancellor to block his plan to bring in an outsider to run the Treasury.

James Bowler, a former Treasury civil servant, is set to be announced on Monday as permanent secretary at the department.

Kwasi Kwarteng had wanted to bring in Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, as it was felt she would have shaken up the "Treasury orthodoxy" that the Prime Minister has railed about.

But it appears Ms Truss has had cold feet and instead chose a civil servant whose roots in the Treasury are so deep that he will be seen as the continuity candidate.

At present, Mr Bowler is permanent secretary at the Department of International Trade.

Ms Truss’s decision to overrule her Chancellor will be seen as further sign of divisions between the two most senior figures in Government.

Last week, she told him to U-turn on his controversial decision to scrap the 45p rate of income tax, after it received a negative response from the public and Tory MPs.

Antonia Romeo - NEVILLE ELDER

Mr Bowler will take over from Sir Tom Scholar, who was sacked by Mr Kwarteng within hours of him taking office.

The Chancellor was said to believe Sir Tom was the embodiment of "Treasury orthodoxy". But Mr Bowler’s appointment will be seen as proof that the Prime Minister is backtracking on her plans to combat the department's status quo.

Mr Bowler has spent much of his career at the Treasury, including working under Sir Tom, with past briefs including director general for public spending and director general for tax and welfare.

He also served as principal private secretary to both Lord Darling and Gordon Brown when they were chancellor, as well as more recently playing a senior role in the Covid-19 taskforce.

He was tipped to become the Cabinet secretary - the most senior civil servant in the country - when Ms Truss took over, but instead Simon Case was kept in post.

'Bowler is very unimpressive'

One government source said: "James Bowler is very unimpressive. He comes across as a nice guy; a yes man."

Ms Romeo - previously seen as frontrunner for the role - developed a close working relationship with Ms Truss when they were both at the Department of International Trade.

Another source said: "The Treasury would not tolerate a non-Treasury person coming in to take the goodies. Also, Romeo can replace Case when the time comes."