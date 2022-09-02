How Liz Truss’s Cabinet could look: Who’s in and who’s out?

Gordon Rayner
·16 min read
Who's in and who's out in Liz Truss's Cabinet?
Who's in and who's out in Liz Truss's Cabinet?

With just three days to go until the new prime minister is announced, Liz Truss’s plans for her Cabinet and her Downing Street staff are already well advanced.

The Queen will ask the victor to form a government on September 6, and the shape of a potential Truss Cabinet is already emerging.

The three most senior ministerial roles, of chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary, appear to have been decided, with Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly inked in for the top jobs.

Loyal supporters such as trade minister Ranil Jayawardena, and rising stars like Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat are tipped to be promoted, and Ms Truss must find places for ministers in all of the major factions, including Rishi Sunak’s supporters.

But wherever there are winners there must be losers, and some big names will be exiled to the back benches. Ms Truss intends to do away with “the cliques and in-fighting” that dogged No 10 during the Johnson years, so plotters like Michael Gove and Mr Sunak will be left in the cold.

The Foreign Secretary wants to be less presidential in style, giving ministers more freedom to act on their own initiative. This will mean a smaller Downing Street team, more akin to the lean operation run by Margaret Thatcher than the expansive teams accumulated by Mr Johnson. Her team says she wants to “do fewer things better” and she has always felt there are too many people in the Cabinet.

Nigel Adams, a minister without portfolio, and Johnny Mercer, the veterans’ affairs minister, are likely to find themselves out of the Cabinet, while Alok Sharma’s Cabinet role as Cop26 president expires later this year.

A Truss campaign source said: “Liz is fighting to the end, she is not complacent, taking nothing for granted, her focus is squarely on the campaign. But we are turning half an eye to government and there is a small group working on transition.

“While Liz will exercise a lot of grip at the top, she will give the Cabinet the freedom to run their own departments... She wants to challenge stale groupthink.”

Suella Braverman, the current Attorney General, swiftly gave her backing to Ms Truss after she was eliminated in the second round of the current leadership race, and her reward will be the job of Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel.

Popular on the Right of the party, Ms Braverman was an integral member of the “Spartan” group of Tory MPs who voted three times against Theresa May’s Brexit deal which ultimately led to her resignation and Boris Johnson’s so-called hard Brexit.

Ms Truss voted Remain in the EU referendum but her subsequent conversion to the Brexit cause and hardline plan to override the Northern Ireland Protocol provided the pair with a common cause.

Ms Braverman will be tasked with ending the problem of illegal migration across the Channel, and Ms Truss feels that a Brexiteer is needed to take the sort of hardline stance adopted by Ms Patel. Ms Braverman is a vocal supporter of sending illegal Channel migrants to Rwanda.

Ms Braverman’s stance on trans issues – where she argues that people have become “terrified of pointing out the basic facts of biology” – also aligns with Ms Truss, who has told hustings events: “I’m a plain-speaking Yorkshire woman and I know that a woman is a woman.”

The child of Kenyan and Mauritian immigrants, she has described the British Empire as on the whole “a force for good”. She is likely to be assisted in the Home Office by Kit Malthouse, the current Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who served as policing minister until July and is expected to move back to his previous role. Mr Malthouse is close to Boris Johnson, having been one of his deputy mayors in London’s City Hall, and will represent the Johnsonite faction in Parliament of MPs who still believe the Prime Minister should have been allowed to carry on. He has not publicly endorsed either Ms Truss or Rishi Sunak, meaning he is unlikely to be given a more senior role.

James Cleverly will be Liz Truss’s replacement as Foreign Secretary if she is elected prime minister.

She has seen him at close quarters during the two years he worked alongside her in the Foreign Office as a minister of state, before his promotion to Education Secretary by Boris Johnson following the mass resignations that prompted the Prime Minister’s own exit.

As minister of state for Europe from February to July this year, Mr Cleverly’s brief included Ukraine, meaning he will be able to hit the ground running on the most important foreign affairs issue currently faced by the Government.

A resident of Blackheath, Mr Cleverly is a member of Ms Truss’s “Greenwich set” as well as being a Lt Col in the Territorial Army.

Mr Cleverly also brings with him his experience as a former chairman of the Conservative Party, which would help Ms Truss with her planning for the next general election, which will take place at some point before January 2025.

Mr Cleverly is likely to be assisted by Tom Tugendhat, whose popularity was boosted by his strong run in the Tory leadership election. The chairman of the foreign affairs select committee is tailor-made for a role in the Foreign Office, and, like Ms Truss, he is a China hawk.

Mr Tugendhat, who surprised many MPs by coming out in support of Ms Truss after he was knocked out of the leadership race, will give moderate, “One Nation” Tories a voice in Cabinet. The former Army officer, who backs Ms Truss’s tax proposals and favours greater defence spending, has never held a ministerial position before. This means he is unlikely to be given a major Cabinet role straight away, and is likely to be given the right to attend Cabinet in a more junior position. The role of security minister is another possibility.

Kwasi Kwarteng, currently the Business Secretary, will be promoted to Chancellor in a Truss government, according to well-placed sources.

