Update Your Living Room With These Presidents’ Day Furniture Deals—Up to 67% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You’ll find sales on Ashley Furniture, Nathan James, Zinus, and more.

Amazon

When it comes to shopping, Presidents’ Day weekend is absolutely the right time to buy furniture. Why? There are deals galore on big-ticket items like mattresses, sofas, tables, and more. And Amazon is having a massive sale on living room furniture right now with deals up to 67 percent off.

If you didn’t know, Amazon’s secret Gold Box hub is the place to find the best deals on the site. For the long holiday weekend, you’ll find tons of markdowns on living room must-haves, including futons, coffee tables, and bar carts from some very popular brands. Think picks from Nathan James, Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more. So if your living room is in desperate need of a refresh ahead of spring, now’s the time to snap these items up.

Presidents’ Day Living Room Furniture Sales

Whether you’re closing in the gap on some essential pieces or looking to refresh the entire living room, there are some great deals to have on your radar. In terms of seating, you’ve got to check out this sofa from Zinus that has a clean, modern look with tufted cushions and short, wooden legs. Shoppers love how comfortable and spacious it is, plus, this pick looks more expensive than it is. Right now, it’s 51 percent off.

Story continues

Amazon

To buy: $445 (was $905); amazon.com.

And these bar stool dining chairs from Ashley Furniture are super popular, too. They have a deep seat for comfy sitting and an armless design perfect for smaller spaces. It comes as a set and is 61 percent off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

To buy: $107 (was $276); amazon.com.

Your living room might also need something to anchor all your other decor, which is where this stylish coffee table comes in. The faux marble top and industrial legs make it a definite standout piece. The now-$125 table can be the place to display art books and flowers while also being the spot for your morning cup of coffee.

Amazon

To buy: $125 (was $180); amazon.com.

For anyone who needs extra storage, don’t miss out on this shopper-loved coat rack. It has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far and is on sale for $54. Ideal for small entryways, the coat rack has a space for your outerwear, hats, and shoes. Plus, it has a built-in bench, so you can take off boots and sneakers right then and there. No fuss, no muss.

Amazon

To buy: $54 (was $66); amazon.com.

There are so many other living room furniture deals to shop at Amazon. Scroll through our picks below before checking out the hidden Gold Box section for even more discounts this Presidents’ Day.

Amazon

To buy: $595 (was $920); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $137); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $442 (was $693); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $59 (was $143); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $192 (was $306); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $97 (was $225); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $141 (was $239); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $102 (was $139); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $71 (was $125); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $73 (was $223); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $67 (was $142); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.