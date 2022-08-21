Liz Truss called to act after Saudi Arabia jails Leeds University student

(AP)

Liz Truss has been called to intervene after a Leeds Unviersity student was jailed for 34 years in Saudi Arabia.

Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and student at Leeds University, was detained after visiting her family last year.

She was initially jailed for three years after being accused of using Twitter to “cause public unrest” and “destabilise national security”. That sentence has now been increased to 34 years which includes a 34-year travel ban.

Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) August 19, 2022

Following the decision last week, Leeds Central MP, Hilary Been has called on Ms Truss to help free Ms al-Shehab following the “shocking sentence”.

The MP writes: “Ms al Shehab has two young sons and a husband, and I am sure you will agree with me that this is an absolutely shocking sentence which is completely at odds with Saudi Arabia’s claims to be improving human rights, in particular for women.

“I would be very grateful if you could make representations to the Saudi authorities on behalf of Ms al Shehab so that she can be freed to return to her family and to her studies at the University of Leeds.”

In a statement, Leeds University said: “We are deeply concerned to learn of the recent development in Salma’s case and are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her.

“Our thoughts remain with Salma, her family, and her friends among our close-knit community of postgraduate researchers.”

It is understood that ministers and senior civil servants have repeatedly raised the issue over the detention of female rights defenders to the Saudi Arabian government.