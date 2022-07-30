Liz Truss: No second Scottish independence referendum ‘on my watch’

Liz Truss campaigning at Biggin Hill Airport, in Westerham, on Saturday. The Tory leadership contender has said there will be no Indyref2 'on my watch' - Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

Liz Truss has pledged that there will be no second referendum on Scottish independence "on my watch", as she vowed to strengthen and defend the Union.

The Foreign Secretary told The Telegraph she would refuse to authorise a fresh poll if she wins the Conservative leadership contest.

Her refusal to countenance a second referendum at any point if she becomes prime minister appears to go significantly further than Boris Johnson's earlier rejection of a second poll simply on the basis that now was "not the time".

Ms Truss stated: “Scottish Nationalists accepted that their referendum was a once in a generation opportunity, and I will hold them to that."

She added: “I will work to strengthen our whole Union. As prime minister, I will do what is necessary and right to defend our Union, just as I have already done on the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Her intervention came as Brandon Lewis, who quit as Northern Ireland secretary earlier this month, endorsed Ms Truss to succeed Mr Johnson in Downing Street.

He also broke cover to accuse Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and Ms Truss’s rival for the Tory leadership, of blocking legislation intended to override the Protocol, amid an impasse with the EU.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Lewis claimed that the Treasury under Mr Sunak put up “huge resistance” to efforts to legislation intended to deal with problems with the Protocol and was more focused on trying to “keep the EU happy”.

Responding to Mr Sunak's recent public commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which was overseen by Ms Truss, Mr Lewis said: “It's good to see him coming around to see that that is the way forward, because that doesn't quite reflect the experience I've had of the Treasury in the last year and a half."

Brandon Lewis claims Rishi Sunak put up 'huge resistance' to legislation intended to deal with the problems of the Northern Ireland Protocol - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Separately, Martin Howe, the Brexiteer QC who chairs the Lawyers for Britain campaign group, criticised Mr Sunak on similar grounds.

He said: "I have a big problem with politicians who claim to be true Brexit believers but in practice work against the process of the UK gaining back its full independence from the EU and from its laws and jurisdiction."

Writing on the Lawyers for Britain website, he said: "I shall be voting for Liz Truss since I believe her to be demonstrably the better option for restoring our independence and sovereignty as a single United Kingdom."

Last month, Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023.

Mr Johnson responded by stating: "As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014."

On Saturday, Ms Truss said: “The SNP lost the 2014 referendum and Nicola Sturgeon is now leading a campaign of deception to steamroller the UK and break up the Union. But I am completely clear that there will be no second Scottish independence referendum on my watch.

“The Scottish Independence Referendum Bill isn’t legal and will be invalidated if passed by the Scottish Parliament. When Westminster devolved power to Scotland, it did not include the ability to hold valid referenda to break up the Union.

"Any Scotland independence referendum would need to be authorised by the Westminster parliament. If I become prime minister, I would not grant that authority."

Both candidates are attempting to woo Conservatives in Scotland and convince members that they are best placed to win seats north of the border. Ms Truss has already made much of her time at primary school in Paisley.

Allies say the Foreign Secretary "understands Scotland and has the negotiating experience to see off the SNP". This week, she is expected to make her pitch in a conference call with all Scottish Conservative councillors. She is also due to visit Scotland later this month.

Ms Truss added: “As a Conservative and a Unionist, I know that our Union is much more than the sum of its parts. If Scotland were to leave the United Kingdom, we would all be worse off - Scottish and English, Welsh and Northern Irish alike. I will always stand up for Scotland as a vital part of the UK.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected, it will be as prime minister for the whole United Kingdom. I intend to keep it that way.”