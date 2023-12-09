Livingston 0-1 Hibernian: David Martindale's suffer seventh straight defeat

David Martindale insists he's "up for the fight" after Hibernian condemned his Livingston side to their seventh successive Scottish Premiership defeat.

Martin Boyle's arrowed first-half strike was enough to get his Hibs back on track after their three game-winning streak was ended in brutal fashion at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

The visitors thought they had doubled in their advantage in the second period, but VAR ruled Dylan Vente to be offside after he nodded home.

Victory sees Nick Montgomery's side move up to fourth, while Livingston stay rooted to the foot of the table.

But the Livingston manager is defiant in his side's ability to beat the drop, as well as defending his own position at the top-flight strugglers.

"I've got to take full responsibility. I've got big enough shoulders," Martindale told BBC Scotland.

I've got a January window coming up and we can bring players in. Do I need to make the squad stronger? Of course I do.

"We played against a very good Hibs side today. I'm not trying to make excuses. I chose to be here. I'm up for the fight. I'm up for the challenge."

The hosts started with far more confidence than their lowly position and form would suggest, but failed to trouble David Marshall during the bright spell.

Having barely forayed into the final third, Hibs were pitiless as Elie Youan's surging run allowed the ball to break the way of Boyle, who scored a trademark goal in the week he celebrated 300 appearances for the Leith club.

Already aggrieved after the sucker-punch, the home frustrations grew as play rolled on after Kurtis Guthrie tumbled in the box under pressure from Joe Newell.

VAR did not intervene on that occasion, though it would give Livingston reprieve when it ruled that Vente had nodded in from an offside position, sparing Shamal George's blushes following a howler at the back.

As has been the case in recent victories, Marshall was again required to maintain his side's lead, with two fine stops to keep out Sean Kelly and Bruce Anderson.

David Martindale thought his side might be saved by a injury-time penalty following a Paul Hanlon handball, but striker Mo Sangare had strayed offside to further add to the West Lothian woes.

Player of the match - Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

Boyle (left) didn't manage to grab a goal on his landmark 300th appearance on Wednesday. A legend in Leith, his strike proved the difference as his menace and work rate were both on show.

Changed fortunes for both sides - analysis

When these sides last met in August, they both seemed so far away from the current entities that stepped out in the rain at Almondvale.

Hibs were bulldozered on the day in what was the final nail in the coffin of Lee Johnson's Easter Road tenure.

Before, they were rudderless. Here, they were ruthless. Before, they were soft. Here, they were solid.

Montgomery's men were far from their free-flowing best, but they showed plenty of determination and composure to grind one out in brutal conditions.

Based off that showing on a summer's day in the sunshine on Leith, Livingston looked destined for another season of defying expectation.

Martindale's side showed flashes of the outfit that has impressed the top-flight for years, but the grit and guile that had become synonymous with this side has seemingly seeped away.

Seven losses in a row, the last six without scoring. That makes them first team to suffer six successive top-flight defeats with no goals since Aberdeen in 1999.

The manager maintains that the changing room holds the necessary quality to escape the self-admitted "crisis" they find themselves in.

With every passing week, the lack of evidence to back up that belief up leaves Livingston languishing.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I look at the game, I think we were really unlucky not to take anything from the game. I thought the players' application, effort, intensity was all there.

"I thought there was a penalty in the first half for Kurtis Guthrie. I'm disappointed the on-field referee wasn't asked to go and look at that."

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "It's a hard-fought three points. It was really difficult conditions for both teams. I'm really happy with the three points.

"It was a great finish from Boyley, who's just passed 300 games for the club. You can see how much it means to him and the boys. He's delivered the goods today."

What's next?

Livingston are at home against as they welcome Kilmarnock next Saturday, while Hibs travel to Perth to face St Johnstone (both 15:00 GMT).