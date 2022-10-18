Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith

David Hughes, Sophie Wingate and Sam Blewett, PA Political Staff
·6 min read

Liz Truss has survived a meeting of the Cabinet without any ministers calling for her to quit, but Tory members and voters appear to be turning on her.

A snap poll of party members released on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.

Downing Street insisted the Cabinet fully supported the Prime Minister and stressed that Ms Truss was focused on the challenges facing the country rather than party infighting.

Asked whether Ms Truss was concerned about ministers discussing replacing her, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Her view is she needs to be focused on what is right for the country rather than on any internal discussions among the party at the moment.

“She is conscious that these are globally difficult times and the UK is in a difficult situation economically.”

Cabinet was dominated by discussions on spending after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tore up Ms Truss’s original plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing.

Asked if ministers offered their support, the spokesman said: “Certainly ministers were very involved in the discussions around preparations for the medium-term fiscal plan.”

When he was asked if any of the Cabinet suggested Ms Truss should quit, the spokesman said: “No.”

Ms Truss told Tory MPs from the European Research Group (ERG) that she found axing her tax-slashing programme “painful” and did it “because she had to”.

After the meeting in Westminster on Tuesday evening, aimed at shoring up her position, the Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary told reporters: “She talked about her disappointment in not being able to follow through on the tax cuts, although she stressed that of course, the NICs (National Insurance Contributions) cut has gone through.

“She said she found it painful and that she did it because she had to.”

Ms Truss also made an “unequivocal commitment” to increasing defence spending to 3% of national income by 2030.

ERG chairman Mark Francois described the meeting as “positive” and said: “We were delighted to hear her make an unequivocal commitment to spending 3% of GDP on defence by the end of the decade.”

Armed forces minister James Heappey earlier publicly threatened to quit if the Prime Minister broke her promise to boost defence spending.

But Ms Truss faces unrest over the plans for public spending cuts in other departments, with some Tory MPs voicing their opposition to the potential abandonment of the pledge to increase state pensions in line with inflation.

Backbencher Maria Caulfield said she “will not be voting to end the pensions triple lock”, with former minister Steve Double joining her in saying: “Nor me.”

MPs may be unnerved by a meeting on Tuesday between Mr Hunt, who is seen by many as effectively in control, and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

Treasury sources confirmed the meeting, saying it was a briefing ahead of Mr Hunt’s 1922 appearance on Wednesday, but Ms Truss’s imperilled premiership likely came up.

The challenge facing the Prime Minister was underlined by a YouGov survey of 530 Conservative Party members on Monday and Tuesday which saw 55% say she should resign, and only 38% back her staying on.

About 39% of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57% who said she should not.

Some 83% said she was doing badly as Conservative leader, compared with 15% who said she was doing well and 2% being unsure.

Boris Johnson, three months after he was forced to resign following a series of scandals, was favourite to succeed her on 32%, followed by former chancellor Rishi Sunak on 23% and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on 10%.

Some 60% said they would back a proposal of a unity candidate to succeed Ms Truss being chosen without members having a say.

The poll is not large enough to be considered representative of the wider membership, but YouGov’s research has frequently given a good indication of the party’s mood in the past.

A separate YouGov study of 1,724 British adults between October 14 and 16 – before Monday’s mini-budget U-turns – saw Ms Truss’s net favourability plummet to minus 70.

Just 10% of Britons had a favourable opinion of the Prime Minister, with 80% viewing her unfavourably, the survey suggested.

Among Tory voters her support continues to drop: 20% had a favourable view, with 71% being unfavourable.

The Prime Minister’s current net favourability score of minus 51 among Tory voters is down 26 points since last week.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

A Savanta ComRes poll of 1,126 British adults on Monday found that 67% thought Tory MPs should replace Ms Truss, with just 21% saying she should stay.

Among Tory voters 62% thought Conservative MPs should work to remove Ms Truss.

Former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said it was a matter of when not if Ms Truss is ousted as Prime Minister as he warned Britons to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.

