Britain: We will inflict pain on Vladimir Putin’s regime

(Sky News)

Britain has vowed to “inflict pain” on Vladimir Putin’s regime following his decision to send troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Speaking a day after the UK and its Western allies punished Russia with sanctions on banks and billionaire associates of the Russian President, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said they were prepared to take even tougher measures if he launches a full scale invasion.

Ms Truss told Sky News on Wednesday morning: “What it will achieve is inflicting pain on Vladimir Putin, the regime and the Russian economy. We have targeted key banks that fund the Russian military, we have targeted key oligarchs that are close friends of Vladimir Putin and what this shows is we are prepared to take tough measures.

“These are the toughest sanctions we have ever put in place against Russia and we can go further if there is a full scale invasion of Russia.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and five Russian banks would face punitive measures in response to their country’s aggression. Similar sanctions have been announced by the European Union and the United States.

But Mr Johnson faced strong criticism from MPs on all sides that the initial wave of sanctions were not tough enough. The UK, US and EU announced the sanctions after Russia ordered “peacekeeping forces” into the two Moscow-backed separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ms Truss insisted on Wednesday that it was important that the UK government “retain some sanctions in the locker” for when Russia launches a “full scale invasion”.

She said: “We are doing all we can to deter Vladimir Putin, to inflict as much pain as we can on the Russian government to make it clear to the people of Russia that their government is violating international law and is violating sovereignty. We need to keep those sanctions in the locker.”

The Foreign Secretary added that the UK had a list of more individuals they will target with sanctions. Asked if sanctions could be imposed on Tory donors with Russian connections, Ms Truss added that nothing was off the table.

“We are aligned with our international allies in saying we will escalate the sanctions,” Ms Truss said. “There will be more tough sanctions on key oligarchs, organisations in Russia and limiting Russia’s access to the financial markets if there is a full scale invasion of Ukraine, which I’m afraid to say we are very much expecting.”

She added that the UK would also introduce further sanctions in the future which will limit Russian access to UK financial markets.

In other developments:

With up to 190,000 Russian military personnel surrounding Ukraine, Mr Putin trumpeted the growing “combat potential of our armed forces” including further developing hypersonic weapons, others based on new physical principles, and more use of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

As Russia marked Defender of the Fatherland Day honouring its troops, the Kremlin put out a video of the president saying a diplomatic solution to the crisis was still possible but that the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are “non-negotiable”.

Reports suggested more Russian forces had entered the Donbas region of Ukraine where there are two breakaway areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a planned meeting in Geneva with the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, saying it does not make sense after Moscow’s moves over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday one soldier had been killed and six wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours as ceasefire violations remain at a high level.

The military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 96 incidents of shelling by separatists over the past 24 hours compared with 84 a day earlier. It said separatist forces used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems.

Asked if a move on the Ukrainian capital Kiev had to happen before more sanctions were imposed, Ms Truss added: “No, it does not. “It has to be what we would describe as a full-scale invasion but that could be on other parts of Ukraine.

“Regrettably, the Russian forces are encircling Ukraine so we don’t know exactly where that would happen.”

She added: “We think it’s highly likely that he will follow through on his plan for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” On whether Russian forces would attack Kiev, she added: “We think it’s highly likely that that is in his plans.”