Living with water pollution in Guatemala

Marita Moloney - BBC News
·1 min read

The first UN water summit in almost 50 years is taking place this week in New York City, where thousands of delegates will meet to discuss a looming global water crisis caused by overconsumption and overdevelopment.

Reuters news agency sent a photographer to the Las Vacas river in the Chinautla municipality outside Guatemala City on Tuesday to record the impact that pollution is having on one waterway.

A general view of waste from Guatemala's largest landfill on the Las Vacas river basin
A general view of waste from Guatemala's largest landfill on the Las Vacas river basin
Men search for scrap metal in the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
People collect scrap metal from the polluted river, which is straddled by Guatemala's largest landfill
A man poses for a portrait after working in the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
This man, known as "Canche", is one of these informal workers
A man searches for scrap metal in the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
According to one non-profit group, The Ocean Cleanup, about 20,000 tonnes of rubbish are carried by the Las Vacas river each year
A cow and her calves cross the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
And it's not just humans that can be spotted in the rubbish-clogged waters, as seen here as a cow and her calves cross the river
Two boys cross the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
Abner, 12, and Anderson, 9, were also pictured wading through the murky waters
A man searches for scrap metal in the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river
Las Vacas is a tributary of the Rio Motagua, the largest river in Guatemala which flows into the Caribbean Sea
A general view of an illegal dump on the banks of the Las Vacas river
Last year, the Ocean Cleanup installed a steel-mesh screen on the river to try and stop the plastics before they reach the Caribbean

All images subject to copyright.

Latest Stories