How Liz Truss hopes to spark growth by repeating a Victorian experiment

Szu Ping Chan
·7 min read
How Liz Truss hopes to spark growth by repeating a Victorian experiment - Rights Managed/Mary Evans Picture Library 2015
How Liz Truss hopes to spark growth by repeating a Victorian experiment - Rights Managed/Mary Evans Picture Library 2015

Victorian Britain was a mixture of splendour and squalor, with the biggest cities characterised by overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

The model village was meant to change that. Britain's industrialists set out to provide their workers with high quality housing, food and places to unwind, all at an affordable price.

Bournville became the most famous. George Cadbury, part of the chocolate making dynasty that bears his name, bought 200 acres of land on the outskirts of Birmingham at the end of the 19th century. Hundreds of homes were erected for some of his 2,000 factory workers, three quarters of them women.

But he also believed homes weren’t enough. They also needed services surrounding them. So he built parks, baths and several playgrounds, all bankrolled by Cadbury himself. In his words: “No man ought to be condemned to live in a place where a rose cannot grow.”

It's in this spirit that Liz Truss, who is expected to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister this week, praised Bournville and other model villages during the Tory leadership campaign.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Truss vowed to create new hives of economic activity that would be great places to live, spurred by tax incentives that create jobs and attract enterprise in the way that their predecessors did more than 200 years ago.

“She'd be very welcome to come to Bournville,” says Peter Richmond, chief executive of Bournville Village Trust, which looks after today’s residents. “We've welcomed people from all over the world who want to find out a bit more about what we do.”

Bournville - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Bournville - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Richmond says the same things that made Bournville tick all those years ago still apply today.

“It's about good urban design, providing health facilities, and providing a sense of togetherness. We have forty different community buildings here.”

Newspapers in 1899 described Bournville as having an “air of middle class comfort”, with homes equipped with a front and back garden, and 120 square metres of living space.

The factory floor itself contained “a hall where ten thousand dinners passed through each week”. For just a penny – or around 90 pence in today's money – workers could buy a “hot fruit pie fit for a queen, a plate of ham, beef or tongue, an egg, a sausage, or a rasher of bacon”, with coffee, tea, and, of course, hot cocoa served too.

Two on-site nurses were available, and they even had a vinery growing grapes to feed sick workers, with 1,200 bunches distributed every year in this way, according to one report.

For Paul Chrystal, author of the book Old Saltaire & Shipley, about the model town founded and built by manufacturer Sir Titus Salt, the goals set out by the textile magnate are ones which we should aspire to today.

“He wanted to give workers a decent wage, decent factory conditions. Because a happy worker is a productive worker. And we need more of that I think. If you look after people they will reward you.”

Productive workers are also higher paid ones, and Bournville is no exception. While unemployment in the Selly Oak constituency where it's located is slightly higher than the national average, the average full time worker in Bournville was paid £32,857 last year. That's £1,500 above the national average.

And the share of people working as well-paid managers and other professional jobs in Bournville are also higher, reflecting Cadbury’s owner Mondelez's decision to house its global research and development base for chocolate there.

But Chrystal says model villages are sometimes associated with paternalism, and a way of life that probably isn't palatable to everyone.

Bournville - Paul Thompson Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Bournville - Paul Thompson Images / Alamy Stock Photo

For example, Quaker George Cadbury banned alcohol from Bournville, and to this day there are no pubs located in the model village. “I don't know if people today would be too fond of that,” chuckles Chrystal.

While that's unlikely to be a feature of a modern model village, planning is key: “What they need to do is focus on developing on the edge of places that already exist,” says Chrystal.

“There's no point building something in the middle of the Yorkshire Dales. In my own village there's plans for 800 new homes. But when you work it out, there'll probably be 1,500 cars wheeling up and down as well.

“What about the car parks? What about GP surgerys? The schools? The vets? And the dentists? It's got to be part and parcel of the deal. Having the right infrastructure is important too. You have to be able to get in and out of the place.”

This, of course, costs money. Billions of pounds that Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities, says the government doesn't have.

He describes model villages as a “distraction”, at a time when there's an urgent need to build more homes in big cities where the jobs are.

“We need to build where there's already a lot of pressure on the housing market. So we're talking about London and the South East in particular. But it might also be about trying to increase the number of houses in places like St. Albans, and other places within commutable distance of the capital.

“Clearly, the ratio of house prices to wages tells us that there's quite a lot of pressure on the housing market in these places. We need to tackle this first.”

But is there a middle ground? Prince Charles certainly thinks so. Poundbury in Dorset is the brainchild of the Prince's interest in sustainable living.

In 1993, construction started on 400 acres of land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

“It was a direct response to the loss in character and identity of a lot of our towns and cities, where suburban sprawl led to car dependency, low attainment and low opportunities,” says Ben Murphy, the Duchy of Cornwall's estate director.

Poundbury is due to be completed in 2026, with around 35pc of the 2,000 houses under construction classed as affordable for rent or shared ownership by locals.

Poundbury - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Poundbury - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Murphy says low-income families live side by side with people who have bought their house outright. “The impact of that can't be underestimated,” says Murphy.

“In Poundbury, there's no sense that anyone lives on the ‘wrong side of the road’.”

Businesses have also thrived. The high street units are small enough to be under the threshold for business rates. That, says Murphy, was “serendipitous”. But the Duchy's support of independent shops and retailers has also paid dividends.

He uses Dorset cereals as an example. Founder Terry Crabb started the business from his garage in Poundbury.

When it outgrew those four walls, the Duchy helped him move to a factory in Dorset. A few years later, the company was snapped up by Ovaltine and Ryvita maker Associated British Foods. It exports to 70 countries today.

And this was without any of the tax breaks Liz Truss has pledged, though Murphy admits that the Prince's name and financial clout have helped. Poundbury has also been developed over three decades, with a long term view, and an ability to wait for returns.

Paul Swinney at the Centre for Cities says business and benevolence don't usually mix when it comes to housebuilding.

“The challenge is if you want good quality public space and infrastructure that may only pay off in the short term, a big housebuilder is not going to be incentivised to do it – or they'll just build to minimum design standards. You really need the government to step in and spend.”

For Ben Murphy, the goal should be even simpler.

“The term ‘model village’ has almost become derogatory these days. But we've created 1.3 jobs per home here. I think you can bring a bit of Poundbury to the rest of the UK. You shouldn't have to leave your home town to get on in life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro