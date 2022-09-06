Liz Truss Cabinet latest: PM to start announcing ministerial positions today

Tony Diver
·9 min read

Liz Truss is set to start announcing her Cabinet team this afternoon after she was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen at Balmoral.

Therese Coffey, who helped run Ms Truss's leadership campaign, is expected to be appointed as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

Suella Braverman, who lost in the second ballot of the leadership race, is expected to be appointed as Home Secretary, while Kwasi Kwarteng is anticipated to take over as Chancellor.

Ahead of Ms Truss's announcements, a number of Tory MPs ruled themselves out of assuming ministerial roles.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit negotiator, is believed to have turned down two roles, while Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he had also turned down an offer.

06:08 PM

It's not over until it's over, says James Cleverly

A source says they have just witnessed Sir Charles Walker, a senior Tory MP, congratulating James Cleverly on his imminent appointment as Foreign Secretary.

But Cleverly, a shrewd SW1 operator, knows he will not have secured the role until he is walking into the FCDO with his red ministerial briefcase in hand.

"Nothing's happened yet....but thank you very much," he replied.

06:03 PM

Exodus of Rishi supporters continues

It seems that Truss is making an example of the Rishi Sunak supporters in the Cabinet by sacking them all first.

After Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps's sackings, Steve Barclay has also announced he will be returning to the backbenches.

06:02 PM

Shapps is second casualty of Truss reshuffle

Liz Truss has also sacked Grant Shapps, his tweet suggests.

The Transport Secretary had been tipped to remain in the Cabinet, despite supporting Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.

I am hearing that Anne-Marie Trevelyan is most likely to replace him.

06:00 PM

Biden will call Truss today - but is tight-lipped on NI Protocol

Over in the US, the Americans have revealed that Joe Biden intends to call Liz Truss this afternoon and congratulate her on her appointment.

He has already tweeted welcoming her to the role.

But asked if Mr Biden would request that she delays implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the President's spokeswoman said: "I'm not going to get ahead or speak to what he might or might not say or will say on the call.

"But he has been clear about his continued interest in Northern Ireland. "Our priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast Good Friday agreement and pursuing peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland."

05:56 PM

Lib Dems welcome Truss with call for her head

Liz Truss in her opening address as Prime Minister - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Some reaction to Liz Truss's speech from Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader.

He says that he is "shocked that across the whole summer Liz Truss and the Conservatives have utterly failed to come up with any ideas to help our country through the cost of living crisis".

The party leader adds:  “It is time for Liz Truss to do the right thing and cancel the winter energy price rise, then call a general election.

“The only way to end the cost of living crisis is to get the Conservatives out of power once and for all.”

05:53 PM

Could Boris Johnson's enforcer be off to Northern Ireland?

More from Christopher Hope, who is perched in Parliament hoovering up as much gossip as possible.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but the word in Westminster is that Chris Heaton-Harris, former chairman of the ERG and most recently Government chief whip, will be the new Northern Ireland secretary.

It is the job that - shamefully - several senior Tories have turned down yet is so important with the Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol about to reach another crisis point, Chris writes.

05:50 PM

Dominic Raab first minister to be axed by Truss

Dominic Raab has tweeted that he has been sacked. He appears to be the first casualty of the Truss administration - although Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel both resigned before they were sacked yesterday.

Mr Raab was the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary. The "DPM" job is expected to be filled by Therese Coffey, while the Justice brief will be taken on by Brandon Lewis, sources say.

05:45 PM

The timings for tonight

Liz Truss addresses the country from Downing Street after being appointed Prime Minister - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Ms Truss is now going to begin sacking those ministers from Boris Johnson's Cabinet that she does not want to keep for her own.

As is customary, that process will take place for the next hour or so from her office in Parliament, and new appointments will begin after that from Downing Street.

Since all the jobs seem to have been sorted behind the scenes, we should expect the appointments to be over relatively quickly.

The Telegraph understands we should have a full Cabinet appointed tonight, with more junior ministers being given jobs tomorrow.

05:41 PM

Liz Truss begins sackings

And we are underway in yet another Cabinet reshuffle, reports Christopher Hope from his usual table in Parliament's Portcullis House.

Loads of Tory MPs scurrying back to their offices through Portcullis House right now to await the call from Liz Truss's office to come to see her.

It normally means they will be sacked. Chris has just spotted Shailesh Vara, the Northern Ireland Secretary, on his way to Ms Truss' office. It looks ominous for him.

05:35 PM

Ms Truss: UK is facing 'severe global headwinds'

Liz Truss has said the UK is facing "severe global headwinds" as a result of the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Prime Minister said she was determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian aggression.

"What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise and in fair play. Our people have shown grit and determination time and time again," she said.

"United with our allies we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world recognising the we can't have security at home without security abroad."

05:31 PM

'As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger'

Liz Truss expressed confidence that the country can rise to the challenges it faces.

Speaking in Downing Street, Ms Truss said: "We shouldn't be daunted by the challenges we face.

"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger.

"Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination".

05:27 PM

Early priorities: Tax cuts, soaring energy bills and putting NHS on 'firm footing'

Liz Truss promised to pursue three early priorities as Prime Minister: implementing tax cuts and reforms, dealing with soaring energy bills and the energy supply, and putting the NHS "on a firm footing".

"As Prime Minister, I will pursue three early priorities," she said. "Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment."

She added: "Secondly, I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

"Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctor's appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing."

05:22 PM

Ms Truss: Britain needs to build roads, homes and broadband faster

Liz Truss said she is determined to tackle the issues that have been holding Britain back for years.

The new Prime Minister said the country needs to build "roads, homes and broadband faster", with more investment in towns and cities across the country.

"I know that we have to tackle those challenges. Of course it won't be easy but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation," she said.

"I will take action this day and every day to make it happen."'

05:20 PM

Ms Truss: I'm confident Britain can ride out the storm

Liz Truss said she is confident Britain can "ride out the storm".

Speaking from outside No 10, she said: "I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

"This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I'm determined to deliver."

05:18 PM

Watch: Boris Johnson's final speech in Downing Street

05:17 PM

Liz Truss: Boris Johnson will be seen as a hugely consequential PM

Liz Truss paid tribute to Boris Johnson in her first speech as Prime Minister, saying that she was honoured to take over the responsibility at a "vital time" for the UK.

Speaking outside No 10, she said: "Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

"I'm honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country."

