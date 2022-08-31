Liz Truss hints that she could axe motorway speed limits

Liz Truss - Heathcliff O’Malley for The Telegraph

Liz Truss has said she is willing to look at making motorway speed limits advisory.

The Tory leadership frontrunner told an audience of Conservative members at the final hustings in Wembley on Wednesday night that she was “prepared to look at” introducing a German-style system of motorways with no speed limits.

She also pledged to ban smart motorways if she were to be elected prime minister, declaring that the “experiment hasn’t worked”.

Asked by a Tory member whether she would consider abolishing limits and allowing drivers to choose their own safe speed, the Foreign Secretary replied: “On speed limits, we need to be prepared to look at that ... I can’t give you a precise answer.”

It came as it was confirmed on Wednesday that the new prime minister will be appointed by the Queen at Balmoral rather than at Buckingham Palace. Boris Johnson will hand over power to his successor in Scotland on Tuesday after the Queen, 96, decided not to travel to London.

It also emerged that Ms Truss is considering a cut to business rates to alleviate the pressure of spiralling energy prices on small and medium-sized companies. She is weighing up a proposal to expand relief from the tax to far more companies than are currently eligible.

Her suggestion she could abolish speed limits is a late policy, although she suggested in a speech at the Conservative Party Conference in 2018 that they should be increased.

In Germany, most autobahns have no speed limit, but drivers face increased liability if they are involved in a collision while travelling at very high speeds.

Ms Truss said she would work to end smart motorways, which have been paused in the UK because of safety concerns.

“I absolutely think that we need to review them and stop them if they are not working as soon as possible ... and all the evidence I have suggests they’re not working,” she said. “We need to be prepared to look at that. I do believe that the smart motorways experiment hasn’t worked.”

Story continues

Asked whether she planned to scrap them if she won the Tory leadership race on Monday, she replied: “Yes.”

Rishi Sunak, her leadership rival, has already pledged to ban smart motorways, which he described as “unsafe”.

The UK has almost 500 miles of smart motorways, which often have no hard shoulder or a flexible hard shoulder that can be opened as a normal lane of traffic in busy periods.

An average of nine people were killed or seriously injured in a crash involving a stopped vehicle on the motorways each year between 2016 and 2020, at a rate of 0.19 victims per hundred million vehicle miles. On conventional motorways, the rate was 0.09.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, banned the introduction of new smart motorways in January after safety concerns and a campaign by The Telegraph.

During Wednesday night’s debate, Ms Truss also ruled out any new taxes if she was elected. Nick Ferrari, hosting the hustings, asked her: “Can you say tonight, no new taxes?” She replied: “Yes, no new taxes.”

She also pledged to keep London policing under the control of the Mayor of London, rather than making the Metropolitan Police directly accountable to the Home Secretary.

“The best decisions are made locally,” she said, but added: “We need to get Sadiq Khan out of office.”

Both Tory candidates were asked whether they would allow the rationing of energy in the UK if they took office. Ms Truss said she would not introduce it, while Mr Sunak said: “I wouldn’t rule anything in or out.”

Ms Truss added: “I will be looking across the board to make sure we’re increasing supply and therefore dealing with the root cause of the [energy] issue, rather than just putting a sticking plaster on. But I would absolutely be looking to act on business energy costs.”