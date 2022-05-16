Liz Cheney Calls Out GOP Leaders For Enabling White Nationalism

Arthur Delaney
·2 min read
Liz Cheney Calls Out GOP Leaders For Enabling White Nationalism

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for enabling white nationalism in the wake of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend.

“The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism,” Cheney wrote on Twitter Monday. “History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse.”

Authorities say the Buffalo shooter killed 10 people, most of them Black, after posting a manifesto online espousing the “great replacement” conspiracy claim that elites are using immigration and other policies to marginalize white Americans in favor of people of other races.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the third-ranking Republican in the House, released campaign ads last year that claimed Democrats were creating a “permanent election insurrection” by advocating for a pathway to citizenship for uncodumented immigrants.

“Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington,” one of Stefanik’s ads said.

Stefanik’s ads were immediately controversial. Her hometown newspaper condemned the ads shortly after they appeared.

McCarthy, on the other hand, has hesitated to condemn his own colleagues. When Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) participated in a white nationalist conference earlier this year, McCarthy criticized the event itself but said the lawmakers wouldn’t face any internal party discipline.

The Republican conference elevated Stefanik to leadership after ousting Cheney for accurately saying that President Joe Biden achieved a legitimate victory over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has devoted airtime to “great replacement” fearmongering, and the concept seems to have found its way into various conservative talking points, in one form or another.

A number of Republicans seized on the national shortage of baby formula last week to suggest that Biden is withholding sustenance from American babies in order to give it to migrants in federal custody at border facilities ― never mind that the federal government is obligated by a court order (and basic human decency) to give its detainees food and water.

On Monday, Stefanik doubled down on the idea that Democrats are plotting to reshape the electorate through underhanded means.

“Democrats desperately want wide open borders and mass amnesty for illegals allowing them to vote,” she wrote on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

