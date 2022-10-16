Liz Truss news: Jeremy Hunt under pressure to explain U-turns on mini-Budget

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
Jeremy Hunt - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Jeremy Hunt - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt is facing pressure to explain the Government's U-turns as he signalled a further change of economic direction.

The new Chancellor was preparing to delay Liz Truss's 1p cut to income tax as Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, praised his decision to tear up her economic plans.

Following a series of interviews in which Mr Hunt declared he would slow down tax cuts and that some "will go up", he began working on plans to push back one of the key announcements of Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

Mr Hunt shortly will appear on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC's flagship political programme.

​Follow the latest updates below.

09:07 AM

'Things going in right direction' under Jeremy Hunt

Matt Hancock said there were "happy signs things are going in the right direction" with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt.

"What is absolutely critical is to get that credible economic plan in place. That's the bread and butter of conservatism is to have credible economic plans, because what we want to do is improve the life chances of people across the country."

He urged the Tories to start "coming together and having that unity as a party", and insisted he would not call for Liz Truss should resign.

09:05 AM

Matt Hancock takes aim at 'uncosted and unfunded' mini-Budget

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's "uncosted and unfunded" policies were "never going to work", Matt Hancock has said.

"I'm very glad the Government is now committed to the kind of systematic discipline that is absolutely necessary," the former health secretary told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"We can set aside this idea once and for all that we can go for unfunded policies and that they might work."

08:58 AM

'Libertarian jihadists'

The Government has "looked like libertarian jihadists" in the past few weeks, the Tory chairman of the education select committee has said.

Robert Halfon, the MP for Harlow, said Liz Truss had "treated the whole country as laboratory mice in which to carry out ultra, ultra free market experiments".

"This is not where the country is," he told Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "It's been one horror story after another. It's not just about tax cuts for the rich, it's about benefit cuts, cuts to public services. This is not what the public wants.

"I really believe that the Prime Minister, given everything that has gone on, needs to do a fireside chat to the British people, apologise for what has gone on and set out a vision for compassionate conservatism with social justice at its heart."

08:57 AM

Joe Biden hits out at Liz Truss

Joe Biden appeared to add to criticism of Liz Truss's mini-Budget overnight.

The US president told reporters reporters: "I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake" and said the subsequent about-turns were "predictable".

He added although while he disagreed with her plan, it was "up to Britain".

Mr Biden also dismissed concerns about the strength of the dollar, adding: "The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries."

08:49 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what looks set to be another eventful day.

Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, will appear on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show this morning as he comes under pressure to defend a series of screeching U-turns.

Mr Hunt, who was not in the job 48 hours ago, was preparing to delay Liz Truss's 1p cut to income tax last night.

