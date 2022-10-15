Liz Truss latest news: Andrew Bailey warns of sharp rise in interest rates - watch live

Andrew Bailey has hinted at a sharp rise in interest rates next month following turmoil in the wake of the ex-Chancellor's mini-budget.

Speaking in Washington this morning, the Bank of England Governor will say the Bank "will not hesitate" to raise interest rates to curb inflation.

He is expected to add: "As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”

It comes as the new UK chancellor warned taxes will go up and departments including defence face spending cuts, as the Government changes tack on its economic policy.

Jeremy Hunt, who the Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed yesterday afternoon, warned nine times in one interview that "difficult decisions" would be needed in the coming weeks and months.

"We’re going to have to take some very tough decisions on both spending and tax," he told Sky News. "Spending will not go up as much as people want and there’ll be more efficiencies to find and we won’t have the speed of tax cuts we are hoping for and some taxes will have to go up. That’s the reality of the very challenging situation we face."

02:22 PM

Bailey warns of sharp rise in interest rates

Andrew Bailey has warned of a sharp rise in interest rates next month to try to curb inflation.

The Bank of England governor predicted tough measures would be needed in the face of climbing energy and other prices.

The Bank is set to meet on November 3 where it will set out its response to the government’s fiscal statement on October 31.

In a speech set to be given in Washington this morning (Saturday), Mr Bailey is expected to say: “We will know the full scope of fiscal policy by then. But I will repeat what we have said already.

“We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target.

“And, as things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”

In September the Bank raised rates to a 14-year high of 2.25pc, following an earlier increase in August.

Mr Bailey called for a “large measure of stoicism” as economies deal with the ripple effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has pushed up energy costs due to restrictions in Russian gas supplies.

“We should start by recognising that however difficult each of our positions is, that is nothing compared to the suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine,” he added.

01:58 PM

Andrew Bailey speaks at IMF meetings

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England Governor, is about to speak at an IMF meeting in Washington.

Jeremy Hunt spoke to Mr Bailey in one of his first acts on taking office late Friday, after the governor had to stage costly interventions to calm febrile bond markets.

01:30 PM

Penny Mordaunt shares happy memories of Sir David Amess

01:14 PM

Leadership contest 'will make the party look stupid'

Another Conservative leadership contest would make the party "look stupid", a former Cabinet minister has said.

David Davis, who was the Brexit secretary, said the removal of Kwasi Kwarteng was "inevitable" because he had been "very responsible for the loss of credibility two weeks ago" and subsequent market turmoil.

"The replacement so far, today this morning, has shown to be very self-assured, and he's clearly creating space for action by talking about cancelling the various cuts and talking about bringing spending under control," Mr Davis told GB News. "He's certainly got off to a good start."

Acknowledging the odds of the Prime Minister staying in power were "not very good", he added: "The thing that is on her side is that nobody really wants another leadership contest. It will make the party look stupid and it will be uncomfortable, and painful even. I don't see the prospect of a so-called unity candidate being probable."

12:51 PM

A Labour heartland falls to the Conservative Party

All the latest polling may be putting the Conservatives way behind Labour – but the Tories still have minor cause to celebrate one election result.

A local council by-election in the once red stronghold of Leicester East has seen a big swing in favour of the Conservatives.

Thursday night’s election of a city councillor for the North Evington ward, which recently witnessed what the police described as "serious disorder" following skirmishes between groups of Muslim and Hindus, saw Conservative candidate Sanjay Modhwadia sweep the board.

The businessman, who championed the city’s textile factories and campaigned for a 'Made in Leicester' brand, won with 3,441 votes, pushing Labour into third place on 1,563 behind the Greens on 1,790. To put that into context: the Labour share of the vote dropped by some 50 percentage points.

Camilla Tominey has the inside track

12:29 PM

Is Boris's resignation honours list doomed?

Boris Johnson submitted his resignation honours list to the watchdog that vets peerages on Monday last week but already it could be in trouble, writes Christopher Hope.