If Ms Truss is elected, it would be the first time since the Cameron-Osborne years that No 10 and No 11 have been fully aligned on policy issues, as Mr Kwarteng is a free marketeer who has been a political ally of Ms Truss since they entered Parliament in 2010.

Mr Kwarteng co-authored the 2012 book Britannia Unchained with Ms Truss and three other Tory MPs. It made the case for a low-tax, low-regulation economy achieved in part by slashing the size of government.

Mr Kwarteng, who lives near Ms Truss in Greenwich, shares her deep scepticism of windfall levies on energy firms and thinks stimulating economic growth through low taxation is the key to solving the cost of living crisis.

He is likely to be assisted in the Treasury by Jacob Rees-Mogg, currently the minister for Brexit opportunities, who is not only aligned with Ms Truss on economic policy but also has practical experience in the City. As a former chairman of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tories, he will continue to represent the Right of the party in the Cabinet. Mr Rees-Mogg’s role is still under discussion, however, and he has been linked with the roles of business secretary and levelling up secretary.

Sir John Redwood, the one-time head of Margaret Thatcher’s Downing Street policy unit, is also expected to be included in the Treasury. He is understood to have helped Ms Truss to shape her thinking on economic issues in the leadership campaign and has said he would take a ministerial job if offered one.

Ben Wallace is one of the few current Cabinet ministers expected to stay in the same job if Ms Truss becomes prime minister.

Hugely popular with party members, he was favourite to take over from Boris Johnson at one point, before deciding not to stand. Widely regarded as one of the most capable ministers in the current Cabinet, he could well be Ms Truss’s pick as deputy prime minister, if she decides to appoint a formal deputy.

He has worked closely with Ms Truss since the war in Ukraine started, having taken a firm line on Russia and worked hard to arm Ukraine both before and after Russia’s invasion. His strong anti-Moscow line is shared by Ms Truss, who travelled to Moscow in the days before the war.

Mr Wallace clashed with Rishi Sunak over defence spending when Mr Sunak was chancellor, and the fact that Ms Truss has pledged to raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2020 indicates that they will see eye to eye in a new government.

Penny Mordaunt, currently a junior trade minister, is being considered for a beefed-up role at the MoD alongside Mr Wallace. Ms Mordaunt came close to pipping Ms Truss to the final two slots in the Tory leadership race, and her popularity with MPs – 49 of whom voted for her to become the next prime minister – is likely to guarantee her a Cabinet role.

She served as the first female defence secretary under Theresa May, but lasted fewer than three months in the job before Boris Johnson demoted her in his first Cabinet. It remains possible that she will be given a bigger job, running her own department, but she is currently expected to be given a No2 role with the right to attend Cabinet.

The fact that she went so deep into the leadership race meant that she frequently argued with Ms Truss, particularly over transgender issues, which has counted against her in considering what job she will be given.

Therese Coffey: The Work and Pensions Secretary is expected to be offered the role of chief whip, which would make her the third woman to hold the post. Her friendship with Ms Truss dates back to when they both ran to be the Conservative candidate in the same Norfolk seat. She acted as Ms Truss’s campaign manager during the Parliamentary stages of the leadership contest.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: The former Conservative leader and prominent China hawk is tipped for a non-departmental role in the Cabinet, such as the Leader of the House of Commons. He is closely aligned with Ms Truss on foreign policy, tax and Brexit, and would act as a link to Right-wingers and Tory grandees on the backbenches.

Lord Frost: The former Brexit negotiator is being lined up for the role of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, having endorsed Ms Truss in his Telegraph column early in the leadership race. He credited her with having “done more than anyone else to make Brexit work, first on trade, and now in the Foreign Office” and praised her approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Kemi Badenoch: Having outperformed expectations in the leadership campaign, the junior communities minister impressed Ms Truss and will be rewarded with a Cabinet post, possibly becoming transport secretary or education secretary. She has worked closely with Ms Truss under the equalities brief and shares her firm gender-critical stance on transgender issues.

Nadhim Zahawi: The Chancellor, whose own leadership bid proved to be a flop, has forcefully backed Ms Truss since then, but accepts he will be demoted from a job he has only held for a matter of weeks. Having burnished his reputation as vaccines minister, he is being discussed as a potential replacement for Steve Barclay as health secretary, or for James Cleverly in education.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan: The woman who succeeded Ms Truss as International Trade Secretary last year was another member of the hardline Brexit “Spartans” and a keen proponent of the benefits of Brexit freedoms. She has publicly backed Ms Truss for leader and having secured trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, Ms Truss is said to be content to keep her in post.

David Mundell: The former Scottish secretary is under consideration for a return to the Cabinet in his old role.

There is a small pool of Scottish MPs for Ms Truss to choose from, and the current incumbent Alister Jack, who has not publicly backed either candidate in the race to become prime minister. Mr Mundell introduced Ms Truss at the recent hustings in Perth.

Sir Robert Buckland: One of the most high-profile victims of Boris Johnson’s 2021 reshuffle, the former justice secretary was brought back in July to serve in the interim government as Welsh Secretary. Sir Robert caused a stir by publicly switching his allegiance from Mr Sunak to Ms Truss. He is expected to be kept on at the Wales Office to shore up Ms Truss’s Left flank.

