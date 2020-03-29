Liz Hurley reveals she has finally washed her hair and put on make-up after 11 days caring for vulnerable family

Liz Hurley is currently living in lockdown with seven family and friends - some of whom are vulnerable (Getty Images)

She regularly shares images showing off her impressive hair and make-up skills on Instagram.

But Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she’s been too busy caring for loved ones in coronavirus lockdown to spend time on herself.

The model, 54, admitted she has finally washed her hair and put on make-up after eleven days looking after seven family and friends at her home - some of whom are vulnerable.

In a new post, the mum-of-one updated her 1.6m fans with what she had been up to in quarantine as she shared a picture of her wearing a lacy monochrome minidress, with dramatic eye make-up and a fresh blow-dry.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post.

“In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space.

“As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79-year-old mother and her sister - also in her late 70s - and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems.

“Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job. We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden.

“Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes.”

The star - who rose to fame as Hugh Grant’s girlfriend in the 1990s - has one 17-year-old son, Damian, from a former relationship.

Her post was popular with social media users who left more than 99,000 ‘likes’ and over 2,200 comments.

One person wrote: “So good that you are being safe!!!!!”

Another commented: “Admirable for your strength.”

A third shared: “Beautiful.”

And a fourth added: “Stay safe. All the best to you and your family.”

Many joked that they wished they were in lockdown with the model.

It comes as it was revealed that she has been instructing TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, 60, to ease his back pain by doing squats as he brushes his teeth.