Liz Truss latest news: Tax cuts were 'bitter tasting medicine', says James Cleverly ahead of PM's critical conference speech

Jack Maidment
·11 min read
James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Birmingham this morning&nbsp; - Aaron Chown&nbsp;/PA
James Cleverly has likened the Government’s mini-Budget to “bitter tasting medicine” which will eventually make the nation feel better as he said Labour’s poll lead over the Tories is a “blip”.

The Foreign Secretary said that Liz Truss’s tax-cutting plans will lead to economic growth and when that happens “voters will start coming back to us”.

A number of opinion polls in recent days have given the Labour Party a commanding double digit lead over the Conservatives.

But Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “People don’t necessarily like bitter-tasting medicine but it will make us all collectively economically feel better and when we do start feeling better I have no doubt at all that will be reflected in the polls.

“This is a blip, it is a necessary blip, but I am absolutely confident that when people see that growth, when they see their wages increase, when they see productivity increases, when they see the new rail, roads, when they feel those tax cuts, those voters will start coming back to us.”

He made the comments just hours before Ms Truss is due to deliver her big speech at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham when she will warn that there will be further disruption as she fights to deliver economic growth.

08:52 AM

James Cleverly blames media for 45p U-turn

James Cleverly has suggested the Government dropped its plans to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax because of the media.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “What you’re describing as a U-turn is the smallest element of a really big and significant support package to families, tax cut to families, stimulus package for the British economy.

“You guys were constantly talking about the 45p tax rate, which is why we had to take it away, so that us guys could talk about the 95 per cent of that package which was about cutting tax for working families, support for people trying to pay their energy bills, giving growth zones around the country, infrastructure investment for transport which unlocks the growth in the economy – that’s what we wanted to talk about and that’s what we will talk about.”

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Birmingham today on the final day of Conservative Party conference - Aaron Chown/PA
08:46 AM

Gordon Brown warns of 'national uprising' over benefits

Gordon Brown has warned there would be a "national uprising" if the Government took the "immoral" decision to raise benefits by less than the rate of inflation.

The Labour former prime minister told the BBC: “It’s divisive because we’re not in this together any more. It’s anti-work because 40 per cent of those who would suffer are people on low pay in work. It’s anti-family because five million children would be in poverty.

“And I think most of all it’s immoral. It’s asking the poor to bear the burden for the crisis that we face in this country and for mistakes that other people have made, and it’s a scar on the soul of our country, it’s a stain on our conscience.”

Mr Brown said the majority of the public would be against a lower than inflation benefits rise as he warned: “There will be a national uprising if this goes ahead because it is nothing to do with making the growth policies of the Government work, it is simply making the poor pay the price.”

08:41 AM

'Exactly how much will be dependent on a whole load of factors'

James Cleverly said he is "not going to speculate" on whether benefits will rise in line with inflation next year.

However, the Foreign Secretary did suggest that the issue is a matter of live discussion within the Government.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We are saying that we will increase the help for the people that need that help. But exactly how much will be dependent on a whole load of factors that the Chancellor will be deciding on..."

The Government will announce its decision on the uprating of benefits later this year.

08:35 AM

'Deeply unfair'

James Cleverly has rejected the suggestion that the Government is treating the UK economy like a "bit of a game".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Foreign Secretary said that suggestion was "deeply, deeply, deeply unfair".

Mr Cleverly said that paying mortgages and paying rent "go to the heart of people's lives, their livelihoods, we totally get that".

08:30 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss prepares for conference speech

Liz Truss prepares for her Conservative Party conference speech&nbsp; - Parsons Media
08:23 AM

Suella Braverman down plays row with Michael Gove

Suella Braverman has sought to down play her row with Michael Gove after she accused him of staging a "coup" over the Government's plan to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, in a clip recorded yesterday, Ms Braverman was asked if she had “kissed and made up” with Mr Gove.

The Home Secretary said: “Well I have never broken up with Mr Gove… he’s a friend of mine.”

Told that she accused Mr Gove of leading a "coup", Ms Braverman said: “I just think that we’ve all got to get behind the Prime Minister. She’s early on in her tenure, we’ve had a really exhausting and exhaustive leadership contest.

“A lot of these issues were aired. We all had our argy-bargy then. Now she’s got a mandate. The opposition, the enemy is Labour, it’s not within. ”

08:19 AM

James Cleverly criticises Grant Shapps

James Cleverly has insisted Liz Truss will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election and said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that she has 10 days to save her premiership.

Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary, had suggested yesterday that the Prime Minister had a little more than a week to get her premiership back on track.

Asked about the comments this morning, Mr Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: "If people are saying ‘oh hang on a second, we need to see the fruits of that in 10 days’, that is ridiculous.”

