Liz Truss latest news: PM teeters on the brink as chaos engulfs Tory party

Some Tory plotters believe Liz Truss will be toppled within days – possibly by the weekend - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Liz Truss's Government is teetering on the brink of collapse after another chaotic day yesterday that saw the acrimonious resignation of her Home Secretary, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.

Amid widespread despair at the situation on Conservative benches, some Tory plotters believe Ms Truss will now be toppled within days - possibly even by today.

Who's facing the media this morning?

The Transport Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will be facing the questions this morning on behalf of the Government on the morning media round. She will be on Sky News at 7.05am, Times Radio at 7.20am and LBC at 7.50am.

Sir Keir Starmer is speaking at the TUC annual congress in Brighton, where he will accuse Liz Truss of "insulting" British workers while pledging a Labour government will repeal any new Conservative legislation restricting the right to strike.

When is a confidence vote not a confidence vote?

In a sign of the chaos, No 10 issued a statement at 1.33am saying the PM had “full confidence” in the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip. It also said that the fracking vote WAS a confidence vote and Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government “can expect proportionate disciplinary action”.

It went on: “Throughout the day, the whips had treated the vote as a confidence motion. The minister at the despatch box was told, mistakenly, by Downing Street to say that it was not.

“However, Conservative MPs were fully aware the vote was subject to a three line whip. The whips will now be speaking to MPs who failed to support the Government. Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the govt can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Yesterday, in a nutshell

Suella Braverman became the second holder of a great office of state to depart in seven days, accusing the Government of “breaking key pledges” that were “promised to our voters” after quitting over a leak.

Wendy Morton, the Chief Whip in charge of party discipline, then also left Government, with some reports the Prime Minister had sacked her during mass confusion about a crunch vote on fracking. However, late on Wednesday night Number 10 confirmed that Ms Morton remained Chief Whip, and that her deputy - who had reportedly resigned in solidarity - was also still in post.

There were allegations of Tory Cabinet ministers manhandling wavering Tory MPs into voting with the Government, and expletives uttered in heated scenes in the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, Ms Truss drafted in Grant Shapps, one of her arch-critics, into the Home Office in a bid to stabilise her position.

Poll: Bring back Boris

If Liz Truss is forced to quit, who would replace her? Polling carried out by Opinium on Wednesday night showed Boris Johnson is the favourite among Tory voters with one-third of the vote.

Rishi Sunak, who lost to Ms Truss in this summer’s leadership contest, was the favourite among the general population, with around 25 per cent, followed by Mr Johnson.

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics liveblog on what will be undoubtedly another tumultuous day in Parliament.

Liz Truss is clinging to power after yesterday's political upheaval and chaos but the question is whether she will survive even one more day in Downing Street.

The resignation of her Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, was another blow to her ebbing authority and some Tory plotters believe Ms Truss will be toppled within days.

We will be following every twist and turn and bring you the latest as it happens.