Living like royalty at The Oberoi Udaivilas in India’s Udaipur

Palatial, Disney-like, romantic — The Oberoi Udaivilas has all the splendour and charm you’d expect from an Oberoi property (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Situated in Udaipur, a western Indian city built on lakes otherwise known as ‘The Venice of the East’, The Oberoi Udaivilas couldn’t have a more idyllic setting. A property that’s attracted A-listers and royalty alike, luxury here is uncompromised.

With much to see in the area, the hard part will be leaving for sightseeing. The solution? Carve out a large section of your itinerary to just kick back in this Rajasthani haven.

Where?

Located on the western banks of Lake Pichola, The Oberoi Udaivilas is spread over 50 acres of manicured gardens. It takes 45 minutes by car to reach the property from the airport and only 25 minutes from the station. A mere four miles from the centre of Udaipur, it’s the ideal spot to base yourself for exploring the city.

The hotel’s lily pond is among the stunning features that have attracted royalty and A-listers alike (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Style

Palatial, Disney-like, romantic — The Oberoi Udaivilas has all the splendour and charm you’d expect from an Oberoi property. A purpose-made palace with 87 rooms, it was designed to reflect the layout of the city. Seven lakes are interlinked by waterways, with the city’s grand cupolas, domes and walkways connecting seamlessly together.

The interiors champion a blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Western styles, with gleaming marble floors, handpainted murals, mosaicked ceilings and block-printed fabrics. The look is overall traditional but tasteful modern accents are dispersed throughout.

The interiors champion a blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Western styles, with gleaming marble floors, handpainted murals, mosaicked ceilings and block-printed fabrics (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Outside, the former hunting ground of the Maharana of Udaipur has been transformed with ceremonious courtyards, water features, swimming pools, lakeside bars and intricate installations. Peacocks roam free, sunbirds hover for nectar, and butterflies form figures of eight in the mid-morning heat.

Which room?

Swerve the suites in favour of the premier rooms with semi-private pools. Why, you say? Because, although beautiful, the suites are too far back from the waterfront. Of course, you’ll have to take a size downgrade but you’ll more than make up for it with unrivalled sunset views and a pool that looks out over the entire lake.

Spacious yet intimate, these rooms come with a small living room area; a marble ensuite with both a tub and shower; and a private veranda complete with a colourful sunbrella, which on first sight will get you instantly in the holiday mood.

Spacious yet intimate, the premier rooms come with a small living room area (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

You’ll sleep in a postered teak bed, and find silk slippers laid out at turndown with a pillow menu to ensure you get the comfiest night’s sleep.

Should you forget an eye mask, ear plugs or charger, they’ll arrive at your door within minutes.

Food & Drink

There are three restaurants at the hotel. Udaimahal is an indoor fine dining restaurant that’s open only in the evening. Both Suryamahal, also indoors, and Chandi, an alfresco option, offer all-day dining.

Breakfast is impressive and both the menu and the buffet are awash with options from traditional Indian breakfast to sugar-glazed pastries, perfectly cooked eggs and wellness staples such as chai seed pudding.

A premium room with semi-private pool (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

For lunch and dinner, it’s all to play for. You can eat cuisine from around the world, from nasi goreng to BBQ ribs and pizza but we’d urge you to opt for Indian. When in Rome and all that.

A server will expertly guide you on a banquet but take it from us: the black daal is smooth, the tandoori is tender, the garlic naan flakes perfectly. and the butter paneer is devilishly moreish.

As for drinks, snare a table at the lake-front bar for sundowners. They really do make an excellent tangerine martini.

Facilities

The spa is set over two floors with eight serene treatment rooms — and it’s as excellent as you’d expect from a 5-star property. The menu blends Eastern and Western practices seamlessly (including some traditional Ayurveda techniques) and you cannot go wrong with one of the signature Oberoi massages.

One of the properties’ two outdoor pools (one of which is adults-only) (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Elsewhere, wind down at either one of the properties’ two outdoor pools (one of which is adults-only); sweat it out at the fitness studio; head to the salon for a mani-pedi; or browse the boutique which, for a hotel shop, genuinely has some lovely pieces in it.

Extracurricular

You won’t be short of options. Swing by reception and one of the many attentive staff members will help to arrange your itinerary.

A one-on-one yoga session is among the hotel’s extensive activity list (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Whether you want to experience a private city tour, visit a traditional village, take a one-on-one yoga session, or try your hand at henna painting or block printing — the hotel’s activity list is extensive. All you need to do is ask.

Best for…

A honeymoon, milestone birthday or just a big old treat.

Located on the western banks of Lake Pichola, The Oberoi Udaivilas is spread over 50 acres of manicured gardens (The Oberoi Udaivilas)

Details

Rates start from £373 for a Premier Room on a B&B basis (including taxes). oberoihotels.com