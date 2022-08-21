Liz Truss ‘gambling’ with the economy, says Margaret Thatcher’s former policy chief

Daniel Martin
·7 min read
Lord Griffiths has backed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, arguing that Liz Truss is 'gambling' with the economy - Andrew Wong
Lord Griffiths has backed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, arguing that Liz Truss is 'gambling' with the economy - Andrew Wong

Margaret Thatcher’s former policy chief has accused Liz Truss of “gambling” with the economy, as he urged Tory members to vote for Rishi Sunak.

Lord Griffiths, who headed up the Number 10 Policy Unit between 1985 and 1990, said it was “inconceivable” that the former prime minister would have sought to cut taxes before defeating inflation.

The Foreign Secretary, seen as the frontrunner in the leadership race, has pledged to scrap the recent rise in National Insurance, as well as the planned increases in corporation tax.

Writing in The Telegraph, see below, Lord Griffiths said that only Mr Sunak would remain true to the Iron Lady’s belief in “sound money”.

He said: “I cannot count the number of times Mrs Thatcher told me that one of her greatest fears was that one day, one of her chancellors would cut taxes as ‘gamble on the future of the economy’.

“Cutting taxes today is just such a gamble. It would reduce the country’s rainy-day reserves.

“Tax cuts worsen the fiscal outlook without any direct impact on growth.”

Lord Griffiths pointed out that Mrs Thatcher did not reduce the tax burden in her 1979 Budget, a month after being elected, and that in 1981 she dramatically increased taxes.

He said it was “inconceivable to me that she would ever have agreed to cut taxes at the present time”.

He added that lowering taxes during soaring inflation “is no basis for future prosperity”.

Lord Griffiths also condemned indications from the Truss team that she would prevent the Office for Budget Responsibility carrying out an independent analysis of her economic plans before an emergency Budget next month.

Tax-cutting during inflation is no basis for prosperity

By Lord Griffiths

This is the key issue in this election campaign. Liz Truss wants to cut taxes, borrow more and start paying back after the next general election. Rishi Sunak wants to get inflation under control first as a foundation for enterprise and growth.

Sound money was key to Thatcherism. Margaret Thatcher saw inflation as a tax on every household and every business but a tax never passed by Parliament. For her, inflation also had a moral dimension, as it does for Mr Sunak. It penalises savings and pensions, other than index-linked pensions. It makes home ownership a pipe dream for younger people. It creates huge disparities of wealth.

In addition, inflation creates a culture of distrust that invariably leads to social conflict - such as the current rail strikes and ballots for strike action in the public sector; the Don’t Pay campaign opposing rising energy bills; the disillusion of youth, saddled with repayment of university debts, forced to rent; and a despairing economic outlook, the official Bank of England verdict.

Mrs Thatcher took a particular interest in Treasury affairs, but she never looked at economic policy in isolation. Her policies were founded on her basic beliefs - telling the truth however unpalatable, balancing the books and personal values such as thrift, living within your means, hard work and self-reliance.

Over the five and a half years that I worked as head of the Number 10 Policy Unit, she would discuss government spending, borrowing and monetary conditions constantly. She had an instinctive grasp of economics and the need to balance the books, whether in business, in the family or in government.

I cannot count the number of times Mrs Thatcher told me that one of her greatest fears was that one day, one of her chancellors would cut taxes and “gamble on the future of the economy”.

Cutting taxes today is just such a gamble. It would reduce the country’s rainy-day reserves.  We need reserves because of nasty surprises. Covid was a complete surprise. So was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So was Vladimir Putin’s weaponisation of gas. So is the Chinese zero-Covid policy.

We need reserves as a country much as we need reserves in families and businesses. As the Bank of England must raise interest rates to curtail spending, cutting taxes would mean greater government borrowing with higher debt interest payments. Tax cuts worsen the fiscal outlook without any direct impact on growth.

Increased business investment is critical to increasing growth. In making a decision to invest, business is not so much interested in the next six to 12 months as in the next five to 10 years.

The key to that decision is what will happen to inflation. How far will it come down? Does anyone think it will come back to two per cent? When inflation does come down, how volatile will it be? The current inflation has shocked people. Consumer spending is falling. Until business and consumers know inflation has been beaten, we will have stagflation.

For business, inflation creates uncertainty over interest rates, the cost of capital, exchange rates, wage demands and output. And also the stability of government.

Mrs Thatcher practised what she preached. When she became prime minister, she did not cut taxes in the 1979 budget, the month after being elected. Income tax was cut, but VAT was raised to offset it.

In the 1980 Budget, taxes were not cut but modestly raised. In the 1981 Budget, taxes were not cut back but raised significantly. This was despite the objections of 364 economists at British universities signing a letter, drafted by two senior Cambridge professors of economics.

In response, Prof Patrick Minford, who like me disagreed with the majority view, wrote in The Times on April 7 1981: “The essentials of the inflationary process are simple. It starts when the government is unwilling to cover expenditure by overt taxation and borrows from the public.”

Some economists advising Liz Truss judge that the situation today is different from Mrs Thatcher’s time, so it is possible for monetary policy to be tight and fiscal policy to be loose. They believe that the Bank of England already has inflation under control and should only start to pay back borrowing after the next election.

Inflation was certainly higher in the early 1980s than it is now, but there is little evidence that people’s expectation of inflation or that the ambition of trade unions to claw back higher real wages is in any way diminished. Attempting to engineer tight money and loose public finances is a major gamble with our economy.

As someone who discussed economic policy with Mrs Thatcher frequently and at great length, it is inconceivable to me that she would ever have agreed to cut taxes at the present time. It was certainly her intention to cut taxes to create an enterprise economy, but only when the time was right.

At a time when public borrowing is 100 per cent of GDP, annual interest on the debt alone is £80 billion. The labour market has more job vacancies than registered unemployed. The balance of payments deficit is very worrying, the pound shaky and inflation not just high - with the consumer price index at 10.1 per cent and the retail price index 12.3 per cent - but forecast to rise. However, one thing we can say with certainty is that under these conditions, Mrs Thatcher would never have cut taxes.

The Bank of England’s devastating outlook for  the economy contrasts with Ms Truss’s optimism - for her to now prevent the Office of Budget Responsibility doing proper analysis of the facts would seem to indicate complete loss of confidence in the policy she is advocating.

Cutting across the board taxes like National Insurance and corporation tax today, while inflation is soaring, is no basis for future prosperity. Inflation is a punishing tax levied on every household and small business, made worse by the very tight labour market.

Mr Sunak is right to argue that cutting the inflation tax is the essential prerequisite for sustained economic growth. We are facing tough times and the case against tax-cutting is overwhelming.

