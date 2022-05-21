Livingston woman dies after crashing into back of semi trailer on Highway 99 in Turlock

A Livingston woman died Friday after her SUV rear-ended a semi truck that had pulled to the shoulder of Highway 99 in Turlock, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded to a collision call about 1:30 p.m. on southbound 99, just south of Lander Avenue. They found a 2011 Buick SUV had crashed into the rear of a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination on the west shoulder.

A preliminary investigation showed the semi driver, from Bakersfield, pulled off after noticing a mechanical issue with his trailer. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV also moved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and struck the rear of the trailer.

The woman had major injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where she later died. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The CHP said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and likely would have survived if she had one on because the inside of the SUV did not come into contact with the trailer.

CHP emphasized all motorists should wear seat belts to help save lives.