Asked at a private event whether it was no longer a question of whether Ms Truss goes, but when, Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”, the Guardian reported.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said the Government conducted an “experiment” with the economy that did not go well.

He told Channel 4 News: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s been an experiment we’ve conducted with the economy and it’s not gone well. And there’s a recognition that we now need to reboot, we need to reset, we need to regroup.”

One of the factors keeping Ms Truss in office, despite being forced to abandon the economic platform that got her elected as Tory leader, is the lack of an obvious successor.

Tory MPs are reluctant to have another leadership contest involving the Conservative membership, which could take months and further damage the party.

But avoiding a contest would mean identifying a consensus figure who would be acceptable to the majority of MPs.

Ms Truss has appointed David Canzini, a veteran Brexiteer who was hired by Boris Johnson to revive his ailing premiership, to her political team.

At Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting, Ms Truss acknowledged to colleagues the Government had gone “too far and too fast in the mini-budget”, Downing Street said.

“The Prime Minister said she wanted to be honest with the public that times would be tough but that by addressing long-standing issues now, we can put the country on a stronger path for the future,” her spokesman said.

On Monday, Mr Hunt reversed almost all of the tax cuts his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced in September’s mini-budget in an attempt to reassure the markets that the Government will take a responsible approach to the public finances.

At Cabinet he made clear that while public spending will continue to rise, departments will need to find ways to save money.

Latest Stories

  • Britain's Conservative Party Can't Get Its Act Together

    Liz Truss is the country's fourth leader in six years. She may soon be forced to make way for a fifth.

  • In Office But Not In Charge: How Is Truss Still Prime Minister?

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Regain Lost Ground With Two-Day Advance: Markets WrapOn the face of it, Liz Truss’s days as UK prime minister look numbered and her demise imminent. She’s been forced to throw out her entire economic policy program, fire her friend and finance minister Kwasi K

  • High-priced, coveted free agents from 2019 - Bryce Harper and Manny Machado - square off in NLCS

    Linked by their high-profile (and expensive) free-agent offseason of 2019, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado meet with a World Series berth on the line.

  • Edwina Currie says Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless and useless’

    Edwina Currie says Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless and useless’GB News

  • Ben Wallace Could Quit Cabinet If Liz Truss Ditches Defence Spending Pledge

    The prime minister has previously committed to spending 2.5% of gross domestic product on the armed forces by 2026.

  • No 10 backs defence spending pledge after minister threatens to quit if broken

    James Heappey warned he would resign if Liz Truss breaks her promise, while Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would be expected to follow.

  • The Tories now appear positively Brownite

    It really doesn’t get much worse than this. With Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, poised to “calm the markets” by bringing forward billions of pounds of tax and spending measures two weeks earlier than planned, Liz Truss’s mini-Budget now appears dead and buried.

  • UK has lost credibility among investors and the 'bond vigilantes' serve as a warning

    Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting mini-budget has been all but ripped up and a chastened government is now having to admit to the public that a fresh wave of austerity - in the form of both tax increases and, in all probability, public spending cuts - lies in store. In truth though, it is not Treasury orthodoxy that has won, but the bond market. As was noted on the day of the mini-budget, when gilts, UK government bonds, began to sell off, the so-called 'bond vigilantes' have returned to impose fiscal discipline on the UK government by selling its bonds and, in so doing, forcing up its borrowing costs.

  • London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss commits to defence spending rise to 3% after resignation threat

    The Prime Minister is clinging to power and desperate to avoid high-profile resignations from her Cabinet

  • ‘Mr Sunak, should the prime minister resign?’

    Rishi Sunak, former Tory leadership candidate, ignores questions about whether he could be the next prime minister.

  • Herschel Walker's Campaign Will Now Be Handing Out Fake Police Badges as a Fundraising Tool

    NBC News reports that the campaign for Walker, 60, has ordered 1,000 plastic imitation law enforcement badges branded with the words, "I'm with Herschel"

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.