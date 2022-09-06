Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

Ian Jones, PA
·3 min read

Here are some of the records set and milestones reached by the Cabinet reshuffle:

– For the first time, there are no white males in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government: prime minister (Liz Truss), chancellor of the Exchequer (Kwasi Kwarteng), home secretary (Suella Braverman) and foreign secretary (James Cleverly).

The UK also has its first non-white environment secretary (Ranil Jayawardena) and international trade secretary (Kemi Badenoch).

– Nadhim Zahawi has become the second shortest serving chancellor of the Exchequer in modern political history.

Mr Zahawi was given the job by former prime minister Boris Johnson on July 5 and clocked up 63 days until being replaced by Kwasi Kwarteng on September 6.

This was more than double the time spent in the role by Iain Macleod, who became Conservative chancellor on June 20 1970 but died suddenly just 30 days later.

It is necessary to go back almost 200 years to find a chancellor who served a similarly short period in office, to a time in the early 1800s when the post was occasionally held on an interim basis by the Lord Chief Justice.

Conservative Party Centenary Conference – Brighton – 1967
Iain Macleod spent just 30 days as chancellor (PA)

– Suella Braverman is only the fifth woman in history to hold the post of home secretary.

The first was Labour’s Jacqui Smith, who did the job from 2007 to 2009. The others were Theresa May (2010-16), Amber Rudd (2016-18) and Priti Patel (2019-22).

Women have held the role of home secretary for 13 of the last 15 years.

New identity card
Jacqui Smith, the UK’s first female home secretary, pictured in 2008 holding an example of an identity card (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Kit Malthouse has become the ninth education secretary in the past 12 years.

Since 2010, the post has been held by Michael Gove (2010-14), Nicky Morgan (2014-16), Justine Greening (2016-18), Damian Hinds (2018-19), Gavin Williamson (2019-21), Nadhim Zahawi (2021-22), Michelle Donelan (for two days in July 2022), James Cleverly (from July to September 2022) and now Mr Malthouse.

– The UK also has its ninth justice secretary since 2010.

The new holder of the role, Brandon Lewis, follows Ken Clarke (2010-12), Chris Grayling (2012-15), Michael Gove (2015-16), Liz Truss (2016-17), David Lidington (2017-18), David Gauke (2018-19), Robert Buckland (2019-21) and Dominic Raab (2021-22).

– Shailesh Vara has become the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

He was appointed to the role on July 7 this year and lasted 61 days before being replaced on September 6 by Chris Heaton-Harris.

The next shortest tenure was that of the Conservative politician Francis Pym, who held the job for 93 days between December 2 1973 and March 5 1974.

Tripartite Talks Heath Pym Cooper
Francis Pym (front left) (PA)

– Wendy Morton is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

Labour has had four female chief whips, the most recent being Dame Rosie Winterton, who held the role from 2010 to 2016.

The first female Labour chief whip, Ann Taylor, was in the post from 1998 to 2001 and was also the first ever female Government chief whip.

– Therese Coffey is only the fifth person to formally hold the role of deputy prime minister, and the first woman to do so.

Heseltine in Eurofighter
Deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine in 1996 (Paul Jarrett/PA)

Conservative politician Michael Heseltine was the first to be officially appointed to the post, holding it from 1995 to 1997.

The others have been Labour’s John Prescott (1997 to 2007), the Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg (2010 to 2015) and the Conservative Dominic Raab (2021 to 2022).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PM’s maiden speech goes ahead outside Downing Street after chaotic weather

    The podium was taken inside briefly and then back out again amid a downpour as the new Prime Minister approached Number 10.

  • Bye-bye Boris - Liz Truss takes over Downing Street

    He came in on a high after a landslide win in the 2019 general election, but Boris Johnson’s exit from Downing Street was tinged with bitterness after being ousted by his own MPs.

  • UPDATE 3-Macron: France, Germany to provide each other with gas, electricity, to weather crisis

    France will send gas to Germany if needed while Germany stands ready to provide it with electricity, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, saying this showcased European solidarity in the face of the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine. European gas prices surged, share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, in another warning to the 27-nation EU as it scrambled to respond to the crisis ahead of winter. "Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany," France's president told a news conference following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

  • France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

    France is reactivating a disused pipeline in its northeastern Moselle administrative department, originally built for east-to-west flows, to send Germany gas under an energy deal unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron, according to French officials. France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs, French energy ministry officials have previously said, while Germany will be ready to provide France power in the event of tight supplies mid-winter. Macron is under pressure to shore up France's power imports, with the country's state-run power giant EDF grappling with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are aggravating Europe's energy crisis.

  • Liz Truss Cabinet: The new top team and the urgent missions they’re set to be handed

    It is perhaps emblematic of the urgency of the task facing Liz Truss.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov calls Truss uncompromising, mocks her Macron comment

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday criticised Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss for not being willing to compromise and mocked her for saying she did not know if the French president was a friend or an enemy. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage. Lavrov said Truss tried to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."

  • Live: Liz Truss appointing Cabinet after first speech as PM at Downing Street

    Conservative Party leader Liz Truss has been appointed Prime Minister after meeting the Queen and has appointed new names to her Cabinet.

  • Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Chancellor In New Liz Truss Cabinet

    Business secretary under Boris Johnson was an early supporter of new PM's leadership bid.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.