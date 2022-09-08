Liz Truss latest: PM to reveal plan to tackle energy bills crisis and avoid 'enormous economic damage'

Liz Truss wants to ‘revolutionise energy supply’ in Britain - PA

The Government has no choice but to freeze household energy bills because failing to act now would cause "enormous economic damage", a Cabinet minister has said as Liz Truss prepares to unveil her cost of living support plan.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said the Government "cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment".

He said that while a "fiscally responsible approach sits at the heart of our plans", now is the time for the Government to spend tens of billions of pounds to help protect struggling families from surging bills.

He told Sky News: "If we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event."

Mr Clarke said freezing bills is something "we have to do because the country can’t really think about anything else until we have done this".

Ms Truss will today announce that annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household both this winter and next in a scheme which could end up costing more than £150 billion.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:09 AM

'We need gas from all sources'

It is not yet officially confirmed but it now seems certain that Liz Truss will lift the ban on fracking in England.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said that "taking more gas from all sources is a sensible thing to do if there is community consent".

He told the BBC: "We need gas from all sources as part of our transition to net zero. Net zero by 2050 is an absolute pledge that this Government remains committed to."

He added: "We do need to be pragmatic. With Putin weaponising gas supplies we need as much of our own gas in the near term as we can get."

Story continues

Mr Clarke said he could not "preempt" what Ms Truss will announce at 11.30am but "community consent" will be "at the heart of our energy policy".

09:53 AM

Simon Clarke rules out energy rationing

The Government will not resort to energy rationing this winter, Simon Clarke has said.

The Levelling Up Secretary said the Government will "encourage people to act sensibly" but will not restrict energy usage.

He told Times Radio: "We're not talking about introducing any form of energy rationing. Good sense, and good, good housekeeping is clearly sensible, and there's still an economic driver for that.

"I mean, bills are still high, let's be clear, this is not going to be a comfortable time, even with the intervention that the Government is going to make.

"So we are absolutely going to encourage people to act sensibly. But nor are we going to go down the route of some countries, nor do we need to frankly to ration usage."

09:39 AM

What time will Liz Truss speak?

We are expecting Liz Truss to be on her feet in the House of Commons at approximately 11.30am.

The Commons kicked off this morning at 9.30am with environment, food and rural affairs questions. There will then be the business statement - setting out what is happening in the Commons next week and beyond - just after 10.30am.

The business statement usually lasts about an hour so Ms Truss should kick off the debate on energy costs at about 11.30am.

09:26 AM

'Tens of billions of pounds could be raised'

Labour wants the Government to use an extended windfall tax on the excess profits of energy firms to fund the energy bills support package. But how much would such a measure actually generate?

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, claimed this morning that it would bring in "tens of billions of pounds".

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “We are confident that tens of billions of pounds could be raised and let me explain why. We said for the six month period where we originally proposed the principle of the freeze, we could raise £8 billion.

“We know that there are these Treasury estimates out there about the scale of excess profits right across the energy generating firms and we believe it is the right and fair thing to do.”

09:10 AM

Energy bills plan will provide 'medium term' certainty

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, has said the Government’s emergency energy support package is designed to provide families with certainty for the "medium term".

He told the BBC: “We are not looking here at sticking plaster solutions. We want a lasting settlement that provides both comfort and clarity for both households and businesses.

“This is a major attempt to draw a line and provide energy certainty for everybody in this country about energy usage in the medium term.”

09:04 AM

Martin Lewis welcomes PM’s energy plan

Martin Lewis, the founder of the Money Saving Expert website, has welcomed Liz Truss’s plan to freeze energy bills.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that he had long been calling for action and for politicians to show the “political will to do something”.

He said: “Well, I think we do now have the political will and I very much welcome the plans that are being rumoured to come out today. They are not perfect, then again I have not seen any solution that is perfect, they are not a panacea.

“But they will mean that millions if not tens of millions of people will breathe a sigh of relief that they will be able to afford their energy bills this winter. But clearly there will need to be some further work done looking at the very poorest in society to make sure that they can get through this.”

08:59 AM

Business chiefs call for energy price to be fixed

We know that Liz Truss is planning to announce some help on energy bills for businesses today but we don’t yet know what the measures will actually be.

Martin McTague, the national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, this morning called for the Government to fix the price per unit of energy for small firms to help them survive the winter.

He told Sky News: “I’ve been in business for 35 years and this is about as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There are businesses literally hanging on by their fingernails.

“The cash is running out. They know that in October something like 60 per cent of businesses are faced with renewing their energy contracts, and for many of them that will be a disastrous new contract. The urgency of this can’t be overstated.

“What we’re hoping we see is that the price per unit of energy will be fixed and any of the shortfall will be picked up by Government borrowing.”

08:56 AM

‘We need these companies to be investing in North Sea’

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, has rejected Labour’s calls for an extended windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas companies to help fund the Government’s emergency energy support package.

