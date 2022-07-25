Liz Cheney is up for reelection in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Erin Mansfield and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has been thrust into the spotlight due to her prominent position on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, her vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump and the pushback she's received from her fellow Republicans as a result.

But she may not stay in Congress for long.

In her home state of Wyoming, Cheney is fighting to keep her House seat from Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed lawyer. Here's what you need to know about the race:

  • 🏛️ In short: Cheney faces a tough reelection effort against  Hageman. Though she leads Hageman in fundraising, she trailed Hageman significantly in a recent poll.

  • 👱‍♂️ Why this matters: Cheney has broken from the rest of the Republican Party because of her criticism of Trump and his attempt to stay in office after losing reelection. The race is a test of how strong the former president’s hold is in one of the most conservative states in the country.

  • 🗳️ Election Day: The Republican primary in Wyoming is Aug. 16. Because the state is so conservative, the winner of this primary is seen as the likely winner the general election.

Who is Liz Cheney?: House Republicans' former No. 3, daughter of a VP, Trump critic

Jan. 6 committee says Trump called a witness. Was it 'tampering?'
Jan. 6 committee says Trump called a witness. Was it 'tampering?'

The candidates

Who is Liz Cheney? Cheney is Wyoming’s only representative in the House, due to its small population. Shewas formerly the House's third-ranking Republican and serves as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Who is Harriet Hageman? Hageman is the leading Republican challenger for Cheney’s congressional seat. She unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

What separates them? The main difference is their relationship with Trump. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment over his alleged incitement of a riot, and she lost her spot as head of the House GOP conference after refusing to endorse the former president’s false claims of election fraud. Hageman, on the other hand, has Trump's endorsement and is vocal in her support of him.

Wyoming primary: Can Liz Cheney get re-elected after January 6 hearings?

The money

How much are the candidates raising?: Through June 30, Cheney raised $11.3 million, and Hageman raised $3.7 million. That’s $15 million in a state with about 280,000 registered voters.

Does the money make a difference?: Many elections are won by the best-funded candidate, but the money hasn't shown signs of helping Cheney. A poll from the Casper Star Tribune July 15 showed Cheney 22 points behind Hageman. Trump won Wyoming in 2020 with about 70% of the vote, and he remains very popular in the state.

Where are they getting their money?: In the most recent quarter, Cheney received 76% of her donations from large donors, and 73% were from out of state residents and political actions committees, or PACs, which are often formed to raise money for a candidate or group of candidates. Hageman is getting 40% of her donations from Cowboy State residents and PACs. Hageman also has more pull with small donors, who make up 43% of her donations, a signal of grassroots support.

Who are some of Cheney’s donors?: Cheney received money from her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former President George W. Bush, and many others who worked in their administration. Even some Democratic donors have given her money because of the stance she has taken against Trump.

Who's backing Hageman?: The House Freedom Fund, which supports members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, backs Hageman. She also has support from big name Republicans in Congress like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (who took Cheney's place in House GOP leadership), and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Liz Cheney vs. Trump: The feud forcing Wyoming to ask hard questions

The voters

Who votes in Wyoming?: About 71% of registered voters are Republicans, and 15% are Democrats, according to numbers from the Wyoming Secretary of State. The rest are independent or registered with a smaller party.

How do Wyoming voters feel about Cheney’s bad blood with Trump?: Many Wyoming voters aren’t happy with Cheney’s prominent role in rebuffing the former president. In September 2021, one Wyoming resident described Cheney's impeachment vote as a "betrayal" and another said she's "not representing the will" of her constituents. Another voter called her “very effective” despite not liking all her policy positions.

Contributing: Ledyard King, Hannah Gaber, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney: What to know about Jan 6 committee member's August primary

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian rouble weakens as market takes stock of rate cut

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble weakened in jittery Moscow trade on Monday, adjusting to the central bank's decision to slash interest rates on Friday, and as a rouble-supportive tax-payment period reaches its peak. The rouble lost ground on Friday after Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 1.5 percentage points to 8.0% and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction continues for longer than previously expected. The rouble has become the world's strongest-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Ukraine war: Russia offers reassurances over grain exports amid uncertainty over deal following missile attack

    Russia has given reassurances about global grain stocks after fears the supply chain could be thrown into chaos following missile strikes on a key Ukrainian city. Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal last week allowing grain exports to resume from Black Sea ports after they were blockaded by Vladimir Putin's forces. The deal, which was also signed by the UN and Turkey at the ceremony in Istanbul, raised hopes an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion could be eased.

  • Northumberland Ferries warns vehicles may not be recovered as engine room fire burns

    WOOD ISLANDS, P.E.I. — An engine room fire that broke out aboard a ferry crossing the Northumberland Strait between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday morning continues to burn more than 24 hours later, and the company is warning the 83 vehicles aboard the ship may not be recovered. Northumberland Ferries Ltd. said Saturday afternoon smoke could still be seen billowing out of the vessel's funnels, a stack aboard the ship used to emit engine exhaust. Efforts to extinguish the blaze we

  • David Ortiz steals the Hall of Fame show and delivers powerful message in Cooperstown | Opinion

    In a Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges and Buck O’Neil, David Ortiz provided the glorious finale.

  • Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee

    Agency’s credibility is in question amid criminal investigation

  • Trump says 'Americans kneel to God, and God alone' as support for Christian nationalism grows among Republicans

    Trump's comment comes as Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself a Christian nationalist and Lauren Boebert says the church should direct the government.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo