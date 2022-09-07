Liz Truss latest: New PM to meet Cabinet ahead of first PMQs

Jack Maidment
·6 min read
Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street on September 7 - Leon Neal&nbsp;/Getty Images Europe
Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street on September 7 - Leon Neal /Getty Images Europe

Liz Truss is set to hold the first meeting of her Cabinet ahead of a debut showdown against Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions at lunchtime.

The Prime Minister finished appointing her top team last night and will now meet with her senior ministers in No 10 this morning.

Ms Truss is expected to present them with her final plan for tackling rising energy bills and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

After she has conducted Cabinet, the premier will then head to the House of Commons for PMQs at noon.

She will undoubtedly be given a warm welcome by Tory MPs when she arrives in the Commons but Sir Keir will be keen to set the tone for their future clashes by subjecting her to a brutal grilling.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:59 AM

'I don't have that information to hand'

Therese Coffey has said her priority for improving the NHS will be based on the acronym of "ABCD" - ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists.

The new Health Secretary told LBC Radio that "we need to make improvements and we need to make them quickly".

Asked if she is concerned about potential industrial action in the NHS over pay disputes, she said: "Well, I hope that of course people will continue to put their patients first. I think that really matters. But it is not for me to determine [pay awards]."

She added: "I think people will be receiving a significant package that has already been agreed and that is through the independent pay review body. We have accepted that recommendation."

Asked if she knew how much junior doctor pay is due to go up by, Ms Coffey said: "I don't have that information to hand."

07:53 AM

Analysis: Energy bills announcement likely tomorrow

It is worth pointing out that when Therese Coffey said Liz Truss will unveil her energy bills plan "this week", that could mean it is Thursday or Friday because the House of Commons is sitting both days. That may seem incredibly obvious, but let me explain.

The expectation would be that a major announcement such as freezing energy bills would be delivered first to the Commons which means Ms Truss would need to announce it on a sitting day. The Commons does not sit every Friday.

Fridays are normally set aside for the debate of Private Members' Bills - draft legislation brought forward by backbench MPs - rather than normal Government business and they are not usually well-attended.

That means that Thursday - tomorrow - is looking like the best bet for the big announcement.

07:42 AM

Liz Truss's Cabinet is the most diverse in history

Liz Truss's Cabinet is the most diverse Cabinet ever assembled.

For the first time in history, none of the Great Offices of State - Prime Minister, Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary - is held by a white man.

You can read a full breakdown of who got what job here.

07:37 AM

Government will be a 'broad church'

Therese Coffey defended Liz Truss's new Cabinet after the Prime Minister decided to axe Rishi Sunak supporters and fill her top team with her own backers.

Ms Coffey said that she believes Ms Truss has appointed a "really diverse Cabinet" and it is now entirely "focused on delivery".

Asked if she has any concerns that the composition of the Cabinet could alienate some Tory MPs - namely those who did not support Ms Truss during the leadership contest - Ms Coffey said she believes the Government will be a "broad church".

She told Sky News: "She isn't focused on people who support her or not, she is focused on a government of all the talents.

"The rest of the Government will continue to be appointed today and I think people will be able to see that we will continue to focus and have a broad church of people in our Government and I am very conscious that the Conservative Party... will continue to be united and to make sure that we really turn our focus on delivery of our manifesto, delivery against the challenges that we face today, right now, and indeed making sure that we are also concerned, sufficiently, to make sure that we are focused on the next general election too."

07:30 AM

Therese Coffey: Nation 'will just have to wait' for energy plan details

Therese Coffey was asked how Liz Truss intends to fund her energy bills plan.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that "more will be said about aspects of that during this week" but would not be drawn on the specifics.

Told that "general taxation" would not be enough to fund a bills freeze and that borrowing will be required, Ms Coffey again said that details will be "set out during this week and people, including you, will just have to wait for the detail of that".

07:26 AM

Therese Coffey: Energy bills plan will be announced this week

Therese Coffey is on the morning broadcast round for the new Government.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary said she believed Liz Truss set out a "clear vision" for the nation when she delivered her first speech in Downing Street yesterday afternoon.

Asked when Ms Truss will announce her new energy bills plan, Ms Coffey said that the Government is still "finalising the details".

Asked again when the plan will be announced, Ms Coffey said the "intention" is for the proposals to be set out to Parliament this week.

07:23 AM

Cabinet recap: Who did Liz Truss appoint?

Here is a reminder of who is in Liz Truss's first Cabinet:

  • Elizabeth Truss - Prime Minister

  • Therese Coffey - Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary

  • Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor of the Exchequer

  • James Cleverly - Foreign Secretary

  • Suella Braverman - Home Secretary

  • Ben Wallace - Defence Secretary

  • Brandon Lewis - Justice Secretary

  • Nadhim Zahawi - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

  • Penny Mordaunt - Commons Leader

  • Lord True - Leader of the House of Lords

  • Jake Berry - Minister without Portfolio and Conservative Party chairman

  • Alok Sharma - COP26 President

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg - Business Secretary

  • Simon Clarke - Levelling Up Secretary

  • Kemi Badenoch - International Trade Secretary

  • Chloe Smith - Work and Pensions Secretary

  • Kit Malthouse - Education Secretary

  • Ranil Jayawardena - Environment Secretary

  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Transport Secretary

  • Michelle Donelan - Culture Secretary

  • Chris Heaton-Harris - Northern Ireland Secretary

  • Alister Jack - Scottish Secretary

  • Sir Robert Buckland - Welsh Secretary

Also attending Cabinet: Wendy Morton (Chief Whip), Chris Philp (Chief Secretary to the Treasury), Michael Ellis (Attorney General), Edward Argar (Minister for the Cabinet Office), Vicky Ford (Minister for Development), Tom Tugendhat (Minister for Security), James Heappey (Armed Forces Minister), and Graham Stuart (Climate Minister).

07:14 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss will meet with her Cabinet in No 10 at 8.30am and she is expected to present her senior ministers with her final plan for tackling rising energy bills.

Ms Truss will then head to the House of Commons for her debut Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

It promises to be another very busy day in Westminster and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.

