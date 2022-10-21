Liz Truss latest news: Tory leadership race kicks off with Sunak and Johnson early frontrunners

FILE PHOTO: Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The first day of a frantic three day scramble to make it onto the Tory leadership ballot paper is now underway as potential successors to Liz Truss jostle for the support of Conservative MPs.

The would-be candidates have until Monday at 2pm to secure the nominations of at least 100 Tory MPs - or they will see their bid for the top job fall at the first hurdle.

No candidate has yet formally declared that they are running but the race to replace Ms Truss has already started, with Tory MPs already declaring for Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Johnson is privately urging Conservative MPs to back him for a dramatic return to Downing Street with a pledge that only he can win the Tories the next election.

However, any return by the former premier would prove divisive, with some Tory MPs adamant that they will not serve under him.

07:25 AM

Rishi Sunak now has backing of 33 MPs

The Telegraph estimates that Rishi Sunak now has 33 Tory MPs who have publicly backed him, with 31 declaring for Boris Johnson and 11 for Penny Mordaunt.

07:23 AM

Sir David Lidington: Boris Johnson 'had his chance'

Sir David Lidington said Boris Johnson has "had his chance" to be prime minister as he warned against the former PM returning to Downing Street.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "I agree with my old boss Michael Howard, former party leader, who has said that Mr Johnson had his chance as prime minister and we ended up with 60 - six zero - ministers and parliamentary private secretaries saying that they did not feel that they could remain in his government, that he was not fit to lead an effective administration."

Sir David, a former Tory Cabinet minister, said that we "do need competence now" and he does not believe Mr Johnson is the man for the job.

He said: "Boris Johnson has always been somebody who has focused on the big picture, not on detail... so even on top of the fact that he is still being investigated by parliament for allegations of deliberately lying to MPs I think he has had his chance and the Conservative parliamentary party concluded just a few months ago that this could not go on and it would not be right for him to continue as prime minister."

07:15 AM

Sir David Lidington tells Tory MPs to 'put the country first'

Sir David Lidington, the former Tory Cabinet minister who left the House of Commons in 2019, has urged Tory MPs to "put the country first, please" during the leadership contest.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Choose someone who, a man or woman, who you think is capable of leading a government that will be competent and will be effective over the next two years to at least start repairing some of the damage that we have seen in recent weeks."

Asked if he believes MPs should unite around one candidate to get the contest over quickly, he said: "That would be my personal preference. It may or may not be possible to do that because there are profound differences of view between different bits of the parliamentary Conservative Party."

07:07 AM

What the papers say

Today's newspaper frontpage headlines are broadly split into two camps: Those focusing on Liz Truss's resignation and those highlighting Boris Johnson's potential return as Tory leader.

The Telegraph went with: "Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout"

The Daily Express went with: "He couldn't could he... Will Boris bounce back to No 10?"

How the UK's newspapers reported the resignation of Liz Truss

The Sun went with: "Bojo: I'll Be Back"

The Guardian focused on the exit of Ms Truss, with the headline: "The bitter end"

The Times combined the two themes with: "Johnson weighs return to power as Truss quits No 10"

Meanwhile, The Daily Star went with "Lettuce Rejoice" - a reference to its experiment which pitted Ms Truss's premiership against a lettuce to see which would last longer. The lettuce won and the paper marked the occasion by projecting it onto the Palace of Westminster last night.

The Daily Star's lettuce was projected on the Palace of Westminster last night

07:00 AM

Sir Ed Davey: Half of Tories would be 'flabbergasted' by Boris Johnson return

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has dismissed a suggestion that Boris Johnson would be an electoral threat if he returns as Tory leader.

He told LBC Radio: "I don't see that but what I do see is the damage he will do the British economy."

Sir Ed said that Mr Johnson "has never shown himself capable on the economy".

He added: "Boris Johnson has not got the capability to take our country though this difficult period and I don't think the Tory party have to be honest.

"They are riven by factions, they are totally divided, we all know that if Johnson got it there would be half the Conservative Party who would be absolutely flabbergasted and thinking he is inappropriate."

06:55 AM

Sir Ed Davey claims Tories are 'scared of a general election'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Tories have become "out of touch with the British people" and that they have been "taking people for granted" as he repeated his call for a general election.

Sir Ed claimed that many lifelong Tory voters "don't recognise the Conservative Party" anymore.

Speaking to LBC Radio, he said: "I think the Conservative Party now is so out of touch, it is as if they don't trust the British people and they are scared of a general election."

06:50 AM

The timetable for the Tory leadership contest

Under the rules set out by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, and Tory party chairman Sir Jake Berry, nominations will close at 2pm on Monday.

The first ballot of MPs will then be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday – if there are three candidates with the required number of nominations the loser will be eliminated.

Once there are two candidates remaining, an indicative vote will be held so that the party membership know which is the preferred option among MPs.

Members will be able to take part in an online vote to choose their next leader and the country’s prime minister with the contest due to conclude by Friday October 28.

06:49 AM

The state of the Tory leadership race as of this morning

It is worth saying that no candidate has yet formally declared in the race to replace Liz Truss. But MPs are already pledging their support.

Rishi Sunak is leading the way with 29 Tory MP declarations, closely followed by 24 for Boris Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader who came third in the leadership race over the summer, has secured 11 declarations.

Those three are the clear frontrunners right now. Other candidates are considering a run but will be nervous about their ability to hit the 100 MP threshold.

06:46 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

After the historic events of yesterday with the stunning resignation of Liz Truss, all eyes are now on who could replace her.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have emerged as the early frontrunners as would-be candidates try to secure the support of 100 MPs by 2pm on Monday to make it onto the ballot paper.

The next three days are likely to be chaotic as the different campaigns jostle to win the backing of Conservative MPs. Me and my colleagues will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.