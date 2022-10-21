Liz Truss latest news: Tory leadership race kicks off with Sunak and Johnson early frontrunners

FILE PHOTO: Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The first day of a frantic three day scramble to make it onto the Tory leadership ballot paper is now underway as potential successors to Liz Truss jostle for the support of Conservative MPs.

The would-be candidates have until Monday at 2pm to secure the nominations of at least 100 Tory MPs - or they will see their bid for the top job fall at the first hurdle.

No candidate has yet formally declared that they are running but the race to replace Ms Truss has already started, with Tory MPs already declaring for Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Johnson is privately urging Conservative MPs to back him for a dramatic return to Downing Street with a pledge that only he can win the Tories the next election.

However, any return by the former premier would prove divisive, with some Tory MPs adamant that they will not serve under him.

08:56 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves his London home this morning

Rishi Sunak did not answer questions from reporters as he left his home this morning.

Mr Sunak said nothing as he walked a few yards from his front door to a waiting black Mercedes.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Belinda Jiao

08:48 AM

Two MPs back Penny Mordaunt

Scottish Tory MP John Lamont has made the case for Penny Mordaunt to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, arguing she would bring together the “strongest” government.

He tweeted: “I’m backing @PennyMordaunt to stand because she would bring together the strongest government with the best and brightest talents from across the Conservative party”.

Former Cabinet minister Dame Maria Miller also declared her backing, should Ms Mordaunt go for the job, sharing supportive messages with the hashtag #PM4PM.

08:44 AM

Boris backer 'quite confident' he can win

Karl McCartney, a Tory MP who is supporting Boris Johnson, was asked how confident he is that the former PM can win the leadership contest.

He told the BBC: "I am quite confident, yeah."

08:42 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss arrives back at No 10 this morning

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, is pictured arriving back at Downing Street this morning - James Manning/PA

08:38 AM

Tory MP: Boris can prevent election 'wipe out'

A Tory MP calling for Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss said the former prime minister can prevent the party from being “completely wiped out” at the next general election.

When it was put to him Mr Johnson was brought down by a mass exodus of his own ministers, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow told BBC Breakfast: “Well, that was then, this is now. We’re facing a crisis as a party. We could go down and be completely wiped out without Boris Johnson as our prime minister…

“Boris Johnson has a mandate from the members of the party and from the electorate. I’m sure my colleagues will reflect on that when they vote, and we can avoid a general election, we can go out and put this band back together, we can have political heavyweights around that Cabinet table and we can go on and win the next general election. I’m convinced of that”.

He said Mr Johnson can “unite all factions of our party”.

08:34 AM

Series of Tory MPs declare support for Rishi Sunak

Several Tories have come out in support of Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Liz Truss.

Ministers Robert Jenrick and Claire Coutinho and backbenchers Guy Opperman, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson and Robin Walker have all said they believe the former chancellor is the right man for the job, after he finished runner-up in the summer’s leadership contest.

Mr Jenrick, who previously backed Mr Sunak for PM, said on social media the former cabinet minister would “restore public confidence in our party and market confidence in our economy”, and “unite” the Conservatives.

Mr Opperman, who also supported Mr Sunak over the summer, described him as a “serious person for serious times”.

“He was right about the economy during the summer: we need his leadership to get us back on track,” he tweeted.

Ms Baillie, Ms Richardson and Mr Walker also declared their support on Twitter.

08:32 AM

Tory MP: Boris is our 'best electoral asset'

Boris Johnson should try to make a comeback as prime minister because he is “our best electoral asset,” a Conservative MP has said.

Karl McCartney, the MP for Lincoln who is on the Executive of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, claimed there is public support for Mr Johnson to return as “people have been coming up to me for the past week and saying they want Boris to come back and I certainly do as well”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I did not want him to resign in the first place. I think the Labour Party and some in the media did a credible hatchet job over six months and got rid of our best electoral asset.

“In the marginal seat of Lincoln I know that my majority, which is the largest it has ever been after 2019, was because Boris Johnson was the prime minister and was the leader of our party that was the most credible person at the time to get the majority.”

08:20 AM

Sunak backer: 'All of his predictions' have proven true

Kevin Hollinrake, a Tory MP who is a supporter of Rishi Sunak, said he believes the nation is "crying out for some stability and I think that is what Rishi can bring".

He argued that Mr Sunak has already been "tested in the second highest office of state" as chancellor and he would bring the same "calm competence" to the role of PM.

Mr Hollinrake said he believes Mr Sunak "understands the economy so well" and "the vast majority of his predictions, in fact all of his predictions, have been borne out by recent events".