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Birmingham this morning&nbsp; - Aaron Chown/PA
08:16 AM

Gove denies leading 'coup'

Michael Gove has denied he was leading a "coup" against Liz Truss over the 45p tax cut - a claim made yesterday by Suella Braverman.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in a clip record yesterday, Mr Gove was asked if he was a "coup" leader. “No,” Mr Gove said.

You can see the Home Secretary's original remarks, made during a recording of Chopper's Politics podcast, here:

08:14 AM

'The atmosphere is fantastic'

James Cleverly has insisted Conservative Party conference in Birmingham has been "brilliant" as he rejected claims of Government infighting.

Asked about how the Tory Party conference is going, the Foreign Secretary said: “Brilliant, the atmosphere is fantastic”.

The Foreign Secretary denied that the annual gathering has been overshadowed by party infighting. Asked if the Government has been arguing, he said: “We really haven’t”.

08:11 AM

David Davis tells Tory rebels: No time to change leader

David Davis has told Tory rebels that they haven't got time to change the leader of the Conservative Party.

The former Brexit secretary was asked during an interview with the BBC what he would say to those in his party who want to change leader.

He said: “Well, firstly, you haven’t got time for that. It takes a year, more than a year, to replace a leader in the Tory Party. Sometimes it takes two or three years.”

Addressing Liz Truss’s start as Prime Minister, he said: “It would be a very, very unwise person who tried to make a judgment over two years on what’s happened in four weeks.”

08:08 AM

Foreign Secretary distances himself from Home Secretary over 'coup' claim

James Cleverly has distanced himself from Suella Braverman’s comments after she accused Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against the Prime Minister over the 45p tax rate.

“She chose the words that she chose,” the Foreign Secretary told Sky News.

“But when you’re in Government, you have the opportunity to feed your ideas straight to the top machine. It’s always best done around the Cabinet table or in the Cabinet committee meetings…

“My view is anything to do with policy or the relationship with other ministers – always better to feed straight into the boss”.

08:07 AM

James Cleverly urges striking rail workers to go back to work

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has urged striking rail workers to go back to work as he warned the ongoing industrial action is hurting commuters.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Cleverly said: “What I am saying to the striking workers is you have got to remember there are loads of people… [who] rely on the trains to get to work and a lot of the people who get paid only when they get to work, cleaners and support staff. If they can’t get to work they don’t get paid, they can’t work from home, you can’t be a cleaner on a Zoom link.

“What I am saying is these people need to get to work and the rail workers need to help them get to work by getting back to work themselves.”

08:02 AM

James Cleverly rebukes Cabinet colleagues over benefits row

James Cleverly has rebuked his Cabinet colleagues for speaking publicly about whether the Government should increase benefits in line with inflation next year.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, said yesterday that she believed benefits should rise in line with prices, arguing it "makes sense".

But Mr Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the debate about what the Government should do should take place behind closed doors.

He told Times Radio: “When you are in government you have a privileged opportunity to feed your ideas in directly to the Chancellor and to the Prime Minister.

“Look, I am an old fashioned guy, my view is that is how we should go about it. Ultimately we are all going to be bound by collective decision making and collective agreement so once that decision is made, that is what we are going to deploy and my view is it is better and easier and more appropriate to feed your views and ideas in in the normal way which is through Cabinet and through Cabinet committees.”

07:59 AM

Mini-Budget like 'bitter tasting medicine'

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has likened the Government's mini-Budget to "bitter tasting medicine".

He also said he believes Labour's massive poll lead over the Tories is a "blip" and that when the economy starts to grow "voters will start coming back to us".

He told Times Radio: “We have seen over the last couple of decades the UK economy not growing as quickly as a number of our international competitors. We have seen our tax rate gently creeping up to the highest level pretty much in post-war history.

“So what we need to do is we need to make sure that we bring those taxes down so we are internationally competitive, get those growth rates up, that is what the Prime Minister has put forward.

“Now, the simple truth is a number of people aren’t used to hearing about the stimulating effect of tax cuts, about the growth effects of reducing regulation. And quite understandably they are reacting to that.

“People don’t necessarily like bitter-tasting medicine but it will make us all collectively economically feel better and when we do start feeling better I have no doubt at all that will be reflected in the polls.

“This is a blip, it is a necessary blip, but I am absolutely confident that when people see that growth, when they see their wages increase, when they see productivity increases, when they see the new rail, roads, when they feel those tax cuts, those voters will start coming back to us.”

07:56 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is the final day of the Conservative Party's conference in Birmingham and Liz Truss will deliver her big closing speech just after 11am.

It will be a huge moment for the Prime Minister as she tries to stabilise her premiership after what has been a rocky few weeks.

I will guide you through the key developments.

