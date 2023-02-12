Liz Truss allies to offer Jeremy Hunt low tax alternative Budget

Liz Truss - Frank Augstein/AP

Liz Truss’s allies will hand Jeremy Hunt an alternative low-tax Budget as they ramp up pressure on him to set out a plan for growth, The Telegraph understands.

The MPs are set to present him with a blueprint that would slash the burden on businesses over fears Britain has become uncompetitive.

It comes after senior Tories warned the Chancellor that a clear majority of backbenchers want to see taxes cut at next month’s Budget.

But Treasury insiders are standing firm and insist that reducing levies now “will only fuel the inflation fire” and hinder the UK’s recovery.

Prominent business figures, including the Confederation of British Industry, have urged Mr Hunt to bring in new tax breaks to stave off a damaging recession.

Calls for a change of heart are being led by the Conservative Growth Group (CGG) of MPs who broadly backed Ms Truss’s economic vision.

When asked about the group’s plans, a source said: “We are happy to work with Jeremy Hunt to help him deliver on the Prime Minister’s growth objective.”

The group wants to see the Chancellor ditch the rise in Corporation Tax from 19 to 25 per cent and reform levies that hammer the self-employed.

Plans being drawn up for the group would also eliminate VAT on energy bills and reduce the sky-high green levies on heavy industry.

The package includes proposals that were championed by Ms Truss, but it does not go as far as her disastrous mini-Budget.

The former prime minister has said that she stands by her radical agenda but blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and her own Conservative Party for her downfall.

More than 50 MPs are said to back the CGG, enough to defeat the Government, with the Tories now fiercely split on taxes.

Ranil Jayawardena, one of the organisation’s founders, told the Chancellor that keeping Corporation Tax at 19 per cent “would pay for itself”.

“Just look at AstraZeneca’s decision not to build their new £300 million plant here, which would have created more good jobs and boosted tax receipts,” he told The Telegraph.

“Growing the economy by encouraging enterprise and incentivising investment is the way to pay for our public services.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, warned Mr Hunt not to “crush the economy in pursuit of inflation, as that would be a disaster”.

“There is easily a majority on the backbenches for the notion that we need tax cuts in the Budget,” he warned the Prime Minister.

Sir John Redwood, a senior MP who headed up Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit, has drawn up a menu of potential tax cuts that the group could back.

It is thought to focus on the targeted reductions that would do the most to boost business investment and encourage economic growth.

After being consulted on internally, the package will be presented to Mr Hunt ahead of his budget on March 15.

“There are dozens of Conservative MPs who take the view that the growth strategy the Government has headlined needs some more positive measures behind it,” Sir John told Sky News.

“A majority of the Conservative backbench will agree … that they want targeted tax cuts. The majority definitely believes that you don’t get growth without more realistic tax levels.”

David Jones, a former Cabinet minister, said he had personally raised concerns with Mr Hunt over his reversal of the Corporation Tax cut.

He said AstraZeneca’s public admission that it chose Ireland for its new factory because of the country’s lower rate “should come as a massive warning to the Government”.

“If the tax regime is going to have the effect of putting companies off establishing themselves and expanding in this country then the Government has really got to listen,” he said.

“We should be listening to sensible economists who are telling them they can’t rack up taxes and expect growth to follow.”

‘It’s extremely difficult to justify’

A Treasury source insisted that Mr Hunt “wants to lower the tax burden but we need sound money first” and that “high inflation is the single biggest barrier to growth”.

“Any extra borrowing to fund tax cuts or spending right now will only fuel the inflation fire, prolonging the pain for everyone,” they said.

Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, said the Tories were “a tax cutting party” and that “we’d all like to see tax cuts”.

“Tax cuts are very important but they’ve got to be done at the right time. We will get them when we can but at the moment it’s extremely difficult to justify them,” he said.