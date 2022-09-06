Liz Truss Copies Winston Churchill As She Pledges 'Action This Day' To Improve Britain

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London. (Photo: Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images)

Liz Truss copied one of Winston Churchill’s best-known phrases as she pledged to pull the UK out of the doldrums.

Speaking as she prepared to enter Number 10 for the first time as prime minister, Truss pledged to take “action this day” to turn the country’s fortunes around.

During the second world war, Churchill famously attached red stickers with those same words to documents needing immediate attention by his staff.

Truss, who was forced to delay her arrival in Downing Street by heavy rain, said she was “honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country”.

She said: “What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise, and in fair play.

“Our people have shown grit, courage and determination time and time again.

“We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid.

“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back.”

The new PM added: “We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen.”

Truss said one of her three immediate priorities was to grow the economy through “tax cuts and reform”.

She went on: “I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.”

Her third priority, she said, was to “make sure that people can get doctors’ appointments and the NHS services they need”.

As dozens of Tory MPs looked on - many of whom will be in the cabinet she will announce this evening - Truss said: “We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger.

“Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination.

“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I am determined to deliver.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

