How Liz Cheney went from Trump backer and GOP leader, to his fiercest critic and GOP outcast

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·8 min read

WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney's conservative values and commitment to the Republican Party once garnered high praise from fellow party members and elevated her to the third highest GOP post in the House after just one term.

But since the Wyoming lawmaker embraced the role as former President Donald Trump's loudest critic and most staunch congressional opponent, her party has tirelessly sought to cast her out.

The latest effort to dispel Cheney comes Tuesday, when voters will choose between her and Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming Republican primary that could end Cheney's run in Congress.

Here's a timeline of Cheney's rise and fall from GOP graces.

Wyoming GOP primary: Liz Cheney is up for reelection in Wyoming. What to know about her Aug. 16 primary

Cheney, Trump elected

Nov. 8, 2016

Cheney overwhelmingly won Wyoming's only House seat in 2016, the same year Trump was elected. She led Democratic challenger Ryan Greene 62% to 30%, according to the state's official vote tally.

Prior to the 2016 election, Cheney supported the then-Republican presidential nominee. In an August 2016 interview with conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh, she urged Republicans to "unify behind (Trump)" to defeat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Even after Trump's widely criticized comments about grabbing women, Cheney stood behind Trump, saying his comments were appalling but Clinton's actions regarding the handling of her emails were far worse.

Vast support of Trump, despite some criticisms

2017-2021

Throughout Trump's presidency, Cheney largely supported his positions. Almost 93% of the votes the Wyoming lawmaker cast between Trump's inauguration and the end of his term aligned with the former president's position, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis.

Still, even before the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021, Cheney did voice criticisms of the president when she had them, such as when she questioned whether Trump knew about reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops and offered a veiled criticism on his anti-mask stance.

Those criticisms led to early calls by Freedom Caucus members like Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for Cheney to be removed from leadership. Despite that, Cheney held onto her post for the time being and the former president still received her 2020 vote — a decision she later said she "regrets."

Cheney votes for Trump, who loses

November 2020

Cheney voted for Trump in the 2020 election, a decisions she'd later tell ABC News she regretted.

Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden, then spread unfounded claims there was mass voter fraud and that the election was stolen from him.

On Jan. 6, Cheney rebukes Trump

Jan. 6, 2021

The same day that a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, their aim to halt the certification of Biden's election win, Cheney offered a blistering rebuke of Trump.

“There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob," she said in a statement. "He lit the flame."

Cheney votes with Democrats to impeach Trump

Jan. 12, 2021

Days later, on Jan. 12, 2021, Cheney joined all House Democrats and nine other Republicans in voting to impeach the president on a charge of inciting a riot. It was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

House Republicans keep Cheney in leadership – for now

Feb. 3, 2021

Cheney survived an effort led by Trump loyalists to remove her as the third highest ranking House Republican. The Republican-only vote on a resolution calling for Cheney to step down, which took place behind closed doors on Feb. 3, 2021, received 145 votes against the resolution and just 61 in favor of it.

Wyoming GOP censures Cheney for impeachment vote

Feb. 6, 2021

A month after the Capitol riot, on Feb. 6, 2021, the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump. Just eight of the 74-member Wyoming Republican committee opposed censuring her.

Kevin McCarthy distances himself from Cheney

Feb. 24, 2021

An awkward interaction involving two of the House's top Republicans set into motion Cheney's removal from party leadership.

During a press conference, a reporter asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whether Trump should speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. McCarthy immediately responded that "Yes, he should," the Washington Post reported.

But when the same question was posed to Cheney, she offered a different answer: "That’s up to CPAC. I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following Jan. 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

McCarthy quickly ended the press conference, and the next day, took a swipe at Cheney, saying on Fox News that "the idea that a Republican would join with cancel culture is beyond wrong."

'The Big Lie'

May 3, 2021

On May 3, 2021, Trump released a statement via his Save America political action committee doubling down on false claims of election fraud. "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" the statement read.

Hours later, Cheney attempted to recast the narrative on Twitter: "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

Two days later, on May 5, 2021, Cheney pleaded with her party in a Washington Post op-ed to condemn the former president and his false claims.

Cheney ousted from leadership

May 12, 2021

On the eve of the vote that would finalize her removal, Cheney took to the House floor to warn that Trump and his GOP allies are threatening to "undermine our democracy.”

In a closed-door meeting, House Republicans stripped Cheney of her leadership post, citing her public sparring with Trump as a distraction for the party's efforts to win back the House in 2022. One of Cheney's Republican allies in the House, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said that Cheney was ousted by voice vote, not a secret ballot, as caucus rules usually dictate.

She was replaced by Trump ally Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as the No. 3 House Republican.

Jan. 6 committee established

June 30, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on June 24, 2021, announced the intent to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, following a failed effort to create a bipartisan commission.

Pelosi introduced the motion officially on June 28, 2021, and it passed 222-190 on June 30, 2021, almost entirely along party lines. Cheney and Kinzinger voted with Democrats to create the select committee.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger were tapped by Pelosi to join the committee the next day, making them the only Republicans on the panel. Cheney was later selected as the committee's vice chair.

Harriet Hagemen announces Congress bid

Sept. 9, 2021

Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former GOP Wyoming gubernatorial candidate, announced she would challenge Cheney for the state's sole House seat.

"The people of Wyoming deserve leaders who reflect their views and values, but Liz Cheney betrayed us because of her personal war with President Trump, who won Wyoming by massive majorities twice,” Hageman said in a statement ahead of her official announcement.

Trump endorsed Hageman the same day, saying in a statement that he "strongly endorses" Hageman in "replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.” Cheney hit back on Twitter: "Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it."

Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Cheney

Fall 2021

Wyoming voters told USA TODAY in September 2021 they weren't happy with Cheney’s prominent role in rebuffing the former president. One Wyoming resident described Cheney's impeachment vote as a "betrayal"; another said she's "not representing the will" of her constituents. Another voter called her “very effective” despite not liking all her policy positions.

On Nov. 16, 2021, the Republican Party of Cheney's home state voted to no longer recognize their sole U.S. House lawmaker as a member of the GOP, a move Cheney's press secretary described at the time as "laughable."

McCarthy endorses Hageman

Feb. 17

McCarthy offered his endorsement for Cheney's primary opponent, an atypical move for a party leader. In a subtle dig at Cheney, thetop House Republican wrote in a statement that "the most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents."

Jan. 6 hearings put Cheney in spotlight

Summer 2022

Cheney's national star power grew exponentially with the start of the blockbuster Jan. 6 committee hearings of this summer. Her role as vice chair of the committee investigating the Capitol attack placed her as the primary opponent to Trump's false claims of election fraud, oftentimes giving lengthy monologues about democracy and the former president's threat to it.

In her opening remarks to the final Jan. 6 hearing of the summer, Cheney took direct aim at Trump, arguing that despite his own advisors telling him he lost the election, he willfully chose to ignore them.

“The strategy is to blame people his advisers called ‘the crazies’ for what Donald Trump did,” Cheney said during the primetime hearing. “This, of course, is nonsense. President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

Wyoming primary election

Aug. 16

The Wyoming GOP primary is Tuesday. Because of the state's consistently conservative slant, the winner of this primary is seen as the likely winner of the general election.

Cheney faces a tough reelection effort, with a recent Casper Star-Tribune poll showing Hageman in a commanding 22-point lead lead. Through June 30, Cheney raised $11.3 million, and Hageman raised $3.7 million.

Whether Cheney will be able to hold onto her seat is yet to be seen.

Contributing: Chelsey Cox, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney's scolding of Trump and how she became a Republican outcast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe