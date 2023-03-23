Living with water pollution in Guatemala

The first UN water summit in almost 50 years is taking place this week in New York City, where thousands of delegates will meet to discuss a looming global water crisis caused by overconsumption and overdevelopment.
Reuters news agency sent a photographer to the Las Vacas river in the Chinautla municipality outside Guatemala City on Tuesday to record the impact that pollution is having on one waterway.
A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new study examining the effect of development on biodiversity and species-at-risk in a massive national park could shut down part of Ontario's plan to build housing in the area. Guilbeault says the study will be done as soon as possible on Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area. He says collaboration with Ontario has been impossible on environmental concerns over proposed housing developments. Premier Doug Ford
The decades-long saga to harness the highest tides in the world to create renewable energy seems to have hit another snag. But the problem is not the powerful currents, it's red tape. The CEO of Sustainable Marine Energy, a company based in Scotland with an office in Dartmouth, says his company is stepping back from its application for a site with the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) near Parrsboro, N.S. "We have notified [the Department of Fisheries and Oceans] that we
Premier Danielle Smith says renewable energy is unreliable and that Alberta should build additional gas-fired power plants for a more predictable source of electricity. "This is a natural gas basin," Smith told delegates at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) convention in Edmonton on Wednesday. "We are a natural gas province. And we will continue to build natural gas power plants, because that is what makes sense in Alberta." In response to questions from rural councillors, Smith also sai
UPDATED with latest: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita remained closed for a second day running today after high winds and rain prompted park officials to close park gates on Tuesday. While the winds have diminished, the region has seen over an inch of rain from the most recent storm and heavy thunderstorms are […]