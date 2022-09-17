Liz Truss 'could lift the ban on new grammar schools in months'

Liz Truss has described herself as a 'huge supporter' of grammar schools - Markus Schreiber

Liz Truss could lift the ban on new grammar schools within months, senior Conservatives have told The Sunday Telegraph.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, said he believed the Government may back a planned amendment to the Schools Bill to pave the way for new selective schools.

Supporters of academic selection think they are in the strongest position they have been in for years after Ms Truss endorsed new grammars during the Tory leadership race and appointed pro-grammar MPs to the Department for Education.

While there are currently 163 grammars in England, the creation of new selective schools was outlawed by New Labour in 1998.

Ms Truss has described herself as a “huge supporter” of grammar schools, choosing to send her own daughters to one. In July she said she wanted “people around the country to have the choice that we have” to send their children to selective schools.

Sir Graham - a longstanding campaigner for selection - told The Telegraph that he intended to introduce an amendment to the Government’s Schools Bill to allow new grammars.

“What we are aiming to do is not something that would force a big reorganisation of the schools system across the country, but rather something which would remove the statutory prohibition which prevents any new selective schools,” he said.

He said his amendment would seek to do three things.

Firstly, it would overturn the Labour ban.

Secondly, it would scrap a separate legislative bar on new free schools using academic selection. Sir Graham said this would enable the “attractive possibility” of putting “new grammar schools in low performing areas where there’s very little choice of high quality education” to “stir it up”.

“The third thing that I would do, which is in some ways I think the easiest of all… would be to allow independent schools joining the state sector as academies to retain their existing admissions arrangements,” he said.

“I suspect in difficult economic times you might find more independent schools that are just on the edge of viability, finding they just can’t get enough people able to pay fees, and at the moment those schools are forced to become comprehensives.”

Sir Graham claimed that Boris Johnson’s Government had been poised to throw its support behind his planned amendment. “The Government was sympathetic to what we were proposing to do,” he said. “I think the Conservative Party would have been whipped to support the amendment rather than just leaving it as a neutral position.”

But he said political conditions were now even more promising given Ms Truss’s “forthright” support for grammars during the leadership hustings. “I anticipate we’re in quite a good place on this,” he said.

Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady congratulates Liz Truss as she is announced as the next Prime Minister - Christopher Furlong

His campaign has received further encouragement from the appointment of two pro-grammar Tories, Jonathan Gullis and Kelly Tolhurst, to the DfE. Chris Philp - the Chief Secretary to the Treasury who could play a role in signing off money for new schools - is also a supporter of grammars.

Sir Graham said there was “loads of support” among Tory MPs. “There are some people who have a different view,” he said. “Most of those I think would be more concerned if this was an attempt to require their local schools to change.

“Even if people aren’t enthusiastic about selective schools themselves, that doesn’t mean they should stand in the way of those who are enthusiastic.”

One senior Tory MP who is sceptical of new grammars told The Telegraph that they believed legislation to lift the ban “would get through” the House of Commons.

They said MPs sceptical of selection could vote for the measure because lifting the ban would not in itself mean any extra schools would be built.

However, the MP said the move could alienate some “natural allies” in the education system, such as free school founders and academy trust leaders who have been standard bearers for the Tories' education reforms since 2010.

For example, Katharine Birbalsingh, the chair of the Social Mobility Commission and headmistress of Michaela School - often cited as the Government’s favourite state school - has previously expressed reservations about expanding grammars.

The policy would also be likely to run into significant opposition in the House of Lords, although Sir Graham said he believed peers could be mollified.

“I think if we were trying to impose a new 1944 Education Act, I can see that might be difficult in the Lords,” he said. “I think a set of permissive amendments which simply allow people to do something if they want to, I find it much harder to see why the Lords would create difficulties over that.”