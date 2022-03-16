Liz Truss heaps praise on self for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release

John Crace
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: House of Commons/PA</span>
Photograph: House of Commons/PA

Foreign secretary delivers drive-by thanks to others in statement that uses ‘I’ 15 times in six minutes


Appearances can be deceptive. Most people had Liz Truss down as someone of mediocre talents. Not least Boris Johnson. After all, that’s why he made her foreign secretary. No prime minister wants someone too capable in a top job.

But it now turns out that Truss isn’t quite so useless after all. At the very least, she’s managed to do something that was beyond previous foreign secretaries. Unlike the Suspect, she didn’t actively make the situation worse by ensuring she got Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe banged up for longer by falsely accusing her of training journalists in Iran. And unlike Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab, she actually got something done. There again, she hadn’t tried to supervise operations from a sunbed while the sea was closed.

So it was an understandably triumphant Truss who came to the Commons midway through Wednesday afternoon to give a statement on the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori and the release on furlough of Morad Tahbaz. As well she might. It’s not every day a foreign secretary achieves something that not only unites all sides of the house but also gives a lift to an entire country that has looked on in horror at Iran’s prolonged and illegal detention of British citizens.

Truss made sure to share the credit with some cursory drive-by thanks to colleagues and rather more heartfelt and deeper gratitude to the families and constituency MPs of the detainees who had campaigned for their release. But Liz was careful to reserve her greatest praise for herself. In her short six-minute statement, she managed to use the word I at least 15 times. A hymn to her.

It wasn’t entirely clear how Truss had managed to pull off this high-level diplomacy. Though the gist of it seemed to be that she had neither been quite so averse to repaying a legitimate £400m debt nor to having the repayment quite clearly linked to the return of hostages. Indeed Liz protested extremely loudly that the timing was entirely coincidental and that the Iranians had undertaken only to use the money for humanitarian purposes.

No one was entirely convinced by this, but she had earned the benefit of the doubt. It was also possible that the war in Ukraine had concentrated minds in the British government. Repaying the debt was the least we could do to get access to, and preferential rates on, Iranian oil. But no one thought to bring up the tawdry odds of realpolitik having played as big a role in the release as the irresistibly honeyed tones of Truss’s golden voice.

Then this wasn’t a day for that. With Richard Ratcliffe and his daughter Gabriella smiling and waving happily in the public gallery, this was above all a human story. The day when families would be reunited after years of campaigning and hunger strikes. As Nazanin’s MP, Labour’s Tulip Siddiq, observed, Richard had “raised the bar impossibly high for husbands everywhere”. And, for whatever bonus gains, Truss had done the right thing. She had made a difference where others had failed and for that alone she deserved her moment in the sun.

It just so happened that Raab, one of her ineffectual predecessors, was standing in for another, the Suspect, who was off to Saudi Arabia in search of cheap oil – make that to raise human rights abuses and to agree a renewable energy deal, at prime minister’s questions. And as so often when he’s called to deputise, Raab couldn’t quite hack it. His default position is one of anger. The vein in his forehead throbs under the Commons lights and he responds to everything as if he was under police interrogation.

Related: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is free. But why now? And why did it take so long? | Simon Tisdall

For the past few weeks, party politics has taken rather a back seat at PMQs as both leaders have tried to put on a display of unity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And today there were several Ukrainian MPs in the gallery to keep an eye on the British parliament. Though not for long. They all upped and left after 15 minutes. Probably just as well. Because with Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, asking the questions, things quickly turned tribal. Studs up. It wasn’t vintage Rayner. It was too careless and scatter gun. But it was effective enough.

Rayner’s argument was basically this: if Johnson was the wrong person to lead the country before the war he was the wrong person to lead it during it. She rattled through selected highlights from the charge sheet. The Suspect had ignored the concerns of intelligence chiefs over Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage. He had fallen over himself to cultivate the affections of oligarchs – so much so that he had lost his own security detail so he could get trashed with Evgeny in Italy. His energy policy was to hustle the world’s despots for cheap deals. He was so morally incontinent he couldn’t even obey his own lockdown rules.

The Vein had no real response. Other than to lie about the intelligence services and to dismiss the rest of Rayner’s criticism as nonsense. Boris was just a social animal. One with a pathetically needy attraction to other people’s cash. He also harked back to her support for Jeremy Corbyn as leader. Rayner looked momentarily disconcerted. Though she might have remembered that Johnson had also been a big fan of Vladimir Putin a few years back and had blamed the EU for Russia’s invasion of Crimea. Then, as Dom would later admit when asked about statistics, he isn’t the biggest fan of the truth.

For the most part, the Tory backbenchers watched on with a sense of disinterest. As if this was a Championship fixture. A few roused themselves to heckle. How dare she call out the prime minister at a time like this! Boris was now a National Treasure. We’ll be the judge of that. And a bunch of men trying to tell a woman she’s adopting the wrong tone is never a great look.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;