Simon Clarke: The Chief Secretary to the Treasury was one of Ms Truss’s early backers and was a researcher on her book Britannia Unchained before he became an MP in 2017. Despite serving as Mr Sunak’s deputy at the Treasury, he rubbished Mr Sunak’s tax plans and his economic thinking is aligned with Ms Truss. He is being considered for the role of business secretary.

Nadine Dorries: The vocal Truss backer appears set to stay on as Culture Secretary, for now at least. She has her eye on a peerage, which may be given by Mr Johnson in his resignation honours, but the Truss camp is keen to avoid the early by-election that would be triggered by her moving to the House of Lords. If this took place, Penny Mordaunt would be in the running to replace her.

Ranil Jayawardena: A member of the Truss campaign team who served under her at Trade, he is in line for a full Cabinet role and is seen as a good fit for Environment Secretary. His seat of North East Hampshire is large and rural, but he also has experience of facing down farmers when they have complained about the effects of free trade deals with foreign countries.

Chloe Smith: A Norfolk MP like Ms Truss, she was an early backer of Ms Truss’s leadership bid and has long been on the brink of a Cabinet role. Currently minister of state at the Department for Work and Pensions, Ms Smith is considered a dependable performer and an experienced hand who may now take over the department.

Edward Argar: The former health minister is well-liked by Ms Truss and is regarded as a highly capable talent whom she would like to bring into the Cabinet, possibly as Cabinet Office minister or communities secretary. An MP since 2015, he is seen as a rising star whose promotion would help placate restive backbenchers and junior ministers elected in recent years.

Brandon Lewis: The former Northern Ireland secretary, who resigned last month, has been a vocal backer of Ms Truss’s hard-line approach with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. A qualified barrister, the Charnwood MP is poised for a swift return to the Cabinet, with the potential to replace Dominic Raab in the role of Justice Secretary.

Sajid Javid: Having triggered the government exodus when he became the first minister to resign last month, Mr Javid sprang another surprise when he backed Ms Truss rather than his friend Mr Sunak. There is talk among Truss allies of him being rewarded with the job of Northern Ireland Secretary, though the former chancellor might try to hold out for a bigger role.

Michelle Donelan: The woman who was education secretary for two days could be given a second crack at the job, according to Truss allies. A member of the 2015 intake of Tory MPs, she impressed Ms Truss as higher education minister. She became the shortest-serving Cabinet minister in history when she quit last month just 36 hours after accepting the job from Boris Johnson.

Mark Fullbrook: A veteran Tory strategist who was the party’s head of campaigning. He has advised the party ever since and is co-chairman of Ms Truss’s campaign. His 34 years of experience will be invaluable in the coming general election.

Sophie Jarvis: A long-standing adviser to Ms Truss, she is an alumna of the Adam Smith Institute, a free-market think-tank aligned with Ms Truss’s economic vision. She will be tasked with repairing the fractured relationship between No 10 and Tory backbenchers.

Jamie Hope: Having successfully honed the policies that have put Ms Truss within touching distance of Downing Street so far, Jamie Hope will carry his policy role into No 10 if Ms Truss wins. He began working for the party in the 2017 general election, before joining Ms Truss’s team in April 2021.

Ruth Porter: Ms Porter worked at the Institute of Economic Affairs and Policy Exchange think-tanks, and was later a policy adviser while Ms Truss was environment secretary and justice secretary. She moved to the London Stock Exchange in 2017 and then into PR, before joining the Truss campaign.

Adam Jones: Mr Jones became Ms Truss’s special adviser on media affairs in June 2020 and followed her to the Foreign Office in 2021. A former consultant at public affairs firm Portland, he will be given a senior communications role, either as press secretary or in the more senior job of director of communications.

Jason Stein: One of Ms Truss’s closest confidants, Mr Stein worked as a special adviser to Ms Truss when she was chief secretary to the Treasury. He also briefly worked for the Duke of York and is currently managing director of the PR firm FGS Global, seconded to the Truss leadership campaign.

Simon Case: Mr Case is not a political appointee and is expected to stay in his role, at least for now. If he decides to leave after a turbulent period with Mr Johnson, he would likely be replaced by Antonia Romeo, currently the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

Some of the party’s biggest names will be banished to the backbenches if Ms Truss wins, ending careers for some.

Rishi Sunak had been considered as health secretary, but his attacks on his rival ruled him out of contention.

Priti Patel had hoped that by staying neutral she could stay on as Home Secretary, but no Cabinet job is currently earmarked for her.

Michael Gove will not return, and Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, and Mark Spencer, the Leader of the House, all publicly backed Mr Sunak and will be high-profile casualties.

Alok Sharma is expected to leave when his role as president of Cop26 expires, and Greg Clark, interim Levelling Up Secretary, does not expect to continue.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated Mark Fullbrook was head of campaigning during the transition from Thatcher to Major as Prime Minister.  In fact, Sir Anthony Garrett was the head of campaigning during this time, only later handing over to Mr Fullbrook. We are happy to correct the record. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper