Liz Truss latest news: 'Same people' who ousted Boris Johnson now gunning for PM, claims James Cleverly

James Cleverly has suggested the same Tory MPs who ousted Boris Johnson are now working to do the same to Liz Truss.

The Foreign Secretary said it is "many of the same people" who "defenestrated Boris" who are now criticising the new Prime Minister.

Mr Cleverly argued that none of the challenges facing the UK would be solved by "removing another prime minister" as he said the Government must focus on delivery if it wants to reverse dire opinion polls.

Told that a poll of Tory members found 55 per cent want Ms Truss to resign, Mr Cleverly said: “We have gone through quite recently a situation where lots of people were saying Boris has got to resign and at the time I said okay, you might not be happy, but what is your plan for what happens next?

“For those people who defenestrated Boris, they didn’t have a plan for what’s happening next, they are now criticising the new Prime Minister, many of the same people, and I just say again, look, what we need at this point is we need to get focused on delivery, delivering those minimum service agreements so communities can get to work, delivering the infrastructure so that we can grow the economy, deliver calm, confidence to the markets. I don’t think any of those things would be served by removing another prime minister.”

The comments came as Ms Truss prepares for a crunch Prime Minister's Questions at noon as she battles to save her premiership amid a fresh row over ditching a commitment to the pensions "triple lock".

09:15 AM

Labour 'might' impose wealth tax

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, responded to questions about the introduction of a potential wealth tax by a Labour government, saying: “We might, but I can’t make that commitment today.”

She told Times Radio: “We’re currently exploring, for example, how to meet the growing costs of social care. But one of the things we are very attracted to actually is not just looking at how we can tax people more, because the tax burden is already incredibly high – it’s risen several times over the last few years under this Tory Government."

09:11 AM

Lisa Nandy fails to commit to Labour keeping 'triple lock'

Given that the Government is now considering dropping its commitment to the pensions "triple lock", Labour is also facing scrutiny over its position on the issue.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, today refused to commit to maintaining the promise to pensioners if Labour wins power.

Asked on Times Radio whether Labour can be “categorical” on its commitment to the "triple lock", she said: “Well, we can be categorical that we’ve consistently voted to keep it, and we don’t want to see more pensioners pushed into poverty.

“But what I can’t do today, and I’m not going to do, is make commitments for the next general election, which we think will be in a couple of years’ time, because we don’t know what we’re going to inherit from the Government."

08:58 AM

Lisa Nandy refuses to rule out Labour hiking top rate of income tax

Lisa Nandy has refused to rule out a Labour government increasing the highest rate of income tax above 45p.

The shadow levelling up secretary was asked the question during an interview on Sky News and she said: “We think those with the broader shoulders should bear the greatest burden. We supported keeping the top rate of income tax, we said that we would reverse the cut.

“We’ve been completely consistent on that and we’re not planning to change that position now. But we will set out proper measures ahead of the next general election. We have no idea what economic situation we’re going to inherit in 2024 at this stage.”

Asked if the Labour could increase the additional rate to 50p, Ms Nandy said: “As tempting as it is I’m not going to write a budget for the next Labour government live on Sky, although I’m sure that you guys will be the first to know once we have."

08:55 AM

'One hell of a mistake'

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, has responded to James Cleverly saying earlier this morning that “mistakes happen” (see the post below at 08.50).

She told Sky News: “I mean, this is one hell of a mistake.”

She added: “They’ve crashed the economy. They’ve sent mortgage payments and rent increases through the roof. We’re still seeing that huge volatility coming through, interest rates expected to rise again.

“People just can’t take much more of this. I don’t get any sense, having spent the last couple of days in Parliament around Tory MPs questioning the Government, that there is any agreement amongst this divided party about where to go next.

“They started the fire, they sure aren’t the people who are going to go and put it out.”

08:53 AM

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves London home ahead of crunch PMQs

08:52 AM

Foreign Secretary 'unconvinced' election would solve UK's problems

A general election would not solve any of the problems facing the UK, James Cleverly has suggested.

The Foreign Secretary told LBC Radio: “If we see the things which are creating the challenges that we’re all facing, both domestically and internationally, I’m unconvinced that any of those things would be made better by a general election at the moment.”

He added: “Taking two months off for a general election campaign… I don’t think would be helping the people we are here to help, and that’s the British people.”

08:51 AM

Cleverly: Hunt is the 'right guy' to be Chancellor

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said Jeremy Hunt is the “right guy” to be Chancellor.

He told LBC Radio: “Yeah, it is a tough job. Jeremy is absolutely the right guy. He is a very smart, a very experienced minister.

“He’s been working very, very closely with the Prime Minister to help us do the thing we all want to do, which is weather these difficult times ahead. And they are going to be tough. They’re tough for us.”

08:50 AM

'Mistakes happen'

James Cleverly said the “plan is not to make mistakes” after he was asked how many more missteps Liz Truss can afford to make.

He told Sky News: “The plan is not to make mistakes. You don’t say: ‘Well, you know, I’ve got a certain number of mistakes that I’m allowed to make.’ We don’t aim to make mistakes.

“And actually the simple truth in life, in politics, in business, in life, is that mistakes happen. They do happen. What you’ve got to do is recognise when they’ve happened and have humility to make changes when you see things didn’t go right.”

08:49 AM

James Cleverly refuses to be drawn on 'triple lock'

James Cleverly said the Government takes its manifesto pledges “incredibly seriously” but he refused to be drawn on whether the “triple lock” on pensions will be kept or ditched.

Reacting to inflation rising to 10.1 per cent in September, the Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “We’ve seen those inflation figures, obviously the Chancellor is going to be making a statement to the House in just over a week’s time.

“The decisions that he and the Treasury team will be making will be very much informed by those figures.

“But boring, though, that is… you know that I’m not going to be pre-announcing any of the measures that might come in that statement on 31 (October).”

He added: “We do take manifesto commitments incredibly seriously, as you know.”

08:44 AM

Tory former pensions minister: 'Unforgiveable' to ditch 'triple lock'

A Tory former pensions minister has said it would be “unforgivable” for the Government to drop its commitment to the pensions “triple lock” after No 10 confirmed the policy is under review.

Baroness Altman said she was “absolutely stunned” by the suggestion from Downing Street yesterday that the commitment could be ditched.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “I was absolutely stunned. Of course we need to be careful with public spending but we cannot move forward cutting state pensions, telling pensioners one minute we are promising to protect them in the middle of a cost of living crisis then we put that all at risk and say well, maybe we won’t then two weeks later the new Prime Minister promises that state pensions will be uprated by inflation and here we are just a few days after that when it is all up in the air again.

“There are millions of people in this country, frail, elderly people, particularly women who have little or nothing other than the state pension to live on who are extraordinarily worried now, once again that the promises that were made to them by this Government, both in the 2019 election and in the last few days are potentially going to be torn up.

“We have to be careful that we don’t just try and short change the elderly two years in a row in the middle of a cost of living crisis. That is unforgivable in my view.”

08:17 AM

'I share my Honourable Friend’s concern about this important issue'

Robert Largan, the Tory MP for High Peak, published a piece yesterday about the "dangers of dumpster fires".

He wrote: "The longer the fire is left to rage, the greater the danger to the integrity of the skip, as the metal starts to warp and twist out of shape, beyond all recognition, eventually becoming completely unusable."

The piece was viewed in Westminster as a not-very-subtle shot across the bows of the Government.

His Tory MP colleague, William Wragg, has now said he agrees with Mr Largan's assessment of the situation.

I share my Honourable Friend’s concern about this important issue. https://t.co/drUNmdd1MJ — William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) October 19, 2022

08:12 AM

The political importance of today's inflation numbers

Under the "triple lock", which the Conservative Party committed to in its 2019 manifesto, the state pension is increased every April in line with the highest of the previous September’s inflation rate, wage growth or 2.5 per cent.