08:10 AM

Starmer tells Truss to turn down allowance given to ex-PMs

Sir Keir Starmer has said Liz Truss should decline the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.

“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”

08:09 AM

Labour targeting 'prudent' choices on spending

Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would not “want to cut public spending” but would make “prudent” choices on the economy.

“We don’t want to cut public spending,” the Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. "We’re discussing that question because this Government crashed the economy with their kamikaze mini-Budget.

“And I ran a public service for five years and I know that our public services, our NHS, I say they’re on their knees…so we don’t want to do that but we do want to take prudent choices about the economy going forward.”

Sir Keir said public spending would be funded through windfall taxes on energy companies, growing the economy and by making the taxation system fairer including abolishing non-dom tax rules and changing the charitable status for private schools.

08:08 AM

Tories 'fall to lowest ever level of opinion poll support'

Labour now has a 39 point poll lead over the Tories, according to a new survey conducted by People Polling which has been released this morning.

The poll puts Labour on 53 per cent and the Conservative Party on 14 per cent.

08:00 AM

07:59 AM

Jeremy Hunt responds to borrowing figures

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has responded to the latest Government borrowing figures (see the post below at 07.46).

He said: “Strong public finances are the foundation of a strong economy. To stabilise markets, I’ve been clear that protecting our public finances means difficult decisions lie ahead.

“We will do whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent, putting the public finances on a sustainable path as we grow the economy.”

07:57 AM

Former cabinet secretary: Tory leadership race needs to conclude on Monday

Lord O’Donnell, formerly the UK's most senior civil servant, said he believes the next prime minister needs to be in place by Monday or Tuesday next week in order to avoid a potentially larger than expected increase to interest rates the week after.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is meeting on November 3 when it will make the latest decision on interest rates.

Lord O'Donnell said the Tory leadership needs to be concluded "very, very quickly" so that the medium term fiscal plan can be unveiled as planned on October 31 and then the committee can make its decision in a stable political environment.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “I think everyone will be hoping that the leadership election is finished very, very quickly because you would like to stick with the October 31 date.

“Obviously the new prime minister will want to talk to whoever ends up being their chancellor and get this fix out because as you say, Monetary Policy Committee on the 3rd of November, if there is still uncertainty then you can see them going further on interest rates and that is not ideal in any circumstance.

“So I think everyone will be trying to say please, please, can we get this done quickly and what the markets will look at as well is not just if it is done quickly but is it done in a way that delivers a leader that can then lead the party and have a majority in the House of Commons.”

Told that he appeared to be suggesting that the race needs to be concluded by Monday, he said: “Monday or Tuesday, I think, to be fair."

07:46 AM

Government borrowing surged in September

Government borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September amid a surge in debt interest due to inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the reading for borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, marked the second-highest September on record, only surpassed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Borrowing in September outpaced the predictions of economists, who had forecast £17 billion for the month, and was significantly above the £14.8 billion estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) back in March.

07:44 AM

Labour: Tories playing 'pass the parcel'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, has accused the Conservative Party of playing a "game of pass the parcel" with the UK's most important political positions.

She told Sky News: "The longer the Conservatives are in power, the less fit they are to govern. They can't just pass around being prime minister and being chancellor like it is some sort of game of pass the parcel.

"They have done huge damage now to our economy, to our global standing in the world and it is time for a general election to choose a government who can provide the stability and the leadership that the country desperately needs."

07:36 AM

Tory MP: Boris Johnson 'not the character to restore our reputation'

Boris Johnson is not the person to restore the reputation of the Conservative Party, Tory MP Crispin Blunt has said as he called for Rishi Sunak to take over as leader.

“I don’t think we can go back there for the next two years,” the former minister told Sky News.

“Boris Johnson has the most astonishing set of skills but there are one or two weaknesses kicking around in that personality and they were fairly brutally exposed… He is probably not the character to restore our reputation for the next two years because of that controversy”.

Mr Blunt said a comeback by Mr Johnson would mean the party would be “probably straight back in the pickle we were in when he left office”.

Mr Blunt added: “Rishi Sunak is head and shoulders rank above the rest of us in terms of his basic personal capabilities of being prime minister, and that’s why he would now be my choice.”

07:25 AM

Rishi Sunak now has backing of 33 MPs

The Telegraph estimates that Rishi Sunak now has 33 Tory MPs who have publicly backed him, with 31 declaring for Boris Johnson and 11 for Penny Mordaunt.

