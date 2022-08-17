Liz Cheney for president?

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Gas prices are dropping. Liz Cheney lost her primary —  but could run for higher office. And a team of scientists wants to resurrect a predator that has been extinct nearly a century.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Wednesday. Ready for the news?

But first, eyes to the sky! 🤩 If you live across the far northern U.S., make plans to get outside tonight and hope for clear skies. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon. Find out how to see them here.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Liz Cheney for president?

Rep. Liz Cheney, Trump's most prominent Republican critic, said she's intent on keeping him out of the Oval Office and may consider a presidential run herself. Hours after her stinging defeat in her GOP primary in Wyoming, she said a 2024 campaign "is something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months." She did not mention party affiliation, and there has been speculation she could run as an independent. But analysts are skeptical, saying Cheney is unlikely to beat Trump or even be a viable independent candidate. Keep reading.

🗳 Wyoming, Alaska primaries recap: Cheney loses to Hageman in Wyoming; Alaska's Murkowski and Palin advance to general.

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters at an event during the Wyoming primary election at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, on Aug. 16, 2022. Cheney lost her U.S. House to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, in the latest signal of her party's disavowal of traditional conservatism in favor of Trump's election-denying movement.
Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters at an event during the Wyoming primary election at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, on Aug. 16, 2022. Cheney lost her U.S. House to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, in the latest signal of her party's disavowal of traditional conservatism in favor of Trump's election-denying movement.

Giuliani appears before grand jury

Rudy Giuliani departed a Georgia courthouse Wednesday, declining to comment following a nearly six-hour session before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election. Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, declined to say whether former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer invoked his right against self-incrimination after being designated by prosecutors as a target of the inquiry. Giuliani had made wide-ranging claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots while ignoring a hand-count audit that confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the state. Giuliani is the closest Trump associate known to have been summoned before the Fulton County grand jury, and demands for the testimony of others are pending. Here's the latest on Trump's investigations. 

Rudy Giuliani walks into the Fulton County Courthouse to appear before a grand jury aiding in the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation. Giuliani is a target of the ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 elections.
Rudy Giuliani walks into the Fulton County Courthouse to appear before a grand jury aiding in the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation. Giuliani is a target of the ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 elections.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

How low can gas prices go?

After the national average for gas surpassed $5 per gallon in June, U.S. drivers are finally finding some relief. As of Wednesday, AAA data showed the average price per gallon in 29 states was below $4, and a handful of Southern states are inching closer to $3. But experts warn that prices could spike again. See what gas prices look like in each state.

  • Why are gas prices falling? Lackluster demand among drivers and oil released from the strategic petroleum reserve have helped, but the majority of the savings come from the drop in oil prices.

  • Will they go below $3? Wholesale gasoline futures indicate gas prices in "quite a few" areas could fall under $3 around Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service. This includes regions in Oklahoma, Kansas and Gulf Coast states like Texas.

As of Wednesday, AAA data showed the average price per gallon in 29 states was below $4, and a handful of Southern states are inching closer to $3.
As of Wednesday, AAA data showed the average price per gallon in 29 states was below $4, and a handful of Southern states are inching closer to $3.

Female athletes stiffed on scholarships

Under Title IX, schools are required to distribute athletic scholarship dollars equitably between men and women. But each year, thousands of the nation's top college female athletes get the short end of the same stick. And unlike some aspects of Title IX that are subjective and complex, the scholarship requirement is relatively straightforward. USA TODAY analyzed the 107 public universities with top football programs. Only 32 complied. Read the investigation here.

Members of the UConn women's rowing team rally about being cut by the university after the season, in Storrs, Conn., on April 19, 2021.
Members of the UConn women's rowing team rally about being cut by the university after the season, in Storrs, Conn., on April 19, 2021.

Real quick

Resurrecting the Tasmanian tiger

The Tasmanian tiger hasn't roamed Earth in nearly 100 years. But a genetic engineering company called Colossal is looking to resurrect it. In a project that sounds like it's straight out of Jurassic Park, scientists will use gene-editing technology and a complete Tasmanian tiger genome from a preserved specimen to create an embryo. The ultimate goal is to reestablish the animal on the island of Tasmania, off the southeast tip of Australia. The predator was exterminated in the early 20th century because it was a threat to livestock. Keep reading

The last known live Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, died in captivity in 1936
The last known live Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, died in captivity in 1936

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices, Rudy Giuliani, Liz Cheney, Tasmanian tiger resurrection. It's Wednesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stop complaining about FBI's Trump search and pay attention to Georgia. That's the crime.

    Everyone who participated in attempts to defraud the American people of their elected president, Joe Biden, should be held liable for their actions.

  • ‘Viper’ Merrick Garland’s Trump FBI Raid Is Only the ‘First Inning’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDemocratic strategist James Carville has a message for people who are doubting Merrick Garland: Just wait.“People are like, well, but let’s wait and see a little bit. And this is like the top of the first inning. I mean, remember Merrick Garland is like a pit viper. He prosecuted the Oklahoma City bomber case, the Unabomber case, the Olympic bomber case. And I think these guys are really methodical,” Carville says on this episode of The New Abnormal pol

  • Alligator kills 88-year-old woman in South Carolina after she slipped while gardening, officials say

    Authorities were notified of an alligator "standing guard" next to a human body in a gated adult community Monday morning.

  • 'It's over' for the Trump Organization if its CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, legal analyst and ex-prosecutor says

    The New York Times reported on Monday that Weisselberg is expected to take a plea deal in a case that involves 15 felony charges against him.

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Blue Jays reasons for hope, reasons for concern

    The Blue Jays have given Toronto fans a rollercoaster of a season, with the team looking like World Series contenders one night, and missing the playoffs the next. Julia Kreuz discusses where the Jays need to improve if they are to make a much anticipated postseason run.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime