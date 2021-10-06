Liz Truss dances at LGBT+ party after watching Carrie Johnson give speech on trans rights

Conservative women stole the show on the final night of the party's conference as they expressed their support for gay and trans rights.

Liz Truss and her team were filmed at the Cruz 101 nightclub in Manchester on Tuesday showing off their moves to Tina Turner's ‘Simply The Best’ at a party hosted by LGBT+ Conservatives.

Michael Gove also took to the dancefloor with chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat. The pair swung each other around arm-in-arm when Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ was played.

Earlier in the evening foreign secretary Ms Truss was among those watching Carrie Johnson make a rare public speech in which she spoke about the importance of defending the rights of the gay and trans communities.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss partying at the LGBT+ Tories party pic.twitter.com/mMAZIuMjzi — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt #AfghanLivesMatter (@nadinebh_) October 5, 2021

Speaking at the Pride reception, sponsored by charity Stonewall, the Prime Minister's wife urged the party to fight for the rights of the community.

As her husband the Prime Minister watched on, Mrs Johnson, 33, said she had been “moved to tears” by the abuse she had witnessed LGBT+ people face.

“The LGBT+ community still faces stigma, harassment and discrimination with hate crimes still a fact of life,” she said.

“I heard myself, from the victim of such a crime, at the Pride reception we held in Downing Street earlier this year and I was moved to tears.”

She added: “We can say with huge pride that it was a Conservative prime minister who delivered equal marriage in England and Wales.

“I want you all to know that we now have a prime minister who is completely committed to protecting those gains and extending them further.”

Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat are having a *great* time on the dance floor at Tory conference. pic.twitter.com/pYGz8AzK2m — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 6, 2021

In her sole public appearance at Tory conference, Mrs Johnson acknowledged there was “still a long way to go” to tackle the discrimination and stigma the community faced.

The speech came after the party faced critisism for hosting the LGB Alliance - a group accused of expressing anti-trans views - at the conference.

Elena Bunbury, chair of LGBT+ Conservatives , hit out at delegates who she accused of “bringing into question” trans rights.