His old pal Harry Mount – who was only appointed to the House of Lords Appointments Commission in August against protests from Boris-haters – has suddenly quit.

The resignation has stunned Johnson’s supporters, who had thought part of the reason for Mount’s appointment was to sign off on what could be a controversial list, which is now due out at Christmas. Mount himself is silent on the reasons why.

The Cabinet Office says he has quit for "personal reasons". The mystery deepens.

Read our full Peterborough diary column here

12:21 PM

Miriam Margolyes in on-air rant against Jeremy Hunt

Miriam Margolyes has told how she wanted to swear at Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor when she met him in a BBC radio studio just a day after he took up his latest role in government.

The 81-year-old actress, who is known to be outspoken during interviews, said she had wished Mr Hunt the best of luck, but added that she had wanted to use much stronger words towards him.

12:04 PM

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Sir David Amess

The former prime minister tweets:

On this sad anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess we remember the many good things he stood for: campaigns for animal welfare, city status for Southend and independence for a sovereign parliamentary democracy. A legacy that shines bright. Thinking of Julia and the family. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2022

11:56 AM

Liz Truss reverts to tax rises she said would ruin economy

Liz Truss tore up her core pledge to cut corporation tax yesterday despite insisting almost 20 times that higher business levies would wreck the economy, writes Nick Gutteridge.

The Prime Minister backtracked on her plan to freeze the rate companies pay on their profits at 19 per cent in the face of market turmoil over the mini-budget.

She announced the decision at an eight-minute press conference moments after sacking her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and replacing him with Jeremy Hunt.

All the times Truss warned against corporation tax rise

11:40 AM

Bring fiscal plan forward, urges Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Jeremy Hunt to bring the Government's medium-term fiscal plan forward from October 31.

It was originally meant to be published on November 23 but Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor, moved it to Halloween while he was still at the Treasury earlier in the week.

Asked by the PA news agency whether it should be brought further forward, Sir Keir said: " "Yes. The crisis we're facing at the moment is a crisis made in Downing Street and the damage has already been done and is very, very hard to reverse - you can't reverse out of a car crash.

"Changing your chancellor doesn't undo the damage that's already been done, so the statement needs to be brought forward, we need to reverse the kamikaze budget.

"But more than that, after 12 years of Tory failure we actually need a change of Government. Tinkering with the people at the top of the Tory party is not the change that we need at the moment.

11:23 AM

Tories 'no longer have a mandate'

The Conservatives no longer have a mandate from the public, Sir Keir Starmer told Labour activists at an event in Barnsley this morning.

Sir Keir, who last night urged a general election, said there were "no historical precedents for what they have done to our economy" and accused Liz Truss of "tanking the British economy".

Keir Starmer - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

"No doubt we will hear plenty of laughable excuses in the coming days. After 12 years of stagnation, that's all her party has left but even they know she can't fix the mess she has created.

"And deep down, her MPs know something else. They no longer have a mandate from the British people."

11:17 AM

Simon Hoare in apparent swipe at Truss backers

A senior Conservative MP appeared to rail against the Tory MPs lamenting Liz Truss's U-turns on her campaign promises.

Simon Hoare, the chairman of the Northern Ireland select committee who backed Rishi Sunak, retweeting a post from Nick Timothy - Theresa May's chief of staff - which read:

Conservatism is a rich and sophisticated body of thought embracing identity and belonging, community and commitment, market economics, prudence, national resilience and good government.



If you think cancelling unfunded tax cuts is unconservative, you may not be a conservative.

11:05 AM

What a difference a day makes

Liz Truss campaigned on borrowing more to fund tax cuts - but Jeremy Hunt today says there will be no borrowing for tax cuts, notes Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor.

Ms Truss vowed defence spending would be three per cent of GDP by 2030, but Mr Hunt would not guarantee this today.

The Prime Minister was against spending cuts, while Mr Hunt says today cuts are coming.

The entire agenda has changed in 24 hours.

11:02 AM

Two women charged with criminal damage after tipping soup on Sunflowers

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after throwing soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s world famous Sunflowers painting, writes Martin Evans.

