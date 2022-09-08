Liz Truss to overhaul energy supplier contracts in market shake-up - live updates

Prime Minister Liz Truss energy bills households crisis gas prices contracts - REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

Liz Truss is planning a shake-up of the energy market amid a wider package of support aimed at helping households and businesses with soaring bills.

Following meetings with officials, renewable energy producers have agreed in principle to accept new long-term contracts at fixed prices well below current rates, the BBC reports.

The move will see so-called contracts for difference extended to existing renewable and nuclear power generators, meaning they agree to a set price over a 15-year period.

If the market price for power is below this level, the contract acts as a subsidy. But when prices are higher, the producer pays the Government the difference, potentially helping to lower bills.

The shake-up is said to be a way of capping energy company profits while avoiding a windfall tax.

Ms Truss is also set to outline her plans to freeze energy bills for households and businesses in a support package worth more than £100bn.

10:07 AM

Liz Truss to announce 'dozens' of new North Sea oil and gas licences

Liz Truss will reportedly announce dozens of new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences in an effort to boost domestic production.

The exact number of new licences has yet to be confirmed but could be as many as 130, Reuters reports. The announcement could come as soon as today.

Liz Truss is due to set out to parliament her plans for tackling soaring energy bills in around an hour.

During the leadership campaign, she repeatedly said boosting domestic energy supply would be part of her focus in seeking to bring down prices.

However, new licences won't offer any short-term relief to energy bills as it typically takes between five and 10 years from initial exploration until oil and gas is produced from a field.

09:59 AM

Pound slides ahead of Truss's energy plan

Sterling was sliding back to its 37-year low this morning as markets brace for Liz Truss's announcement on energy bills support.

The pound fell 0.4pc to $1.1486, heading back towards the $1.1407 it hit yesterday – the lowest since 1985. The euro hit a fresh two-and-a-half month high against the pound at 86.95p.

Liz Truss is expected to outline a package of energy bill relief for households and businesses worth at least £100bn. Markets are waiting anxiously for details of how it will be funded.

The other main event of the day is the ECB meeting. Investors are waiting to see if the central bank will go for a large 50 basis-point increase in interest rates or a record 75 basis-point one.

09:42 AM

Tesla's China factories surge back to life

Tesla China - REUTERS/Florence Lo

Tesla's operations in China are back in full swing after a factory upgrade and lockdowns in Shanghai slowed production earlier in the year.

Elon Musk's electric car brand delivered 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August – just below June’s record of 77,938 and a sharp rebound from July’s 28,217.

Assembly lines in Shanghai were suspended for upgrades in July to double the factory’s annual capacity to about 1m units.

Of the August total, 34,502 went to the local market and 42,463 were shipped overseas,

09:27 AM

Euro holds above 20-year low ahead of ECB decision

The euro is hovering above the two-decade low hit earlier this week as investors await this afternoon's interest rate decision from the ECB.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, taking its deposit rate above zero for the first time since 2012, although a more modest increase of 50 basis points hasn't been ruled out.

The euro fell 0.3pc against the dollar to $0.99795, holding above its lowest level since late 2002 as Europe's energy crisis keeps the single currency under pressure.

09:14 AM

Morrisons' takeover of McColl's could lead to higher prices, watchdog warns

Morrisons McColl's - REUTERS/Toby Melville

The takeover of convenience store chain McColl's by Morrisons could lead to higher prices in 35 local areas, the competition watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into the deal, worth a reported £190m, in July.

McColl's has around 1,100 stores across the UK, while Morrisons runs roughly 500 supermarkets across the UK. Morrisons' owner Clayton Dubilier & Rice also owns Motor Fuel Group, which runs over 800 convenience stores, mostly attached to its petrol stations.

The CMA said that while the tie-up would not harm the vast majority of shoppers, it raised concerns in 35 areas where competition would be reduced.

This could lead to higher prices or lower quality services, it warned. Morrisons now has five days to offer proposals to the regulator to address the concerns.

Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA senior director of mergers, said:

As the cost of living soars, it’s particularly important that shops are facing proper competition so that customers get the best prices possible when picking up essentials or doing the weekly shop. While the vast majority of shoppers and other businesses won’t lose out, we’re concerned that the deal could lead to higher prices for people in some areas. If Morrisons and McColl’s can address these concerns, then we won’t need to move on to an in-depth investigation.

09:06 AM

The housing market can still avoid a crash – here’s how

Britain has faced many economic travails over the past decade, ranging from Covid and war to the uncertainties and paralysis of Brexit. But there has been one constant on which to rely.

