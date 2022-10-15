Liz Truss news: Jeremy Hunt warns we need tax rises and wide spending cuts - live updates

Jeremy Hunt - Geoff Pugh

The new Chancellor has warned Britain will need both tax rises and wide spending cuts as the Government reforms its economic policy.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending and made tax-cutting pledges a major part of her Conservative leadership campaign this summer.

But Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed yesterday afternoon, warned nine times in one interview that "difficult decisions" would be needed in the coming weeks and months.

"We’re going to have to take some very tough decisions on both spending and tax," he told Sky News. "Spending will not go up as much as people want and there’ll be more efficiencies to find and we won’t have the speed of tax cuts we are hoping for and some taxes will have to go up. That’s the reality of the very challenging situation we face."

Mr Hunt added there were "mistakes" made in the mini-Budget set out by Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who was sacked yesterday, last month, adding: "The way she and the former chancellor went about it didn’t work and that’s why we’re doing it a different way."

08:26 AM

Liz Truss will be around at next election, suggests Hunt

Liz Truss will still be in office at the next election, Jeremy Hunt suggested a few moments ago.

"When we are judged at a general election, we will be judged by what we deliver in the next 18 months far more than what has happened over [the last few] weeks," he told the Today programme.

Liz Truss - Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP

"I don’t want to pretend it’s not been a very, very difficult few weeks. But Conservatives in Parliament are united on the most important issues.

On : "We had a leadership election. Some people, including me, didn’t vote for the Prime Minister but we recognise she won it fair and square."

08:23 AM

Jeremy Hunt: We must fund every penny of our plans

Jeremy Hunt argued increasing borrowing and debt would "not work" to fund tax cuts.

"As a Conservative who wants to reduce taxes, we need to find a path to do so sustainably."

Mr Hunt set out his ambition to "turbocharge" the economy by having the lowest business taxes of any major economy, but said his hope to corporation tax and business rates would not yield "immediately".

"We need to show the markets and the country we can fund every single penny of our spending plans."

08:18 AM

'There are going to be no easy choices'

Jeremy Hunt has said that while defence spending will need to increase, he "can't make a promise to you here and now" about the timings of this rise.

Pressed on if this would affect Ms Truss’s decision to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP, he replied: "I'm leaving open all possibilities this morning. I wish I could give you more details but I will be presenting to Parliament a fortnight on Monday exactly what's going to happen and all of those figures.

"The defence department too is going to have to help find efficiencies. The long term ability to fund an increase in defence spending will depend on stability in the economic situation. The thing I want to be upfront with people is there are going to be no easy choices and lots of the things people are hoping for won't happen."

Insisting he had "fundamental confidence" in the British economy, Mr Hunt told the Today programme: "We have a massive amount going for us. But the reason we remain the world's fifth or sixth largest economy... despite the doom and gloom, is at key moments in our history we've been prepared to take difficult decisions. And this is one ."

08:15 AM

Jeremy Hunt: I have scope to change mini-Budget

Asked if he had been given a clean slate to change elements of the mini-Budget, Jeremy Hunt responded: "Yes".

Mr Hunt suggested there would be cuts to health spending, suggesting: "I'm going to be asking all Government departments to be finding additional efficiency savings. No one cares about the NHS more than I do but we're also going to have pressure on the tax side."

He told the Today programme his "priority" would be to help struggling businesses and families get through a difficult time, adding: "We are a compassionate Conservative government."

Mr Hunt did not confirm whether benefits would rise with inflation, as he insisted the decision would be made "in the round".

08:12 AM

What did Kwarteng do wrong?

Asked this question on the Today programme, Jeremy Hunt paid tribute to his sacked predecessor for "what he did right" in the form of the energy price freeze.

"There were two mistakes. It was wrong to cut the top rate of tax for the very highest earners at a time we're going to have to be asking for sacrifices from everyone to get through a very difficult period.

"And it was wrong to fly blind and announce those plans without the discipline of the Office for Budget Responsibility."

08:10 AM

Why sacking Kwarteng was a victory for the Blob

What are the right words to describe Liz Truss’s sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer? asks Charles Moore.

I would say: "Disgraceful but necessary." Disgraceful, because his failed policy was her failed policy, too; necessary, because the alternative would have been her resignation as well, and that would have been irresponsible.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

People say that Ms Truss is now discredited. It is hard to disagree. But if she had thrown in the towel today, she would have added to her errors. Neither party nor country is ready for yet another Tory leadership contest or for a general election.

And the pickle we are in is not the consequence of the democratic process, but of its usurpation by central banks, global banks, bureaucracies and international financial institutions, in which too many political leaders have been complicit.

​Charles Moore: Why we can't go on like this

08:07 AM

More from Sir John Redwood

Sir John has urged Jeremy Hunt to pursue the Growth Plan as he warned the corporation tax rise would be "bad for jobs and investment".

"He will need more positive ways of seeing off recession and encouraging business growth," he wrote on Twitter.

"The PM is right to want growth, creating more better paid jobs and expanding UK production of more of our own food, energy and industrial goods. We need to fight world recessionary forces.

"You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown."

08:04 AM

'We have a Government in search of a growth strategy'

A staunch backer of Liz Truss said her U-turn on corporation tax made a recession more likely as he urged her to press ahead with tax cuts.

Sir John Redwood, a respected Thatcherite voice on the Tory backbenches, told the Today programme: "We need to have all those measures we've been promised and we still haven't seen to up the growth rate, because at the moment we have a Government in search of a growth strategy."

07:58 AM

No return to austerity 'in the way we had it in 2010'

Jeremy Hunt ruled out a return to George Osborne-style austerity as he confirmed all departments would be asked to make more cuts than was first hoped.

Asked about the scale of planned cutbacks, he told Sky News: "I don’t think we’re talking about austerity in the way we had it in 2010, when I was also in the Cabinet, but we are talking about very difficult decisions in budgets where there is already a great deal of pressure.

"I’m going to ask all departments to find more efficiencies than they were planning to find. Remember, I ran the biggest-spending department for many years so I know just how difficult it is to find those efficiencies but we’re all going to have to play our part across the board."

07:54 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what will likely be another remarkable day in Westminster.