Anna Holland, 20, a student at Northumbria University and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Clapham in south London are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates court following the incident at the National Gallery on Friday.

Also due in court is Lora Johnson, 38, from Southwold in Suffolk who is charged with criminal damage after paint was thrown at the famous revolving sign outside Scotland Yard.

Read the full story here

10:58 AM

Jeremy Hunt refuses to commit to benefits rise

The new Chancellor refused to raising benefits in line with inflation in an interview with ITV's Robert Peston.

Jeremy Hunt also criticised Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, and said it should have been accompanied by an independent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

10:46 AM

Take this week's Telegraph Politics Quiz

The old adage "a week is a long time in politics" has rarely felt so true. But how much of the sheer whirlwind of news did you take on board?

Have a go and see if you can get, in the ill-fated words of Kwasi Kwarteng, "100 per cent":

10:24 AM

Starmer: Liz Truss putting 'party first, country second'

Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of putting "party first, country second" as he addressed a regional Labour conference in Barnsley.

He laid into the "grotesque chaos of a Tory prime minister handing out redundancy notices to her own chancellor".

Sir Keir Starmer - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

On Labour's energy policy, he said: "To end this national emergency once and for all, we also need a long-term plan. Growth and jobs in every part of our country, and real independence from tyrants like Putin who weaponise fossil fuels and threaten our security.

"That is the central mission of the next Labour government. We will turn Britain into a green growth superpower"

10:19 AM

'The dream of a low tax, pro-business Britain is dead for a generation'

For a few days there, it looked as if the UK had the opportunity to reset its economy on a fresh and dynamic path, with higher growth and rising living standards, writes Matthew Lynn.

Corporation taxes would be lower than any major competitor. Personal taxes would steadily take less and less of the average family’s income.



Entrepreneurs would be attracted by some of the lightest touch regulations in the world, and the state would gradually interfere less in everyone's lives.



It was fraught with risks, and it was always going to face massive opposition from a whole range of vested interests, but at least it was a possibility.



With the departure of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, and with Liz Truss's battered government clinging miserably onto power by the most precarious of threads, we need to be honest about what the future holds.

Full read: Goodbye to growth - hello, stagnation and paralysis

10:11 AM

Mortgage bill surge 'a bigger deal' than Truss's turmoil

The upcoming mortgage bill surge is a "bigger deal" than the current chaos in Westminster, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation warned this morning.

In a Twitter thread, Torsten Bell noted the world of low interest rates was "gone" and the resultant "profound change" would take time to make itself felt.

"What's the scale of the impact? Those five million mortgagors hit by higher interest rates by Christmas 2024 will pay on average £5,100 more a year," Mr Bell wrote.

"That's over £26billion overall - an income hit equivalent to a 5p rise in the basic rate of income tax."

You know what's a bigger deal than today's political chaos? The mortgage bill surge that's coming 🧵 — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) October 15, 2022

10:06 AM

'Glad to be off the naughty step'

Tobias Ellwood has said he is pleased to be off the "naughty step" after he was readmitted to the Conservative Party.

Mr Ellwood was suspended in July in one of Boris Johnson's final acts as Prime Minister after missing a confidence vote in the Government, saying "air travel chaos" following a meeting with the Moldovan president led to his absence.

But the chairman of the Commons defence select committee is now back in the fold, writing: "Jeremy Hunt's wise inclusion evokes my recent article [for the House magazine].

"We thrive when governing as 'One Nation' Tories harnessing a coalition of talent - solving economic crises via sound money & fiscal responsibility."

09:57 AM

09:48 AM

Conor Burns '2017 harassment claim' made

The Conservatives faced further sleaze allegations last night after it emerged that Conor Burns was allegedly the subject of an unproven sexual harassment complaint five years before he was sacked last week, writes Daniel Martin, our Deputy Political Editor.

Channel 4 News reported that a claim was made against him in 2017, five years before he was dismissed last week for alleged inappropriate behaviour at this year’s Conservative Party conference.

