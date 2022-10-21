Liz the Lettuce beamed onto Parliament

The lettuce recorded on a live stream which officially lasted longer than the Prime Minister was beamed onto the Houses of Parliament.

Liz Truss issued her resignation on Thursday afternoon after only 44 days as leader of the country to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after a chaotic week in the Conservative Party.

A live stream, created by the Daily Star, asked the question "Which wet lettuce will last longer?", referring to the Prime Minister and an actual lettuce.

And the viral video feed, featuring the lettuce, lit up Parliament on Thursday night.

The stunt, which began on Oct 14, was inspired by a column in The Economist which referred to the Prime Minister as an "iceberg lady" and said she had "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

A day before Truss resigned, the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, also referenced the lettuce.

Baroness Smith said: "We've also seen damage to the Prime Minister, who has lost the confidence of the public, of Parliament and of course of her own party.

"How embarrassing is it when, across the world, the media picks up on The Economist editorial that says the Prime Minister's likely shelf life is shorter than that of a lettuce."

The video originally showed a picture of Ms Truss next to an analogue clock, and a lettuce.

Very shortly after Ms Truss's resignation, the lettuce had a blonde wig placed on it, and the framed image of the PM was placed face down on the desk as various celebratory songs played.

Disco lights shone and a mini bottle of pink prosecco, a full glass and a miniature Gordons gin surrounded the lettuce.

A fake breaking news alert reading "Breaking: The lettuce will make a speech to the nation at a time TBC" ran across the bottom of the stream, imitating a news channel.

Social media users flocked to their screens to congratulate the lettuce when Ms Truss resigned.

News outlets from around the world have also been following the live stream, including in Bangkok, Sweden and Australia.

A new leader is to be announced by the Tory party before October 31.