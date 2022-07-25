Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee could subpoena Ginni Thomas

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is considering subpoenaing Virginia "Ginni" Thomas if she doesn't agree to sit for a voluntary interview, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday.

On Sunday's State of the Union, Cheney said Thomas' attorney is still "engaged" with the committee, but the panel is "fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena" if she won't make a voluntarily appearance. "I hope it doesn't get to that," Cheney added.

Thomas, a conservative activist, is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The Jan. 6 committee has obtained texts Thomas sent to former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, urging him to do what he could to overturn the results.

Cheney also revealed that the committee has not yet decided whether to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, calling this something the panel takes "very seriously." She believes that "Donald Trump, the violation of his oath of office, the violation of the Constitution that he engaged in, is the most serious misconduct of any president in the history of our nation." She added that there is "no doubt" in her mind that Trump "is unfit for further office."