Downing Street said Liz Truss was not made aware of the 2017 sexual harassment claim when she appointed the former minister to her Government on September 7.

09:33 AM

Tories plotting against Liz Truss behaving like 'bunch of hyenas', say allies

Allies of Liz Truss accused MPs plotting against her as behaving like a "bunch of hyenas" who cannot accept the result of the leadership election as Tory infighting broke out last night, reports Tony Diver.

The Prime Minister's defenders urged MPs to get behind her after her decision to sack Kwasi Kwarteng and appoint Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor in a bid to stabilise her Government.

But rebels, including those who supported Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, have called for her to stand down and be replaced with an MP with greater support among the party.

And MPs are privately sounding out colleagues in an attempt to launch a coup against her.

The 'poppadom plot' that could bring down Liz Truss

09:22 AM

If Truss knows her history, she should be worried

With hindsight, we might blame Theresa May, writes Tom Harris. It was she who became the first prime minister since John Major to sack a chancellor of the exchequer, dismissing George Osborne’s services when she entered Downing Street in 2016.

Chancellors' tenures tend to be longer than that of your average cabinet minister, for good reason. The partnership between party leader and chancellor is often forged even before government is achieved.

In government, that relationship became, shall we say, more difficult. This in itself isn't unusual – it’s hardly a surprise that the holder of the most important cabinet office aside from the prime minister almost invariably has designs on the highest office.

Will Chancellor Hunt end in tears for Liz Truss?

09:17 AM

MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess

It has been a year since Sir David Amess, the Tory MP for Southend West and a giant of parliamentary politics, was murdered at a constituency surgery.

Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, tweeted this morning: "My friend, David Amess, was murdered a year ago tomorrow. David was a dedicated public servant, and my thoughts are with his family, friends, and the people of Southend on this first anniversary."

Sir David Amess - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, wrote: "A man so full of love and joy shall never be forgotten, and his absence is felt."

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, added: "A year ago today, Sir David Amess, my dear friend was murdered. David was an outstanding public servant full of kindness, energy and integrity. He was killed serving the public in a senseless attack on democracy."

09:11 AM

Sunak backers react to Hunt setting out his stall

Tory backbenchers who supported Rishi Sunak's leadership run praised the change in economic direction signalled by Jeremy Hunt this morning.

Richard Graham, the MP for Gloucester, said the new Chancellor was "absolutely right to focus on a financial statement to reassure the markets, prioritising stable public finances above tax cuts".

Laura Farris, the MP for Newbury, retweeted a post which lauded Mr Hunt's "proper Conservative economic strategy".

The post, written by Will Tanner, a centre-right think tank director, read: "Yes to economic growth, no to unfunded tax cuts. Deal with the economy as it is, not as you want it to be."

09:02 AM

Andrew Lilico: Liz Truss might as well leave right now

Liz Truss has reversed the flagship policy of her Conservative leadership campaign and is raising corporation tax to 25 per cent from next April, writes Andrew Lilico.

Hugely raising business taxes right into the face of a recession is a bizarre policy that no-one would have proposed had Rishi Sunak as Chancellor not already announced in March 2021 that the tax would go up in two years time.

Truss’s central macroeconomic policy has been rejected. Her plan was to get through the recession with a combination of the energy package and some tax cuts, then have a fiscal consolidation. Every element of that plan has been utterly smashed.

Andrew Lilico: There may never be another Tory government

08:58 AM

'What a hoot!'

A Liz Truss backer has praised the "assurance" given by Jeremy Hunt on the airwaves this morning.

Michael Fabricant, the MP for Lichfield, wrote on Twitter: "The interview on the Today programme this morning, gives me assurance that we can now start to address the important issues.

"But did you hear Miriam Margolyes after? Got wedged in her chair and saying 'f--k' on the BBC [Radio] Four wireless! What a hoot!"

08:54 AM

What does the alternative look like?

Five years ago, deep in the Corbyn malaise, it would have been inconceivable for a Labour shadow chancellor to be swapping gossip with the world’s most influential bankers, policymakers and press barons, writes Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent.

But for the party’s host, the US businessman, politician and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and his fellow influencers, Ms Reeves was undoubtedly the main attraction on Tuesday night.

Sir Keir Starmer - Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

By yesterday evening, Liz Truss sacked her Chancellor in a desperate bid to stabilise the markets and save her own skin. How long she would last, estimated by some in days and weeks rather than years, dominated Westminster conversation.

It is natural then that eyes should be turning to Labour, which is now between 20 and 30 points ahead in the polls. Some think it is all but a given that the party will win the next election – and wise hands say it could come sooner than expected.

Long read: How Sir Keir Starmer's Labour would govern

08:48 AM

A new 'chief executive' for Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt endorsed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership after being voted out of the race in July, saying: "This is the wrong time for populist crowd-pleasing and the right time for honesty."

He will now hold huge power over a weakened Prime Minister, raising the likelihood that much of her Growth Plan would now be axed, as allies said that he would act as her "chief executive".

Jeremy Hunt - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Mr Hunt ran for the Conservative leadership on a platform of slashing corporation tax to 15 per cent to boost growth but also opposed cuts to personal levies such National Insurance and income tax, with which Ms Truss still intends to press ahead.

Hunt allies: New Chancellor will 'roll out Rishi Sunak's plan'

08:42 AM

Miriam Margolyes turns the air blue

Appearing on the Today programme straight after Jeremy Hunt, the actress, who rarely minces her words in broadcast interviews, said live on air: "I told him what a difficult job he had to do. What I really wanted to say was 'f--- you'."

08:40 AM

Analysis: A change of direction - and a path fraught with risks

RIP Trussonomics, we hardly knew you. Jeremy Hunt's first comments as Chancellor represent a staggering double U-turn and a significant change of course for a Prime Minister who has been in the job for a matter of weeks.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending when grilled by Sir Keir Starmer, but in the face of market turmoil Mr Hunt confirmed there would be "difficult decisions" and "efficiency" measures facing every department - including defence.

More fundamentally, Ms Truss was elected by her party members on a low-tax agenda and vowed to govern as a conservative.

But corporation tax will now rise next April after all, despite her countless attacks on Rishi Sunak over the planned increase and her pledge not to increase it.

Despite reports last night Mr Hunt has been told to rule out further U-turns, he was unable to do this. Britain wakes this morning to a very, very different economic direction to what many will have hoped for and expected. It is an enormous political and economic gamble.

08:26 AM

Liz Truss will be around at next election, suggests Hunt

Liz Truss will still be in office at the next election, Jeremy Hunt suggested a few moments ago.

"When we are judged at a general election, we will be judged by what we deliver in the next 18 months far more than what has happened over [the last few] weeks," he told the Today programme.

Liz Truss - Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP

"I don’t want to pretend it’s not been a very, very difficult few weeks. But Conservatives in Parliament are united on the most important issues.

On : "We had a leadership election. Some people, including me, didn’t vote for the Prime Minister but we recognise she won it fair and square."

08:23 AM

Jeremy Hunt: We must fund every penny of our plans

Jeremy Hunt argued increasing borrowing and debt would "not work" to fund tax cuts.

"As a Conservative who wants to reduce taxes, we need to find a path to do so sustainably."

Mr Hunt set out his ambition to "turbocharge" the economy by having the lowest business taxes of any major economy, but said his hope to corporation tax and business rates would not yield "immediately".

"We need to show the markets and the country we can fund every single penny of our spending plans."

08:18 AM

'There are going to be no easy choices'

Jeremy Hunt has said that while defence spending will need to increase, he "can't make a promise to you here and now" about the timings of this rise.

Pressed on if this would affect Ms Truss’s decision to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP, he replied: "I'm leaving open all possibilities this morning. I wish I could give you more details but I will be presenting to Parliament a fortnight on Monday exactly what's going to happen and all of those figures.

"The defence department too is going to have to help find efficiencies. The long term ability to fund an increase in defence spending will depend on stability in the economic situation. The thing I want to be upfront with people is there are going to be no easy choices and lots of the things people are hoping for won't happen."

