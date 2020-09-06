Living Vehicle unveiled its luxury new travel trailer RV with a convertible home office starting at almost $229,300 — take a look inside

The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

Living Vehicle has unveiled its newest luxury 2021 off-grid travel trailer.

The trailer comes in three different models ranging from $229,995 to $369,995, but the only difference between the three is the power systems.

The luxury home on wheels can optionally come with a home office set up that transforms the bedroom into a workspace for digital nomads or people working remotely amid the pandemic.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Living Vehicle has unveiled its latest luxury 2021 off-grid travel trailer with an optional home office to meet the increasing demands for RVs amid the pandemic.

According to Living Vehicle, the company creates travel trailers that look more like "luxury apartments" than RVs by using high-end technology and a modern design.

Like many companies in the RV, travel trailer, and camper van industry, Living Vehicle offers a long list of optional upgrades that can further implement more luxury amenities into the tiny home on wheels, such as a spa bathroom, guest bed stored in the ceiling of the trailer, and a home office.

The new 2021 Living Vehicle trailer comes in three versions: the $229,995 Core, $289,995 Max, and $369,995 Pro. However, the only difference between the three are the power systems and weights.

The Core, Max, and Pro are all powered by Volta Power Systems' lithium-ion battery, which can also double as an electric vehicle charger if the trailer is being towed by an EV.

Keep scrolling to see inside the new ultra-luxe 2021 model:

The 2021 Living Vehicle trailer's exterior is made of aluminum with stainless steel components, but no wood.

View photos The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road. Living Vehicle More

This allows the body to stay intact through off-roading adventures, although off-road capable wheels and a four-inch lift both come optional.

View photos The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer's exterior. Living Vehicle More

The insulated travel trailer can also sustain itself through all four seasons, in part by using its basement to store temperature-sensitive power and water supplies, and technology.

View photos The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road. Living Vehicle More

The 2021 trailer's primary bedroom includes a queen-sized eight-inch memory foam mattress, closet, skylight, and an optional 70-inch television with surround sound for movie nights inside.

View photos The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer's interior. Living Vehicle More

The secondary sleeping space can be set up in the living room by rearranging the dining table and lounge cushions to create a queen-size bed.

View photos The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer's interior. Living Vehicle More

Story continues