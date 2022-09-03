How Liz Truss hopes to spark growth by repeating a Victorian experiment - Rights Managed/Mary Evans Picture Library 2015

Victorian Britain was a mixture of splendour and squalor, with the biggest cities characterised by overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

The model village was meant to change that. Britain's industrialists set out to provide their workers with high quality housing, food and places to unwind, all at an affordable price.

Bournville became the most famous. George Cadbury, part of the chocolate making dynasty that bears his name, bought 200 acres of land on the outskirts of Birmingham at the end of the 19th century. Hundreds of homes were erected for some of his 2,000 factory workers, three quarters of them women.

But he also believed homes weren’t enough. They also needed services surrounding them. So he built parks, baths and several playgrounds, all bankrolled by Cadbury himself. In his words: “No man ought to be condemned to live in a place where a rose cannot grow.”

It's in this spirit that Liz Truss, who is expected to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister this week, praised Bournville and other model villages during the Tory leadership campaign.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Truss vowed to create new hives of economic activity that would be great places to live, spurred by tax incentives that create jobs and attract enterprise in the way that their predecessors did more than 200 years ago.

“She'd be very welcome to come to Bournville,” says Peter Richmond, chief executive of Bournville Village Trust, which looks after today’s residents. “We've welcomed people from all over the world who want to find out a bit more about what we do.”

Richmond says the same things that made Bournville tick all those years ago still apply today.

“It's about good urban design, providing health facilities, and providing a sense of togetherness. We have forty different community buildings here.”

Newspapers in 1899 described Bournville as having an “air of middle class comfort”, with homes equipped with a front and back garden, and 120 square metres of living space.

The factory floor itself contained “a hall where ten thousand dinners passed through each week”. For just a penny – or around 90 pence in today's money – workers could buy a “hot fruit pie fit for a queen, a plate of ham, beef or tongue, an egg, a sausage, or a rasher of bacon”, with coffee, tea, and, of course, hot cocoa served too.

Two on-site nurses were available, and they even had a vinery growing grapes to feed sick workers, with 1,200 bunches distributed every year in this way, according to one report.

For Paul Chrystal, author of the book Old Saltaire & Shipley, about the model town founded and built by manufacturer Sir Titus Salt, the goals set out by the textile magnate are ones which we should aspire to today.

“He wanted to give workers a decent wage, decent factory conditions. Because a happy worker is a productive worker. And we need more of that I think. If you look after people they will reward you.”

Productive workers are also higher paid ones, and Bournville is no exception. While unemployment in the Selly Oak constituency where it's located is slightly higher than the national average, the average full time worker in Bournville was paid £32,857 last year. That's £1,500 above the national average.

And the share of people working as well-paid managers and other professional jobs in Bournville are also higher, reflecting Cadbury’s owner Mondelez's decision to house its global research and development base for chocolate there.

But Chrystal says model villages are sometimes associated with paternalism, and a way of life that probably isn't palatable to everyone.

For example, Quaker George Cadbury banned alcohol from Bournville, and to this day there are no pubs located in the model village. “I don't know if people today would be too fond of that,” chuckles Chrystal.

While that's unlikely to be a feature of a modern model village, planning is key: “What they need to do is focus on developing on the edge of places that already exist,” says Chrystal.

“There's no point building something in the middle of the Yorkshire Dales. In my own village there's plans for 800 new homes. But when you work it out, there'll probably be 1,500 cars wheeling up and down as well.

“What about the car parks? What about GP surgerys? The schools? The vets? And the dentists? It's got to be part and parcel of the deal. Having the right infrastructure is important too. You have to be able to get in and out of the place.”

This, of course, costs money. Billions of pounds that Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities, says the government doesn't have.

He describes model villages as a “distraction”, at a time when there's an urgent need to build more homes in big cities where the jobs are.

“We need to build where there's already a lot of pressure on the housing market. So we're talking about London and the South East in particular. But it might also be about trying to increase the number of houses in places like St. Albans, and other places within commutable distance of the capital.

“Clearly, the ratio of house prices to wages tells us that there's quite a lot of pressure on the housing market in these places. We need to tackle this first.”

But is there a middle ground? Prince Charles certainly thinks so. Poundbury in Dorset is the brainchild of the Prince's interest in sustainable living.

In 1993, construction started on 400 acres of land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

“It was a direct response to the loss in character and identity of a lot of our towns and cities, where suburban sprawl led to car dependency, low attainment and low opportunities,” says Ben Murphy, the Duchy of Cornwall's estate director.

Poundbury is due to be completed in 2026, with around 35pc of the 2,000 houses under construction classed as affordable for rent or shared ownership by locals.

Murphy says low-income families live side by side with people who have bought their house outright. “The impact of that can't be underestimated,” says Murphy.

“In Poundbury, there's no sense that anyone lives on the ‘wrong side of the road’.”

Businesses have also thrived. The high street units are small enough to be under the threshold for business rates. That, says Murphy, was “serendipitous”. But the Duchy's support of independent shops and retailers has also paid dividends.

He uses Dorset cereals as an example. Founder Terry Crabb started the business from his garage in Poundbury.

When it outgrew those four walls, the Duchy helped him move to a factory in Dorset. A few years later, the company was snapped up by Ovaltine and Ryvita maker Associated British Foods. It exports to 70 countries today.

And this was without any of the tax breaks Liz Truss has pledged, though Murphy admits that the Prince's name and financial clout have helped. Poundbury has also been developed over three decades, with a long term view, and an ability to wait for returns.

Paul Swinney at the Centre for Cities says business and benevolence don't usually mix when it comes to housebuilding.

“The challenge is if you want good quality public space and infrastructure that may only pay off in the short term, a big housebuilder is not going to be incentivised to do it – or they'll just build to minimum design standards. You really need the government to step in and spend.”

For Ben Murphy, the goal should be even simpler.

“The term ‘model village’ has almost become derogatory these days. But we've created 1.3 jobs per home here. I think you can bring a bit of Poundbury to the rest of the UK. You shouldn't have to leave your home town to get on in life.”