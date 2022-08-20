Liz Cheney is the leader of the anti-Trump Republican resistance – where does it go now?

David Smith in Washington
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

She knew the price of defying Donald Trump but did it anyway. Liz Cheney, crushed in a primary election in Wyoming, was anointed by supporters and commentators as leader of the Republican resistance to the former US president.

But that invited a question: what resistance? Admirers of the three-term congresswoman who lost her House seat to a Trump-backed challenger warn that she could now find herself a general without an army.

In her concession speech in Jackson, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Cheney pointed out that if she had been willing to parrot Trump’s election lies, she would have remained in Congress. Instead she voted to impeach him and, as vice-chair of the January 6 committee, eviscerated him on primetime TV.

Now, having transferred leftover campaign funds into a new entity, The Great Task, and hinted at a presidential run, she seems determined to embrace her status as the face of the Never Trump movement.

“She set herself up to be that, to be the force that is going to stand up and fight because very few people have come forward and taken such a powerful stance,” said Monika McDermott, a political science professor at Fordham University in New York.

“It helps that she lost so she’s able to do that. That’s what she’s hoping to be.”

The Great Task, however, may be an understatement of the challenge ahead. Trump’s Republican critics did appear to have the wind at their backs just couple of months ago as his poll ratings sank, he was pummeled by the January 6 committee and candidates he endorsed lost primaries in Georgia and elsewhere.

But the 76-year-old managed to turn an FBI search for government secrets at his home in Florida into a public relations triumph with his base. Donations poured in and Republicans rallied. Even potential 2024 rivals such as Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, felt obliged to question the justice department’s motives.

Meanwhile, Trump-favoured candidates surged in states such as Arizona, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Of the 10 House Republicans, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, only two remain up for re-election.

McDermott said: “It seemed like he was fading from the public eye and a lot of people, especially Republicans, were glad about that. But his base is being riled up again. The FBI search was one source of that. The primary wins have been another.

“He has bounced back. He’s rebounded quite a bit from where he was post-presidency. At this point he is the titular head of the Republican party, whether people want him to be or not.”

Frank Luntz, a pollster who has advised many Republican campaigns, agreed that the primary wins are significant. He said: “Trump’s probably stronger with the GOP right now because of the Mar-a-Lago raid than in any time in the last six months.

“He’s turned himself into a victim and that unites Republicans around him. So they [the US justice department] better have something, because he has a new life within the GOP.”

‘Whatever it takes’

Anti-Trump forces remain scattered. Some Republican senators, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, and governors, such as Larry Hogan of Maryland, remain willing to speak out. Disaffected conservatives have set up ventures such as the Lincoln Project, Principles First, the Republican Accountability Project and the Bulwark website.

Adam Kinzinger, Cheney’s sole Republican colleague on the January 6 committee, created a group called Country First to recruit and back anti-Trump candidates. But Kinzinger himself is retiring.

With her storied name – her father, Dick Cheney, was vice-president under George W Bush – Cheney could emerge as the de facto resistance leader, touring the country and TV studios, prosecuting the case against Trump as an existential threat to democracy. Her work on the January 6 committee will continue until she relinquishes her seat in January. More televised hearings are promised.

On Wednesday she told NBC: “I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

She added that running for president “is something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months”.

It would be tough. Cheney would have almost no chance of winning a primary and could expect the Republican National Committee to look for reasons to keep her off the debate stage. Few know the pitfalls better than Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois who took on Trump in 2020.

Walsh said: “There is no anti-Trump movement in the Republican party. I love Liz and she’s a hero for what she did and God bless her but, as I realised two years ago, there’s no room in that party for me. There’s no room in this party for her. She knows that. She’s got a bigger name so she’ll leverage it but she’s got no army to lead.”

So where do anti-Trump Republicans go from here?

“What Liz Cheney is going to find is this is a difficult road because, if you play this road out all the way, you have to do what I do, which is temporarily be on Team Democrat, which is weird for a Tea Party guy like me.

“I know Liz believes the Republican party right now is a threat to our democracy. If you believe that then you have to support people who will defeat Republicans and right now the only people who will defeat Republicans are Democrats. I think Liz is getting close to that point.”

Walsh admitted that being on “Team Democrat” is still a strange sensation.

“It’s fucking bizarre. Once a week, I pinch myself and think, ‘How the hell did I get here?’ I mean, I’m out there trying to help Tim Ryan win in Ohio but this is where we are because my former party has become what they’ve become.

“I don’t know what Liz will do. Again, she’s a different animal because she’s a Cheney and she can stay in that party and raise hell, but to what end? It can’t be changed.”

‘A big mistake’

If Trump is the Republican nominee, Cheney could stand as an independent in a general election. But that would run the “spoiler” risk of peeling off anti-Trump Republicans from the Democrat, presumably Joe Biden, and inadvertently giving Trump a path to the White House.

Luntz predicted: “She actually would take away more Biden votes than Trump votes.”

Cheney has won the admiration of Democrats and independents but some observers detect hubris. In her concession speech, she raised eyebrows by drawing parallels with Abraham Lincoln, the president who steered the union through the civil war.

Cheney said: “The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

Luntz said: “Some Republicans who admire her tenacity and her convictions became annoyed that she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln. That was a big mistake. Whoever wrote that line really should be fired because instead of it being about Trump it became about her. And that did her irreparable damage.”

The Cheneys have been players in Washington for half a century, from the time Dick Cheney first ran for Congress to the arrival of Liz Cheney in 2017. She rose to the same position as her father, No 3 Republican in the House, only to be ousted as punishment for her dissent.

Then, on Tuesday, after the highest turnout of any Republican primary in Wyoming’s 132-year history, Cheney lost to the conservative lawyer Harriet Hageman by 36 points. Trump acolytes gloated that it signified the final purge of the Bush-Cheney era, surpassed by his populist brand of “America first” and baseless conspiracy theories. The Never Trumpers were in retreat once more.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: “Liz Cheney certainly won the hearts of many Democrats and independents but her power in the Republican party doesn’t hold a candle to Donald Trump.

“We have to just be honest about that. She’s not a real threat to Donald Trump. She sees herself as kind of saviour but it’s in a party that’s not really looking for a saviour.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Moving Yusei Kikuchi to bullpen was Blue Jays’ only sensible option

    Yusei Kikuchi has struggled mightily in the first year of a three-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Blue Jays last offseason.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t