Liz Cheney attack ad against Donald Trump airs ahead of his CNN town hall in New Hampshire

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s first town hall with CNN, former Rep. Liz Cheney is airing an attack ad against the former president for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney said in the ad, titled “Risk.” “He lost the election and he knew it.”

Cheney was vice chair of the now-dissolved House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. The committee in its final report concluded Trump was the "central cause" behind the riots.

Cheney during her time in Congress was one of the most outspoken Republican lawmakers against Trump. She was the third highest ranking Republican in the House, but was stripped of that position for her vocal criticisms. In 2022, she lost a primary election against Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who now represents Wyoming’s only congressional district.

Rep. Liz Cheney , R-Wyo., vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Cheney attack ad to air during Trump visit to New Hampshire

The ad is funded by Cheney’s political organization, Great Task PAC, and is airing in New Hampshire to coincide with Trump’s Wednesday appearance on CNN at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, NBC News reported.

“There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president” Cheney said in the ad, against the backdrop of violent footage of the Capitol attack. “Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn’t care.”

“Donald Trump has proven he is unfit to serve office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney continued.

US Rep. Liz Cheney during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in honor of the US Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2022.

2024 plans for Cheney are unclear

Cheney has become a national figure for anti-Trump Republicans for her open opposition to the former president and her work on the Jan. 6 committee, raising speculation she could launch a presidential campaign in 2024.

“This fight is not over – it may take many years,” Cheney said in her concession speech after she lost her primary. “For anyone wondering about my own future, let me say this: I will do everything in my power to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office.”

So far, Cheney has not made any public moves that could suggest she will be running for the White House, but she has not ruled out a 2024 bid.

A presidential campaign is “something that I’m thinking about,” Cheney said last year on NBC’s “Today Show.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyoming. Cheney lost to Republican opponent Harriet Hageman in the primary.