07:23 AM

Sir David Lidington: Boris Johnson 'had his chance'

Sir David Lidington said Boris Johnson has "had his chance" to be prime minister as he warned against the former PM returning to Downing Street.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "I agree with my old boss Michael Howard, former party leader, who has said that Mr Johnson had his chance as prime minister and we ended up with 60 - six zero - ministers and parliamentary private secretaries saying that they did not feel that they could remain in his government, that he was not fit to lead an effective administration."

Sir David, a former Tory Cabinet minister, said that we "do need competence now" and he does not believe Mr Johnson is the man for the job.

He said: "Boris Johnson has always been somebody who has focused on the big picture, not on detail... so even on top of the fact that he is still being investigated by parliament for allegations of deliberately lying to MPs I think he has had his chance and the Conservative parliamentary party concluded just a few months ago that this could not go on and it would not be right for him to continue as prime minister."

07:15 AM

Sir David Lidington tells Tory MPs to 'put the country first'

Sir David Lidington, the former Tory Cabinet minister who left the House of Commons in 2019, has urged Tory MPs to "put the country first, please" during the leadership contest.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Choose someone who, a man or woman, who you think is capable of leading a government that will be competent and will be effective over the next two years to at least start repairing some of the damage that we have seen in recent weeks."

Asked if he believes MPs should unite around one candidate to get the contest over quickly, he said: "That would be my personal preference. It may or may not be possible to do that because there are profound differences of view between different bits of the parliamentary Conservative Party."

07:07 AM

What the papers say

Today's newspaper frontpage headlines are broadly split into two camps: Those focusing on Liz Truss's resignation and those highlighting Boris Johnson's potential return as Tory leader.

The Telegraph went with: "Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout"

The Daily Express went with: "He couldn't could he... Will Boris bounce back to No 10?"

How the UK's newspapers reported the resignation of Liz Truss

The Sun went with: "Bojo: I'll Be Back"

The Guardian focused on the exit of Ms Truss, with the headline: "The bitter end"

The Times combined the two themes with: "Johnson weighs return to power as Truss quits No 10"

Meanwhile, The Daily Star went with "Lettuce Rejoice" - a reference to its experiment which pitted Ms Truss's premiership against a lettuce to see which would last longer. The lettuce won and the paper marked the occasion by projecting it onto the Palace of Westminster last night.

The Daily Star's lettuce was projected on the Palace of Westminster last night

07:00 AM

Sir Ed Davey: Half of Tories would be 'flabbergasted' by Boris Johnson return

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has dismissed a suggestion that Boris Johnson would be an electoral threat if he returns as Tory leader.

He told LBC Radio: "I don't see that but what I do see is the damage he will do the British economy."

Sir Ed said that Mr Johnson "has never shown himself capable on the economy".

He added: "Boris Johnson has not got the capability to take our country though this difficult period and I don't think the Tory party have to be honest.

"They are riven by factions, they are totally divided, we all know that if Johnson got it there would be half the Conservative Party who would be absolutely flabbergasted and thinking he is inappropriate."

06:55 AM

Sir Ed Davey claims Tories are 'scared of a general election'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Tories have become "out of touch with the British people" and that they have been "taking people for granted" as he repeated his call for a general election.

Sir Ed claimed that many lifelong Tory voters "don't recognise the Conservative Party" anymore.

Speaking to LBC Radio, he said: "I think the Conservative Party now is so out of touch, it is as if they don't trust the British people and they are scared of a general election."

06:50 AM

The timetable for the Tory leadership contest

Under the rules set out by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, and Tory party chairman Sir Jake Berry, nominations will close at 2pm on Monday.

The first ballot of MPs will then be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday – if there are three candidates with the required number of nominations the loser will be eliminated.

Once there are two candidates remaining, an indicative vote will be held so that the party membership know which is the preferred option among MPs.

Members will be able to take part in an online vote to choose their next leader and the country’s prime minister with the contest due to conclude by Friday October 28.

06:49 AM

The state of the Tory leadership race as of this morning

It is worth saying that no candidate has yet formally declared in the race to replace Liz Truss. But MPs are already pledging their support.

Rishi Sunak is leading the way with 29 Tory MP declarations, closely followed by 24 for Boris Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader who came third in the leadership race over the summer, has secured 11 declarations.

Those three are the clear frontrunners right now. Other candidates are considering a run but will be nervous about their ability to hit the 100 MP threshold.

06:46 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

After the historic events of yesterday with the stunning resignation of Liz Truss, all eyes are now on who could replace her.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have emerged as the early frontrunners as would-be candidates try to secure the support of 100 MPs by 2pm on Monday to make it onto the ballot paper.

The next three days are likely to be chaotic as the different campaigns jostle to win the backing of Conservative MPs. Me and my colleagues will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.