Liz Truss new cabinet in full: who is in and who is out?
Here’s the full list of cabinet appointments at the end of Liz Truss’s first day as prime minister.
Who is in?
The new cabinet
Liz Truss, prime minister
Thérèse Coffey, deputy prime minister and health and social care secretary
Kwasi Kwarteng, chancellor of the exchequer
James Cleverly, foreign secretary
Suella Braverman, home secretary
Ben Wallace, defence secretary
Brandon Lewis, justice secretary and lord chancellor
Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities
Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the council
Lord True, Lord privy seal and leader of the House of Lords
Jake Berry, minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman
Alok Sharma, Cop26 president
Jacob Rees-Mogg, business, energy and industrial strategy secretary
Simon Clarke, levelling up, housing and communities secretary
Kemi Badenoch, international trade secretary and president of the board of trade
Chloe Smith, work and pensions secretary
Kit Malthouse, education secretary
Ranil Jayawardena, environment secretary
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, transport secretary
Michelle Donelan, culture secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland secretary
Alister Jack, Scotland secretary
Robert Buckland, Wales secretary
Attending cabinet
Wendy Morton, chief whip and parliamentary secretary to the Treasury
Chris Philp, chief secretary to the Treasury
Michael Ellis QC, attorney general
Edward Argar, paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office
Vicky Ford, minister for development at the Foreign Office
Tom Tugendhat, minister for security at the home department
James Heappey, minister for the armed forces and veterans at the Ministry of Defence
Graham Stuart, minister for climate at the business department
default
Who is out?
Boris Johnson, former prime minister
Priti Patel, former home secretary
Dominic Raab, former justice secretary and deputy PM
Nadine Dorries, former culture secretary
Grant Shapps, former transport secretary
Steve Barclay, former health secretary
Greg Clark, former levelling-up secretary
George Eustice, former environment secretary
Shailesh Vara, former Northern Ireland secretary