That is why today's inflation numbers from the Office for National Statistics are so important.

If the Government was to stick to the "triple lock" then the state pension would be in line to rise by 10.1 per cent next year.

The commitment to the "triple lock" is now under review, as confirmed by Downing Street yesterday, but there is already a growing Tory rebellion over the idea of dropping the pledge.

08:08 AM

Lib Dems: UK facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, said this morning's inflation figures demonstrate the nation is facing a cost of living "catastrophe".

She said: "In the midst of this cost of living catastrophe, pensioners and those relying on benefits cannot be undercut and left to struggle further.

"Liz Truss must act today to reassure the public and confirm in Parliament that pensions and benefits will rise to match inflation.

"Not one penny can be lost, to do so would be gross negligence and failure of our most vulnerable members of society."

08:07 AM

Rachel Reeves: Inflation figures will 'bring more anxiety to families'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said this morning's inflation numbers "will bring more anxiety to families worried about the Tories lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making".

She said: "It’s clear that the damage has been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.

"The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are soaring. Borrowing costs are up. Living standards down. And we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.

"What we need now is to restore financial credibility, and a serious plan for growth that puts working people first. That is what Labour will bring."

08:06 AM

Chancellor responds to rising inflation

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has responded to this morning's new inflation numbers (see the post below at 08.04).

He said: "I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills.

"This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.

"We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the government’s energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation."

08:04 AM

Inflation returns to double digits

Inflation is now back in double digits.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to September this year, up from 9.9 per cent in August.

Inflation is now back at the 40-year high recorded in July.

08:02 AM

Foreign Secretary: Poll numbers are 'disconcerting'

James Cleverly was told that just last week Liz Truss had promised there would be no cuts to public spending but the arrival of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor means that commitment has now been dropped.

The Foreign Secretary said he would not speculate on what Mr Hunt will announce when he unveils the medium term fiscal plan on October 31 as he admitted the Tories' poll ratings are currently "disconcerting".

He told Sky News: “The people who are criticising the Prime Minister, and I get why people are frustrated, we look at poll numbers, of course it is disconcerting if you are a member of the Government. But my contention is the best way of addressing those poll numbers is to demonstrate to the British people that we are focused on their priorities, we are delivering on their behalf and if we do that those numbers will head in the right direction instead of the wrong direction.

“What I am not convinced by, far, far from convinced by, is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another prime minister, will either convince the British people that we are thinking about them rather than ourselves or convince the markets to stay calm and ensure things like those bond yields and gilt yields start coming back down. Being angry I get. I totally get it, but that is an emotional response, it is not a plan.”

07:59 AM

James Cleverly claims same MPs who ousted Boris now gunning for Truss

James Cleverly has suggested the same Tory MPs who ousted Boris Johnson from No 10 are now working to do the same to Liz Truss.

Told that a poll of Tory members found 55 per cent want Ms Truss to resign, the Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “We have gone through quite recently a situation where lots of people were saying Boris has got to resign and at the time I said okay, you might not be happy, but what is your plan for what happens next?

“For those people who defenestrated Boris, they didn’t have a plan for what’s happening next, they are now criticising the new Prime Minister, many of the same people, and I just say again, look, what we need at this point is we need to get focused on delivery, delivering those minimum service agreements so communities can get to work, delivering the infrastructure so that we can grow the economy, deliver calm, confidence to the markets.

“I don’t think any of those things would be served by removing another prime minister.”

07:56 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to another huge day in Westminster.

Liz Truss is set to face MPs for the first time since sacking Kwasi Kwarteng and tearing up her mini-Budget as she attends Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

It is a truly make or break moment for the PM as she tries to stabilise her premiership. A good performance against Sir Keir Starmer could help to restore some calm among restless Tory MPs but a poor performance could accelerate attempts to get rid of her.

It promises to be an eventful Wednesday and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.