Mr Clarke told LBC Radio: “These firms are the people we are going to be absolutely relying on to deliver that next generation of oil and gas extraction on the route to energy self-sufficiency.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on June 14 - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

“We need to go much, much further in getting new fields on line. That is why we need these companies to be ploughing that investment into the North Sea.

“We cannot do what Labour would do, which is just tax, tax, tax.”

08:18 AM

Ed Miliband rejects 'bogus' arguments against windfall tax

Liz Truss told MPs at PMQs yesterday that she is against windfall taxes and will not be expanding the one which is already in place on energy firms to help pay for her plan to freeze energy bills. The Government will borrow the cash instead.

Labour is adamant that the Government should opt for a windfall tax on excess profits instead of borrowing to pay for the plan and Ed Miliband this morning said the Prime Minister's decision not to go down the windfall tax route has been made “purely on the basis of dogma”.

Ms Truss has argued that windfall taxes could harm investment in the UK but Mr Miliband labelled that "completely bogus".

He told the BBC: "This is a dogma, and I’m afraid we see a pattern here. This is a shift to the right by the Conservative Party under Liz Truss. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak actually eventually ended up agreeing with our idea of a windfall tax. Now we have a government that is setting its face against it purely on the basis of dogma.”

08:13 AM

Labour warns against long-term fixed-price deals for energy firms

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, has warned the UK must not enter into long-term fixed-price contracts with energy suppliers as he said the deals would "lock in” massive profits for electricity companies for years to come.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “This is a proposal from Energy UK, and let’s be clear about this proposal: This would lock in massive windfall profits for these electricity generators.

“Let me explain why: what Energy UK have said is we’ll accept slightly lower prices now, so we can have much higher prices over the following 15 years. This would be a terrible deal for the British people, a terrible deal for billpayers.

“It is much better – if there are these unexpected windfalls, and there are – the right thing to do, the fair thing to do, is not to do some dodgy deal with these companies, but to do a windfall tax.”

08:09 AM

Government still committed to Net Zero target

Liz Truss is expected to announce that she is ditching the ban on fracking in England and wants to see a lot more drilling for gas in the North Sea.

That has inevitably prompted questions about the new Government's commitment to hitting the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, made clear this morning that the target does remain firmly in place. Asked if the target still stands, he told Sky News: “Well, we are absolutely clear that net zero, as I say, sits at the heart of our policies. We have got to use gas as a transition fuel.”

Asked if the target will still be hit by 2050, Mr Clarke said: "Yeah, by 2050, absolutely. There is no resiling from that commitment.”

08:04 AM

Government must 'respond to the magnitude of the moment'

Borrowing the money to pay for the energy bills freeze will pile tens of billions of pounds onto an already significant government debt mountain: Public sector net debt continues to climb above £2 trillion.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said he believes current debt levels are "perfectly sustainable" as he said the Government "cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment" as energy prices continue to surge.

He told Sky News: “Well, if you look at the UK’s most recent round of debt issuance, that was well-covered, there was much more demand for our debt than was needed to cover the latest auction.

“We are paying around three per cent for our debt. That is a perfectly sustainable level. The UK is obviously a very stable, very strong economy, subject to a very clear regulatory system and the rule of law. We are a safe bet and a safe haven as we always are, frankly, in these kind of situations.

“The Government is clear that a fiscally responsible approach sits at the heart of our plans.

“But we cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment. Liz Truss is clear that as Prime Minister her first priority this week is to provide that certainty and I think this is something which, notwithstanding the fact it is difficult, it is bold, it is brave, we have to do because the country can’t really think about anything else until we have done this.”

07:58 AM

Failing to act now on energy bills would cause 'enormous economic damage'

Liz Truss's energy bills plan could cost more than £150 billion and will largely be funded by new government borrowing. The scale of the expected intervention has spooked the financial markets.

But Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, has said the Government must act on such a scale now because failing to freeze bills would result in "enormous economic damage".

He told Sky News: “Well, we all obviously would never want to find ourselves in this situation and there is no question that this is the latest in a series of quite extraordinary interventions that the Government has had to make to support families which obviously reflect our absolute determination to do the right thing for the British people.

“But let’s be clear, if we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event.

“So the hardship that the, not just the October price cap but the forecast January and then April iterations would cause, would be enormous.”

07:55 AM

What will Liz Truss announce?

We already have a pretty good idea of what Liz Truss will announce later this morning:

Annual energy bills will be frozen at about £2,500 for the average household both this winter and next.

A moratorium on fracking, in place since 2019, is expected to be lifted.

Green levies on energy bills will be scrapped.

North Sea drilling for gas will be increased.

Businesses will also be given some energy bills protection.

​You can read a full run down of what is expected here.

07:52 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss will head to the House of Commons just before lunchtime to announce her plan to freeze energy bills and to boost the UK's energy supply.

The Prime Minister has only been in No 10 for two days but today's announcement could well prove to be the defining moment of her premiership.

I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.