Insisting he had "fundamental confidence" in the British economy, Mr Hunt told the Today programme: "We have a massive amount going for us. But the reason we remain the world's fifth or sixth largest economy... despite the doom and gloom, is at key moments in our history we've been prepared to take difficult decisions. And this is one ."

08:15 AM

Jeremy Hunt: I have scope to change mini-Budget

Asked if he had been given a clean slate to change elements of the mini-Budget, Jeremy Hunt responded: "Yes".

Mr Hunt suggested there would be cuts to health spending, suggesting: "I'm going to be asking all Government departments to be finding additional efficiency savings. No one cares about the NHS more than I do but we're also going to have pressure on the tax side."

He told the Today programme his "priority" would be to help struggling businesses and families get through a difficult time, adding: "We are a compassionate Conservative government."

Mr Hunt did not confirm whether benefits would rise with inflation, as he insisted the decision would be made "in the round".

08:12 AM

What did Kwarteng do wrong?

Asked this question on the Today programme, Jeremy Hunt paid tribute to his sacked predecessor for "what he did right" in the form of the energy price freeze.

"There were two mistakes. It was wrong to cut the top rate of tax for the very highest earners at a time we're going to have to be asking for sacrifices from everyone to get through a very difficult period.

"And it was wrong to fly blind and announce those plans without the discipline of the Office for Budget Responsibility."

08:10 AM

Why sacking Kwarteng was a victory for the Blob

What are the right words to describe Liz Truss’s sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer? asks Charles Moore.

I would say: "Disgraceful but necessary." Disgraceful, because his failed policy was her failed policy, too; necessary, because the alternative would have been her resignation as well, and that would have been irresponsible.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

People say that Ms Truss is now discredited. It is hard to disagree. But if she had thrown in the towel today, she would have added to her errors. Neither party nor country is ready for yet another Tory leadership contest or for a general election.

And the pickle we are in is not the consequence of the democratic process, but of its usurpation by central banks, global banks, bureaucracies and international financial institutions, in which too many political leaders have been complicit.

​Charles Moore: Why we can't go on like this

08:07 AM

More from Sir John Redwood

Sir John has urged Jeremy Hunt to pursue the Growth Plan as he warned the corporation tax rise would be "bad for jobs and investment".

"He will need more positive ways of seeing off recession and encouraging business growth," he wrote on Twitter.

"The PM is right to want growth, creating more better paid jobs and expanding UK production of more of our own food, energy and industrial goods. We need to fight world recessionary forces.

"You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown."

08:04 AM

'We have a Government in search of a growth strategy'

A staunch backer of Liz Truss said her U-turn on corporation tax made a recession more likely as he urged her to press ahead with tax cuts.

Sir John Redwood, a respected Thatcherite voice on the Tory backbenches, told the Today programme: "We need to have all those measures we've been promised and we still haven't seen to up the growth rate, because at the moment we have a Government in search of a growth strategy."

07:58 AM

No return to austerity 'in the way we had it in 2010'

Jeremy Hunt ruled out a return to George Osborne-style austerity as he confirmed all departments would be asked to make more cuts than was first hoped.

Asked about the scale of planned cutbacks, he told Sky News: "I don’t think we’re talking about austerity in the way we had it in 2010, when I was also in the Cabinet, but we are talking about very difficult decisions in budgets where there is already a great deal of pressure.

"I’m going to ask all departments to find more efficiencies than they were planning to find. Remember, I ran the biggest-spending department for many years so I know just how difficult it is to find those efficiencies but we’re all going to have to play our part across the board."

07:54 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what will likely be another remarkable day in Westminster.

The new Chancellor has warned Britain will need both tax rises and wide spending cuts as the Government reforms its economic policy.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending and made tax-cutting pledges a major part of her Conservative leadership campaign this summer.

But Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed yesterday afternoon, warned nine times in one interview that "difficult decisions" would be needed in the coming weeks and months.