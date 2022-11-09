Liz Sheehan wins re-election for fifth district seat on Lexington Urban County Council

Liz Sheehan will again represent District 5 on the Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Sheehan was the incumbent for the seat, having served on the council since 2020. Sheehan won 63% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

Sheehan is a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Kentucky. She was facing Greg Ladd, a lawyer and owner of health shake company Shake It, for the seat.

Speaking to the Herald-Leader earlier this year, Sheehan said her experience on council gives her an edge over her competitors.

“I know I’ve been effective,” she said. “I have been able to work for my neighborhoods to resolve some of the long-standing issues that they have had before them. Whether it’s street repairs, or code enforcement, or wanting to even do something as simple as organize a neighborhood association, the things that I have been able to work on are the things that affect people’s everyday lives.”

Sheehan said the top issue in the 5th district is addressing basic needs, including housing, access to food, public safety and mental and physical well-being, and those are among the things she hopes to work toward.