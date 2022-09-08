Liz Truss latest: PM to reveal plan for tackling energy bills crisis

The Government has no choice but to freeze household energy bills because failing to act now would cause "enormous economic damage", a Cabinet minister has said as Liz Truss prepares to unveil her cost of living support plan.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said the Government "cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment".

He said that while a "fiscally responsible approach sits at the heart of our plans", now is the time for the Government to spend tens of billions of pounds to help protect struggling families from surging bills.

He told Sky News: "If we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event."

Mr Clarke said freezing bills is something "we have to do because the country can’t really think about anything else until we have done this".

Ms Truss will today announce that annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household both this winter and next in a scheme which could end up costing more than £150 billion.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:18 AM

Ed Miliband rejects 'bogus' arguments against windfall tax

Liz Truss told MPs at PMQs yesterday that she is against windfall taxes and will not be expanding the one which is already in place on energy firms to help pay for her plan to freeze energy bills. The Government will borrow the cash instead.

Labour is adamant that the Government should opt for a windfall tax on excess profits instead of borrowing to pay for the plan and Ed Miliband this morning said the Prime Minister's decision not to go down the windfall tax route has been made “purely on the basis of dogma”.

Ms Truss has argued that windfall taxes could harm investment in the UK but Mr Miliband labelled that "completely bogus".

He told the BBC: "This is a dogma, and I’m afraid we see a pattern here. This is a shift to the right by the Conservative Party under Liz Truss. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak actually eventually ended up agreeing with our idea of a windfall tax. Now we have a government that is setting its face against it purely on the basis of dogma.”

08:13 AM

Labour warns against long-term fixed-price deals for energy firms

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, has warned the UK must not enter into long-term fixed-price contracts with energy suppliers as he said the deals would "lock in” massive profits for electricity companies for years to come.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “This is a proposal from Energy UK, and let’s be clear about this proposal: This would lock in massive windfall profits for these electricity generators.

“Let me explain why: what Energy UK have said is we’ll accept slightly lower prices now, so we can have much higher prices over the following 15 years. This would be a terrible deal for the British people, a terrible deal for billpayers.

“It is much better – if there are these unexpected windfalls, and there are – the right thing to do, the fair thing to do, is not to do some dodgy deal with these companies, but to do a windfall tax.”

08:09 AM

Government still committed to Net Zero target

Liz Truss is expected to announce that she is ditching the ban on fracking in England and wants to see a lot more drilling for gas in the North Sea.

That has inevitably prompted questions about the new Government's commitment to hitting the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, made clear this morning that the target does remain firmly in place. Asked if the target still stands, he told Sky News: “Well, we are absolutely clear that net zero, as I say, sits at the heart of our policies. We have got to use gas as a transition fuel.”

Asked if the target will still be hit by 2050, Mr Clarke said: "Yeah, by 2050, absolutely. There is no resiling from that commitment.”

08:04 AM

Government must 'respond to the magnitude of the moment'

Borrowing the money to pay for the energy bills freeze will pile tens of billions of pounds onto an already significant government debt mountain: Public sector net debt continues to climb above £2 trillion.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said he believes current debt levels are "perfectly sustainable" as he said the Government "cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment" as energy prices continue to surge.

He told Sky News: “Well, if you look at the UK’s most recent round of debt issuance, that was well-covered, there was much more demand for our debt than was needed to cover the latest auction.

“We are paying around three per cent for our debt. That is a perfectly sustainable level. The UK is obviously a very stable, very strong economy, subject to a very clear regulatory system and the rule of law. We are a safe bet and a safe haven as we always are, frankly, in these kind of situations.

“The Government is clear that a fiscally responsible approach sits at the heart of our plans.

“But we cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment. Liz Truss is clear that as Prime Minister her first priority this week is to provide that certainty and I think this is something which, notwithstanding the fact it is difficult, it is bold, it is brave, we have to do because the country can’t really think about anything else until we have done this.”

07:58 AM

Failing to act now on energy bills would cause 'enormous economic damage'

Liz Truss's energy bills plan could cost more than £150 billion and will largely be funded by new government borrowing. The scale of the expected intervention has spooked the financial markets.

But Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, has said the Government must act on such a scale now because failing to freeze bills would result in "enormous economic damage".

He told Sky News: “Well, we all obviously would never want to find ourselves in this situation and there is no question that this is the latest in a series of quite extraordinary interventions that the Government has had to make to support families which obviously reflect our absolute determination to do the right thing for the British people.

“But let’s be clear, if we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event.

“So the hardship that the, not just the October price cap but the forecast January and then April iterations would cause, would be enormous.”

07:55 AM

What will Liz Truss announce?

We already have a pretty good idea of what Liz Truss will announce later this morning:

  • Annual energy bills will be frozen at about £2,500 for the average household both this winter and next.

  • A moratorium on fracking, in place since 2019, is expected to be lifted. 

  • Green levies on energy bills will be scrapped. 

  • North Sea drilling for gas will be increased. 

  • Businesses will also be given some energy bills protection. 

​You can read a full run down of what is expected here. 

07:52 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss will head to the House of Commons just before lunchtime to announce her plan to freeze energy bills and to boost the UK's energy supply.

The Prime Minister has only been in No 10 for two days but today's announcement could well prove to be the defining moment of her premiership.

I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f