Tim Wallace writes:

No matter the perils of the wider world, the housing market has kept on rising. Twelve months after the EU referendum, prices were up 4.2pc despite the gloomsters’ warnings. The pandemic stopped us visiting friends, family and, often, workplaces, yet house prices exploded. Annual growth soared from 1.3pc in February 2020 to a peak of more than 13pc in mid-2021. Yet this long and mighty bull run may now be fighting so many assailants that it will be forced to a halt, or even into decline. There were signs of a slowdown earlier in the summer, though predictions at the time of the death of the boom years proved premature.

​Read Tim's full story here

09:00 AM

Germany to help homes and businesses with energy bills

Ahead of Liz Truss's announcement on energy bills later this morning, similar plans are afoot on the continent.

Germany plans to subsidise a basic level of electricity usage for households and set aside power for small and medium-sized businesses as part of its support measures.

Electricity distributors would be required to grant households a certain electricity quota at a discounted price per kWh, with a similar contingent planned for small and medium-sized enterprises, Reuters reports.

The goal is to decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas, which has soared since the start of the Ukraine war.

Germany's economy ministry also detailed a planned cap on electricity prices for producers, with the difference on the market price to go towards funding the relief.

According to documents, Berlin also backs EU plans to impose a price cap on electricity, according to the paper. However, it said: "If agreement cannot be reached quickly enough at European level, a national solution should be sought."

08:50 AM

Lloyd’s to take £1.25bn hit from Ukraine war

Lloyd's London insurance Ukraine - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Lloyd’s of London has revealed it expects a £1.25bn hit from the Ukraine war as the insurance giant starts to feel the impact of the conflict.

Many of the losses are set to come from the aviation sector as planes were grounded, while stranded cargo ships and bad debts will also take their toll.

Lloyd’s has already put aside £1.1bn in the first half for claims, while the fallout from the pandemic and rising inflation also pose a threat.

John Neal, chief executive of the insurance exchange, said the number was an estimate of potential claims and might not be needed.

Despite this, the exchange posted a £1.4bn profit in the first half of the year.

08:49 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

It’s a positive start to the day for the FTSE 100, which has gained ground against an uncertain backdrop of interest rate rises and energy bills support.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc in early trading, driven higher by commodity stocks.

Mining stocks tracked copper prices higher amid concerns about potential supply disruptions in major producer countries.

Melrose was the biggest riser, up as much as 3pc to the top of the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to spin off two GKN divisions into a new car business.

Primark owner Associated British Foods dropped 8pc to the bottom of the index following a profit warning.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.3pc. Darktrace crashed 30pc after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo walked away from takeover talks.

08:48 AM

Darktrace shares crash as takeover talks collapse

Darktrace shares suffered their biggest fall on record this morning after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo pulled out of takeover talks.

The cybersecurity firm revealed it was in early discussions with Thoma Bravo about a possible takeover last month, but said “an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a firm offer”.

The private equity firm separately said it reserved the option to make a bid under certain circumstances over the next six months.

Shares in Darktrace tumbled 30pc to the bottom of the FTSE 250.

08:11 AM

Primark owner warns on profit as energy costs rise

Primark profits energy - REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The owner of Primark has warned of lower profit next year due to rising energy costs and a weak pound.

Associated British Foods said sales and profit in the current year on track. But Primark's operating margin is set to narrow in the second half and get even worse next year, despite recent price increases.

Soaring energy bills are putting pressure on the retailer, while exchange rates are hurting Primark, which buys most of its clothing stock in dollars. The pound yesterday dropped to its lowest since 1985.

08:04 AM

Liz Truss to unveil energy support this morning

The big focus of the day is on Liz Truss, who's due to unveil her support measures for energy bills.

The new Prime Minister is due to speak in the Commons at around 11.30. We're expecting a freeze on household bills and a new fixed price for businesses, but the devil will be in the details.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said this morning: “Let’s be clear, if we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event.”

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has gained ground at the open, with focus on Liz Truss's announcement on energy bills support.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc to 7,257 points.

07:59 AM

Melrose to spin off car business in GKN break-up

Melrose GKN - GKN

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries will split its GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy businesses into a separate division, with plans to create a listed company targeting acquisitions in the car sector.

The new group, to be based in London, will target deals in the rapidly-changing automotive industry either via cash offers or share-based transactions, it said.

Melrose took control of GKN in 2018 after investors accepted its £8.1bn hostile takeover offer. Before that, GKN had considered selling its powder metallurgy business.

07:54 AM

Liz Truss to shake up energy market

Good morning.

Liz Truss is gearing up for an overhaul of the energy market as part of a wider package of support with soaring bills.

Renewable energy producers have agreed in principle to accept new long-term contracts at prices well below the current rates, the BBC reports.

The move is seen as a way of capping excessive profits for renewable and nuclear energy generators without imposing a windfall tax.

It will come as part of a broader package of support outlined today, including a freeze on energy bills for households and businesses.

